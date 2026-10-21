Mbekezeli Mbokazi makes history with fourth place in MLS 22 under 22 rankings

South African football star Mbekezeli Mbokazi is making his mark on the international stage, and his latest achievement is another reason to keep his name on your radar. The 21-year-old Bafana Bafana defender has secured fourth place in Major League Soccer’s (MLS) 2026 22 Under 22 rankings, placing him among the league’s most exciting young talents. Mbokazi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup The annual list recognises promising players aged 22 and under who are shaping the future of football in North America. For Mbokazi, the recognition is particularly significant: he is the highest-ranked defender on this year’s list and the only South African to feature in the top five.

Currently playing for Chicago Fire FC, Mbokazi has made an impressive transition from South African football to the international game. After rising through the ranks at Orlando Pirates, where he made his first-team debut in December 2024, the young centre-back took his talents to the United States in 2026. Image:Instagram/@chicagofire But his rise has never been just about the move. Known affectionately as TLB, short for Tractor-Loader-Backhoe, Mbokazi has built a reputation for his physical strength, defensive ability and composure under pressure. These are qualities that have helped him stand out at club level and earn the trust of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. His journey has also taken him to football's biggest stage. Mbokazi represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, gaining valuable experience against international opposition while helping Bafana Bafana reach the knockout stages. For a player whose professional breakthrough came less than two years ago, the progress has been remarkable.