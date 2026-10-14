Wellness Wednesday: This is the true cost of always being plugged in

We spend much of our lives online; working, socialising, and keeping up with the news. Even in our downtime, many of us fall into the habit of doomscrolling, where minutes quickly turn into hours. Occupational therapist Rebecca Hurst and Centre of Psychotherapy Excellence (COPE) manager Claudia van Blerk of Netcare Akeso Umhlanga unpack the real impact of constant connectivity and what it may be costing us. When we talk about being “always plugged in,” in today’s digital culture, we’re referring to how difficult it is to become fully switched off from the digital world. Considering that the majority of us have our phones with us all the time, checking messages or social media throughout the day, and into the night as well, Rebecca notes that there also seems to be constant pressure to stay available and respond as quickly as possible, which further feeds into being “always plugged in.” “I don’t think it’s just about how much time we spend looking at screens, it’s also about the constant sense of needing to be connected that makes it more difficult to truly rest and switch off.

So what does the pressure to stay constantly connected, even outside of work hours speak to? Rebecca asserts that with the easy access to smartphones and messaging apps, people have become accustomed to replying quickly. “This often leads to the pressure to respond straight away, even if this means replying after hours. People may develop a perspective that their lack of response may indicate apathy or unreliability. Over time, a habit is created where constant connection feels normal, which means that switching off may feel uncomfortable or “against the norm”. “ GLAMOUR: At what point does staying connected shift from healthy to harmful? Claudia van Blerk: Staying connected becomes harmful when it starts to interfere with our daily functioning, wellbeing, and boundaries. For example, when someone feels unable to switch off, experiences anxiety when not checking their phone, or sacrifices sleep, relationships, or focused work time to stay online. It shifts from healthy to harmful when connection is no longer a choice, but something that feels compulsory or anxiety driven.

GLAMOUR: What are some of the less obvious mental health effects of being constantly online? Rebecca Hurst: Many people may feel that being constantly active or available on social media helps boost their moods, however this may not always be the case. Social media users may constantly compare themselves to others online, which may slowly decrease their self-esteem. Another less obvious effect linked to constantly being online is difficulty setting and maintaining boundaries. Many people have all domains of their lives contained on one device: work, social life, downtime, etc. It then becomes more mentally difficult to separate these domains, leading to poor boundaries between them.

With being constantly online, we may also develop reduced tolerance for boredom. Being constantly online often means filling every moment of our day doing something on our phones, whether productive or unproductive. This may lead to short periods of waiting or quiet moments during the day that seem uncomfortable, which further leads to difficulty sitting and regulating our thoughts, feelings, or emotions. GLAMOUR: How does constant connectivity affect our ability to rest, focus, and regulate emotions? Claudia van Blerk: Constant connectivity can make it difficult for both the mind and body to fully rest, as there is always some level of stimulation or anticipation of incoming information. This can lead to difficulty in paying attention, making it harder to focus on one task at a time. Emotionally, it can reduce our ability to regulate feelings effectively, as we have fewer opportunities to pause, reflect, and process experiences without distraction. People will even go so far as to use online experiences ,and specifically social media, to avoid processing difficult emotions, whether this is intentional or subconscious.

GLAMOUR: What signs might indicate that someone is mentally or emotionally overstimulated? Claudia van Blerk: Signs of overstimulation may include irritability, difficulty concentrating, feeling mentally drained despite not doing physically demanding tasks, and a sense of restlessness. People may also feel overwhelmed by small tasks, struggle to make decisions, or find it difficult to relax even when given the opportunity. Physical symptoms such as headaches, eye strain, or disrupted sleep may also be present. If the emotional load is ignored, it often manifests in our physical bodies. GLAMOUR: How does being “always available” impact anxiety, burnout, and sleep?

Claudia van Blerk: Being constantly available can increase anxiety, as individuals may feel they are always “on call” and unable to fully relax. Over time, this can contribute to burnout, particularly when there is no clear separation between work and personal life. Sleep can also be affected, both by late-night screen use and by the mental habit of staying alert for notifications, which can make it harder to wind down and achieve restful sleep. GLAMOUR: Many people equate being online with productivity, is this a misconception? Rebecca Hurst: Yes, this is a common misconception. Being online can appear productive, as you feel busy, responsive and are engaging with people. Answering messages, attending to emails and virtual meetings can be productive in the right context, however a lot of the time it becomes more about being active than being productive.

In addition to this, checking emails constantly or switching between different applications on our devices can lead to decreased ability to focus and a shorter attention span. This decreases productivity levels as it may be more difficult to complete meaningful tasks that really require our attention. People may often feel that they have been busy all day, but struggle to identify the tasks they have completed. Being online can be productive, however the desire for constant connection can create an illusion of productivity, which actually makes it more difficult to focus and prioritise tasks. GLAMOUR: Can constant connectivity actually reduce creativity or effectiveness over time? Claudia van Blerk: Yes, constant connectivity can reduce both creativity and effectiveness. Creativity often requires uninterrupted time, mental space, and even moments of boredom. When attention is constantly divided, it becomes harder to engage in deep thinking or generate new ideas. Similarly, effectiveness decreases when tasks are repeatedly interrupted, as it takes time to regain focus and momentum. It is also all too easy to “just google it” instead of taking the time to figure something out or learn about it for ourselves. This can lead to a lack of independent and creative thinking .

GLAMOUR: How does social media exposure influence self-esteem and comparison? Rebecca Hurst: People often only display the best parts of themselves and their lives on social media. The highlights, achievements, relationships etc. This makes it difficult to see what is actually happening beyond the screen. This often leads to an automatic comparison, sometimes without even realising it. Social media users may become more self-critical and less confident in themselves and their abilities. Validation also plays a huge role in this. With concepts like likes, followers, comments, and views existing, people often relate these to their self-worth. The more likes they get, the more content they feel about themselves. The less views they receive, the more self-doubt tends to creep in and overthinking starts to take over.

GLAMOUR: What happens to the mind and body when we intentionally unplug? Claudia van Blerk: When we intentionally unplug, the mind and body are given an opportunity to reset. Stress levels may decrease, attention can improve, and there is often a greater sense of calm and clarity. Physically, reduced screen exposure can improve sleep quality and reduce eye strain. Mentally, unplugging creates space for reflection, creativity, and more meaningful engagement with the present moment, known as mindfulness. GLAMOUR: Are small, consistent breaks from screens enough to improve mental wellbeing?

Rebecca Hurst: Small, consistent breaks from screens definitely aid in making a difference to overall wellbeing. They allow our eyes and brains to rest and often reduce those feelings of overstimulation. However, if these just occur in small increments and most of the day is still spent being constantly online, these are not enough. A combination of small, consistent breaks as well as longer periods of intentional disconnection that don’t involve any screen time would be more beneficial. GLAMOUR: “Unplugging” is often framed as self-care, is that an oversimplification? Claudia van Blerk: While unplugging can certainly be a form of self-care, framing it only in this way can be an oversimplification. In many cases, it is not just a luxury but a necessary practice for maintaining mental health and sustainable functioning. It is less about indulgence and more about creating balance and protecting cognitive and emotional wellbeing in a highly connected world. We need to create safe spaces and boundaries for ourselves to unplug in order to live a healthy life, physically, mentally and emotionally

GLAMOUR: What are realistic, sustainable ways to disconnect without feeling guilty or falling behind? Rebecca Hurst: Living in this day in age where it is virtually impossible not to revolve our lives around technology or screen time, this can pose as a difficult task. However, my advice would be to start with the small steps. For example, not checking work-related content (e.g. emails) after a certain hour of the day, or having periods during the day that don’t involve any screen time. Having healthy, technology-free hobbies is also a good idea. In this way, you can utilise the time you spend scrolling engaging in a healthy habit or hobby instead. For example, taking a walk with a friend or joining a volunteer group are great ideas, as in this way you can still engage in some sort of social activity. GLAMOUR: What does a healthy, balanced relationship with technology look like today?