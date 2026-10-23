Olivia Dean is coming to South Africa for Milk + Cookies Festival 2027

South Africa, get ready for Olivia Dean. The Grammy Award-winning British singer is set to bring her soulful sound to Milk + Cookies Festival when the international music experience returns to the country in January 2027. Dean’s appearance comes after a breakthrough year for the singer, who won Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards, adding one of music’s most coveted honours to her growing list of accolades. Her blend of soul, pop and R&B, paired with candid songwriting about love, relationships and self-discovery, has helped establish her as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary British music.

Mzansi, you clocked it. It’s Olivia Dean. 🥛🍪 Cape Town and Joburg, this is going to be so easy to fall in love with. Pre-registration is open on Howler until 28 October: https://t.co/t5Y6OzCrtg Never the same sound. Always the same feeling. #milkcookiesfest #mcmw27 https://t.co/WgWzvyORll — Milk + Cookies (@milkcookiesfest) October 23, 2026 The singer’s second studio album, The Art of Loving, released in September 2025, has played a significant role in her international rise. Featuring songs such as ‘Man I Need’ and ‘So Easy (To Fall in Love)’, the album explores the many forms love can take, from romantic relationships to the connections that shape how we understand ourselves. Its success has further cemented Dean’s position as an artist whose music balances vulnerability with an unmistakable sense of confidence. Her upcoming South African appearance will give local fans an opportunity to experience that sound live as Milk + Cookies returns for its third South African edition. The festival will take place in Cape Town on Friday, 29 January 2027, before moving to Johannesburg on Sunday, 31 January 2027.

Although Milk + Cookies was established in Atlanta in 2015, its South African journey began with its first local festival edition in January 2025. Canadian producer and DJ Kaytranada headlined the debut, which attracted approximately 20,000 attendees. The festival returned in January 2026 with American rapper Gunna as its headline act, alongside R&B duo Majid Jordan. Across its first two South African editions, the event drew more than 50,000 people, establishing a growing presence in the local live music calendar. Olivia Dean performing “Let Alone The One You Love” at the 2026 Mercury Prize awards! https://t.co/9PiqnXf5zg — Olivia Dean Updates (@OliviaDeanStats) October 22, 2026 What distinguishes Milk + Cookies is its approach to programming. Rather than being tied to a single genre, the festival brings together different sounds and audiences, creating space for international artists and South African talent to share the same stage. Its wider Music Week programme also extends beyond live performances, incorporating creative experiences, workshops, parties and opportunities for artists and industry professionals to connect.