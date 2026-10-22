10 Things we’re Romanticising as we head into summer

Summer has officially entered the chat, and suddenly everything feels a little more exciting. The days are longer, the flowers are blooming, and we’re taking every opportunity to make the ordinary feel a little more magical. This season, we’re romanticising the little things, because honestly, why not? Here are 10 things we’re making main-character moments this summer.

Slow mornings No rushing out of bed. We’re opening the curtains, letting the sunshine in, making a good cup of coffee and pretending we have our lives completely together. Even if we’re running late. Getting dressed for absolutely no reason The cute outfit does not need an occasion. We’re wearing the dress, putting on the earrings and spraying the perfume,even if the only destination is the grocery store. Flowers everywhere A bunch of flowers on the kitchen table? Instant mood booster. Picking wildflowers? Romantic. Buying yourself flowers because nobody else did? Even more romantic.

Solo dates A coffee shop, a good book, headphones and absolutely no need for company. There’s something incredibly luxurious about taking yourself out and enjoying your own company. Fresh sheets and open windows Few things say “new season, new energy” quite like freshly washed bedding, an open window and that crisp spring breeze coming through the room. Afternoon walks We’re swapping endless scrolling for walks that have no real destination. A little sunshine, your favourite playlist and a chance to notice the world around you? Yes, please.

Making ordinary errands feel glamorous Running errands doesn't have to be boring. Put on your favourite playlist, wear the sunglasses, grab an iced coffee and suddenly buying toothpaste feels like a scene from a movie. Reading outside A book, a sunny spot and nowhere else to be. Whether you're reading a romance, thriller or the book that's been sitting on your bedside table for six months, spring is the perfect excuse to get lost in a story. Dressing up for dinner at home Who said you need a reservation? Put on something fabulous, light a candle, make your favourite meal and set the table properly. Your Tuesday night deserves a little drama too.