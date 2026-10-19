Motivation Monday: 10 Things to remember to get you through the week

Life has a way of reminding us that not everything goes according to plan. Some days, you’ll feel like you have everything figured out; on others, you might question your decisions, struggle to get through your to-do list or find yourself in situations you didn’t quite expect. And that’s okay. You don’t always have to have the answers, be productive or have every aspect of your life together. Sometimes, you need to give yourself permission to slow down, change your mind and figure things out as you go. From navigating new relationships to taking a break from your usual routine, here are 10 things to remember as you ease into a new week.

Hey, it’s okay… …to stumble during the first few days at your new job. Starting a new job comes with a learning curve. You’re getting to know new people, figuring out unfamiliar systems and trying to remember everyone’s name, all while proving that you’re good at what you do. Give yourself time to settle in. You weren’t hired to know everything on day one, and asking questions is part of the process. …to have an unproductive day. Not every day will be your most productive, and that’s perfectly normal. Sometimes, your to-do list will remain untouched, your concentration will be nowhere to be found, and even the smallest tasks will feel like a mission. Instead of beating yourself up about it, take a breath and start again tomorrow. Rest is allowed, too. …to lose interest in someone you thought you had a connection with. Just because the conversation was flowing and the first few dates went well doesn’t mean you’re obligated to keep pursuing something that no longer feels right. People can surprise you, feelings can change, and sometimes the connection you imagined simply isn’t there. You don’t need a dramatic falling-out or a long list of reasons to acknowledge that you’ve changed your mind.

…to remain cordial with your ex. Not every breakup has to end in hostility. If your relationship has run its course and you’ve both moved on, there’s nothing wrong with being civil when your paths cross. Being cordial doesn’t mean you want to rekindle the relationship, nor does it mean you’ve forgotten why it ended. You can wish someone well from a distance and still know that you’re better off apart. …to make new friends, no matter your age. Making friends as an adult can feel surprisingly difficult. Between work commitments, established social circles and the general demands of life, meeting people you genuinely connect with takes effort. But friendship doesn’t have an age limit. Be open to conversations, accept the invitation and strike up a conversation with someone whose company you enjoy. Your next great friendship could begin when you least expect it. …to go on a solo date, even if it feels awkward at first. Sitting alone at a restaurant, catching a movie by yourself or spending an afternoon exploring a new part of the city might feel unfamiliar when you’re used to having company. Do it anyway. Spending time alone is an opportunity to discover what you enjoy without having to accommodate anyone else’s preferences. And if it feels a little awkward at first, that’s okay, too. You’re allowed to be a beginner at enjoying your own company.

…to not have a particular aesthetic. One day, you might be drawn to minimalist outfits and clean lines; the next, you might want bold prints, colourful accessories and a completely different look. You don’t have to commit to one aesthetic to have a sense of personal style. Experiment, mix things up and wear what makes you feel good. Your interests can coexist, and your style is allowed to evolve with you. …to not always have your nails done. Between regular appointments, new sets and endless nail inspiration, keeping up with your manicure can start to feel like another item on an already lengthy to-do list. But your nails don’t need to be perfectly polished at all times. Taking a break between sets can also give you the opportunity to look after your natural nails. Besides, bare nails are a perfectly good look in their own right. …to not cook every day. Some evenings call for a home-cooked meal, while others call for whatever requires the least amount of effort. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having last night’s Alfredo pasta for dinner again, assembling a quick sandwich or ordering something in when you’re too tired to cook. Nourishing yourself doesn’t have to involve an elaborate recipe or a perfectly planned meal every single day.