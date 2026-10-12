Motivation Monday: 9 Reminders for the week ahead

A new week can come with the pressure to have everything figured out, start fresh and somehow become the most productive version of yourself by Monday morning. But motivation doesn’t always have to mean doing more. Sometimes, it’s simply giving yourself permission to do what feels right for you. So, as you head into a new week, here’s your reminder that it’s okay… …to follow your own instinct when it comes to makeup. Beauty has no rules. If you like a full-coverage base, a bare face or a little bit of everything, there’s no right way to wear it. Trends come and go, but your own preferences are worth sticking with.

…to have your own preference when it comes to your hair. Social media might have an opinion on what style is “in”, but that doesn’t mean you have to follow it. Wear your hair in the way that makes you feel most like yourself, whether that’s a trending cut, your go-to protective style or something completely different. …to isolate and regroup after a networking event. Even when you enjoy yourself, being around people for hours can be exhausting. You don’t have to say yes to another plan immediately. Sometimes the best way to recharge is to go home, get comfortable and enjoy your own company. …to wear your acne uncovered. Not every blemish needs to be concealed. Sometimes your skin needs less interference, not another layer of makeup. Let it be.

…to take a break from braided protective styles. Protective styling can be a great way to care for your hair, but you don’t have to keep your hair braided indefinitely. Giving your hair and scalp some time between styles can be a welcome reset. …to show affection to your non-affectionate friend. They might roll their eyes at the hug, pretend not to care or act completely unimpressed, but chances are they know exactly what you mean. Affection doesn’t always have to be returned in the same way to be appreciated. …to start learning something new and not be good at it straight away. Being a beginner can feel uncomfortable, especially when we’re used to seeing everyone’s polished results online. You’re allowed to be bad at something before you get better at it. That’s usually how learning works.