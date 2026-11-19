What is the point of building wealth if you are not healthy enough to enjoy it? Many men spend years building careers, earning an income and supporting their families, often putting their own health on the back burner and the impact of this can be serious, particularly when it comes to mental health. According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), men account for close to 80% of all recorded suicides in South Africa. Research by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) also found that men are 4.4 times more likely than women to die by suicide in South Africa. These figures highlight why men's health needs greater attention and why good health is not only about being physically fit or free from illness, but it also means looking after mental and emotional wellbeing, seeking medical help when needed and feeling comfortable speaking about personal struggles. It is equally important for men to attend regular medical check-ups and take steps to protect their health in the long term.

Jesse Rowe, Certified Jungian and Life Transformation Coach and Johannesburg Centre Director for The Mankind Project South Africa, describes the suppression of men's emotions as a "silent epidemic". He explains that many boys grow up hearing messages such as "boys don't cry" and are taught not to show their emotions or talk about their struggles and as adults, many carry these same beliefs, feeling they must always be strong, remain in control and take responsibility for their families. However, keeping emotions bottled up can affect both mental and physical health, sometimes contributing to anger, unhealthy coping habits and depression. Jesse believes one of the most important steps men can take is to start talking, having honest conversations with trusted friends can help them work through difficult emotions and realise they are not alone. Rowe encourages men to find supportive spaces where they can speak openly, feel accepted and support others. Physical health is equally important and regular medical check-ups and screenings can help identify health problems early. Brendan Dunn, CFP®, CA(SA), Executive Head: Johannesburg at Hewett Wealth and 2026 FPi Financial Planner of the Year, explains that many conditions can be managed through early detection, lifestyle changes, medication and ongoing care, as poor health can also affect a man's ability to earn an income while increasing medical and insurance costs.

Kobus Kleyn, CFP®, Certified Financial Planner at Kainos Wealth, points out that feeling healthy does not always mean everything is fine because conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and early-stage heart disease can go unnoticed without regular checks. He encourages men to visit their doctors and have screenings suited to their age and family history, rather than waiting until something feels wrong. Being prepared for unexpected medical expenses is another part of protecting your health and finances, as an illness or hospital stay can put pressure on household budgets, savings and long-term plans. Brendan highlights the importance of suitable medical aid and considering gap cover to help with costs a medical scheme may not pay, also stressing the value of disability and severe illness cover, which can provide financial support if a health condition affects a person's ability to work or earn an income. Kobus adds that men should understand what their medical cover includes. Comprehensive medical aid options may cover day-to-day medical expenses, specialist visits and hospital treatment, depending on the plan, while hospital plans mainly cover hospital stays and certain procedures, with limited or no cover for everyday medical expenses. When choosing cover, consider your healthcare needs and budget and check which hospitals are included, what co-payments apply and which costs you may have to pay yourself.