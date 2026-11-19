There is something particularly uncomfortable about watching siblings publicly tear each other apart. Whether it's a heated exchange on social media, interviews filled with thinly veiled accusations or family disagreements becoming public entertainment, it's difficult not to wonder how a relationship that began in childhood can reach such a breaking point. For most people, publicly humiliating a sibling is probably the last thing they'd want to do. But family relationships are rarely as straightforward as we would like them to be. Sometimes, years of unresolved resentment, competition, perceived favouritism and hurt feelings accumulate until an argument becomes much bigger than the issue that started it.

And while celebrity sibling feuds might play out in front of millions of people, the same tensions happen in ordinary families. The difference is that most of us have the luxury of having those difficult conversations, disagreements and even fallouts away from the public eye. Sibling rivalry also doesn't necessarily disappear when we become adults. According to the American Psychological Association, sibling relationships can continue to carry familiar patterns into adulthood, with old assumptions, unresolved frustrations and changing family dynamics contributing to tension. So, what happens when you love your sibling but genuinely struggle to get along with them? And how do you navigate a family feud without allowing it to affect your emotional wellbeing?

Understand what the argument is really about Sometimes, the argument is not actually about what happened yesterday. It might be about something that happened ten years ago, a childhood experience that was never acknowledged or a feeling that one sibling has consistently been treated differently from another. Sibling relationships carry years of shared experiences, which can make disagreements particularly personal. A seemingly small comment can bring back feelings of being overlooked, compared or misunderstood. Before reacting, take a moment to consider what is actually upsetting you. Is it the situation in front of you, or does it remind you of something much deeper?

Understanding the source of the frustration can help you approach the conversation with more clarity rather than allowing years of resentment to dictate your response. Stop trying to win the argument When emotions are running high, the instinct can be to prove your point, remind your sibling of everything they've ever done wrong or make sure they understand just how much they've hurt you. But constantly trying to win an argument can make reconciliation even harder.

This doesn't mean pretending that something didn't happen or accepting behaviour that has hurt you. It means recognising that being heard and understood is often more valuable than having the last word. Allow your sibling to explain their perspective, even when you don't agree with it. Equally, give yourself the opportunity to express how you feel without turning the conversation into a list of accusations. Know when to take a step back Not every disagreement needs to be resolved immediately. Sometimes, continuing a conversation when both people are upset only creates more damage.

Taking some time apart can give you the emotional space to process what happened and decide how you want to move forward. This might mean taking a break from phone calls, limiting conversations to necessary family matters or choosing not to attend certain gatherings until things have settled. Distance doesn't automatically mean the relationship is over. Sometimes, it is necessary to prevent further hurt.

Set boundaries, even with family There is often an expectation that family relationships should come with unlimited access, forgiveness and understanding. But being related to someone doesn't mean you have to tolerate disrespectful behaviour. Healthy boundaries help establish what you are comfortable with and what you are not willing to accept. For example, you might decide that disagreements should never involve insults, threats or bringing other family members into the conflict. You might also agree that personal conversations should remain private rather than becoming topics of discussion in family WhatsApp groups or on social media.

AARP's guidance on adult sibling conflict highlights the importance of communicating boundaries clearly rather than expecting family members to automatically know what is acceptable. Keep other family members out of the middle One of the most exhausting parts of sibling conflict is how quickly it can become a family-wide issue. Parents, cousins, partners and other siblings can find themselves being asked to choose sides, pass messages or defend one person's version of events.

While having someone to talk to can be helpful, be mindful of turning family members into messengers or referees. It can create additional resentment and make future family gatherings uncomfortable. If you need an outside perspective, consider speaking to someone you trust who is not directly involved in the disagreement. A family therapist can also provide a neutral space for difficult conversations. Don't use social media as your battleground When a disagreement becomes public, there can be an overwhelming temptation to tell your side of the story. You might feel that you need to correct misinformation, defend your character or make sure people understand what really happened.

But posting while angry can create consequences that last long after the disagreement itself has settled. Private messages can become screenshots, personal details can circulate beyond their intended audience and people who know very little about your family can suddenly feel entitled to weigh in. If you are upset, give yourself time before responding publicly. Not every accusation requires a response, and not every family disagreement needs an audience.

Protecting your privacy is not the same as admitting that you are wrong. Accept that reconciliation takes two people Perhaps the most difficult part of navigating a sibling feud is accepting that you cannot repair a relationship on your own. You can apologise for your part, acknowledge where you went wrong and make an effort to rebuild trust. But you cannot force your sibling to do the same.

If both people are willing, rebuilding the relationship can begin with an honest conversation, an acknowledgement of past hurt and a commitment to approaching disagreements differently. However, reconciliation does not always mean returning to the relationship you had as children. Sometimes, it means finding a healthier way to coexist, even if that involves keeping some distance. And if the relationship involves ongoing emotional abuse, intimidation or threats, prioritising your safety and wellbeing is more important than preserving the appearance of family harmony.