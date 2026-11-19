The 2027 Grammy nominations are in, and there are quite a few familiar African names to look out for when music's biggest awards night rolls around. Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr and Asake are among the artists who have made this year's list. They are joined by Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo and Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys) Tems has plenty to celebrate, too. The Nigerian singer has picked up four nominations across R&B, African music and global music categories, making her the most-nominated African artist this year. Not a bad way to round off the year! Nigerian artist Tems Angélique Kidjo follows with three nominations, while Ayra Starr and Asake have two each.

And there's an interesting detail worth noting: Asake has landed two nominations in the same category, Best African Music Performance, for his solo track Gratitude and his collaboration with Wizkid, Jogodo. He'll be competing against himself, in a way! Here's who else made the list and what they're nominated for. The African artists nominated for the 2027 Grammys Tems – Nigeria (4 nominations)

Best R&B Solo Performance – What You Need

Best R&B Song – What You Need

Best African Music Performance – Big Daddy

Best Global Music Album – Love Is A Kingdom Angélique Kidjo – Benin (3 nominations) View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys) Best Global Music Performance – Bando [Orchestral] featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo

Best African Music Performance – Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) with Ayra Starr

Best Global Music Album – HOPE!!

Ayra Starr – Nigeria (2 nominations) Best African Music Performance – Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) with Angélique Kidjo

Best Global Music Album – Starrgirl

Asake – Nigeria (2 nominations) Best African Music Performance – Gratitude

Best African Music Performance – Jogodo with Wizkid

Davido – Nigeria (1 nomination) - Best Global Music Album – Oriadé Wizkid – Nigeria (1 nomination)

- Best African Music Performance – Jogodo with Asake Burna Boy – Nigeria (1 nomination) - Best Global Music Performance – Dai Dai with Shakira

King Ayisoba – Ghana (1 nomination) - Best African Music Performance – No Tradition, No Africa featuring Rocky Dawuni Rocky Dawuni – Ghana (1 nomination)

- Best African Music Performance – No Tradition, No Africa with King Ayisoba So, who's leading the 2027 Grammy nominations? While Tems leads the African nominees, British singer RAYE is leading the overall nominations with 11 nods. Spanish singer ROSALÍA follows with nine, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have seven nominations each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have also picked up six nominations apiece.