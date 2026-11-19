The 2027 Grammy nominations are in, and there are quite a few familiar African names to look out for when music's biggest awards night rolls around.
Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr and Asake are among the artists who have made this year's list. They are joined by Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo and Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni.
Tems has plenty to celebrate, too. The Nigerian singer has picked up four nominations across R&B, African music and global music categories, making her the most-nominated African artist this year. Not a bad way to round off the year!
Angélique Kidjo follows with three nominations, while Ayra Starr and Asake have two each.
And there's an interesting detail worth noting: Asake has landed two nominations in the same category, Best African Music Performance, for his solo track Gratitude and his collaboration with Wizkid, Jogodo. He'll be competing against himself, in a way!
Here's who else made the list and what they're nominated for.
The African artists nominated for the 2027 Grammys
Tems – Nigeria (4 nominations)
Best R&B Solo Performance – What You Need
Best R&B Song – What You Need
Best African Music Performance – Big Daddy
Best Global Music Album – Love Is A Kingdom
Angélique Kidjo – Benin (3 nominations)
Best Global Music Performance – Bando [Orchestral] featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo
Best African Music Performance – Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) with Ayra Starr
Best Global Music Album – HOPE!!
Ayra Starr – Nigeria (2 nominations)
Best African Music Performance – Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) with Angélique Kidjo
Best Global Music Album – Starrgirl
Asake – Nigeria (2 nominations)
Best African Music Performance – Gratitude
Best African Music Performance – Jogodo with Wizkid
Davido – Nigeria (1 nomination)
- Best Global Music Album – Oriadé
Wizkid – Nigeria (1 nomination)
- Best African Music Performance – Jogodo with Asake
Burna Boy – Nigeria (1 nomination)
- Best Global Music Performance – Dai Dai with Shakira
King Ayisoba – Ghana (1 nomination)
- Best African Music Performance – No Tradition, No Africa featuring Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni – Ghana (1 nomination)
- Best African Music Performance – No Tradition, No Africa with King Ayisoba
So, who's leading the 2027 Grammy nominations?
While Tems leads the African nominees, British singer RAYE is leading the overall nominations with 11 nods. Spanish singer ROSALÍA follows with nine, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have seven nominations each.
Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have also picked up six nominations apiece.
The Best Global Music Album category is another one to watch, with four of its five nominations going to African artists. Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems and Angélique Kidjo are all in the running, alongside Brazilian singer Anitta.
The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on 7 February 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Now, we'll have to wait and see who gets to take home a golden gramophone.
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