Siya Kolisi takes on a new role in South Africa’s hospitality scene

Siya Kolisi is adding hospitality to his growing list of ventures. The South African rugby captain and two-time Rugby World Cup winner has joined Life & Brand Portfolio as a partner, bringing his passion for community development and social impact to the group behind restaurants including Tiger’s Milk, La Parada, Harbour House and Old Town Italy. The partnership will see Kolisi contribute to the group’s food and beverage concepts, brand development and community initiatives. It also builds on an existing relationship between the two, including the First Cup Initiative, which used proceeds from hot beverage sales across the group’s restaurants to provide daily breakfasts for thousands of school children in underserved communities.

Image: Supplied Famous faces at the launch. Image: Supplied For Kolisi, the partnership is about more than adding his name to a restaurant group. It’s also an opportunity to help create spaces where people can come together. “Everyone has that place where they meet their friends, where they feel comfortable and can just be themselves. I love that Life & Brand creates those places. To join this family and help build more of that is something I’m really proud of,” says Kolisi. Siya Kolisi. Image: Supplied Life & Brand Portfolio CEO Trevor Wollheim says Kolisi’s values align with the group’s approach to hospitality, which places people, food, culture and community at the centre of its business.