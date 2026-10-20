Luyanda Zwane on turning her love for accessories into the RUBI x Luyanda Zwane jewellery collection

The last time we interviewed Luyanda Zwane, we asked her one simple question: What is one thing you can’t live without? Her answer was simple: jewellery. Looking back, that was a small hint of what was to come. Who knew her love for accessories would eventually lead to the RUBI x Luyanda Zwane collection, a 19-piece range shaped by her personal style. For Zwane, jewellery has never been just the finishing touch to an outfit. It is a way to express herself, add character to a look and make even the simplest ensemble feel like her own. So, when RUBI approached her to create a collection bearing her name, the opportunity felt like a natural fit.

RUBI x Luyanda Zwane Launched as part of the brand’s jewellery relaunch, the collection features statement rings, diamond-inspired details, layered necklaces, anklets and ear cuffs. The pieces are designed to be worn and styled in different ways, but the story behind them goes beyond the jewellery itself. It is also about the relationships she has built, the work she has put in and an opportunity she never imagined would come her way. “I never thought that I would have a jewellery line named after me,” Zwane tells GLAMOUR. “As much as I love necklaces and rings, I didn't even think of making it a business.” The idea began to take shape during a Cotton On brand trip to Thailand, where Zwane’s approach to styling caught the team’s attention. When putting together her looks, she found ways to make her accessories stand out, experimenting with unexpected combinations and even incorporating earrings into her hair.

“They really liked how I matched everything, and how my jewellery always had personality,” she recalls. “It’s not just a bracelet and an anklet. I'll even style my earrings in my hair.” RUBI x Luyanda Zwane That instinct to experiment helped make her a natural fit when RUBI began exploring its jewellery relaunch. What started as an opportunity to front the campaign grew into a collaboration that gave Zwane the chance to translate her personal aesthetic into pieces others could wear. Her relationship with Cotton On began after she was scouted on Instagram for a wellness and activewear brand trip. While in Thailand, a conversation with the brand’s marketing manager, Candice Augustine, turned to Zwane’s work with children in Umlazi, where she is from, and Isibani sikaNkulunkulu Foundation, the non-profit organisation she had registered. The conversation led to an opportunity to participate in school visits through the Cotton On Foundation, connecting her with initiatives that aligned with her passion for supporting her community.

RUBI x Luyanda Zwane Looking back, Zwane sees how those experiences helped lay the groundwork for the jewellery collaboration. She had never set out to turn her love of accessories into a business, but her continued involvement with the brand eventually opened a door she had not expected. For her, the value of those experiences was never solely about what she might gain from them. It was about building relationships, contributing to work she cared about and continuing to show up without knowing what might come of it. “Not everything is about money,” she explains. “The work that you do, and the fact that you continue to show up, eventually the money will find you.” It is a lesson that has taken on a new meaning with the launch of her own collection. Zwane describes the collaboration as a milestone for herself and her family, as well as a first for the Australian-headquartered brand. “It’s a first for the brand, it’s a first for me, it’s a first for my bloodline, my generation and my family,” she says. “Personally, this means I am seen."

RUBI x Luyanda Zwane RUBI x Luyanda Zwane Just as significant as the opportunity itself was the creative freedom she was given. Zwane estimates that she was involved in approximately 95% of the collection’s development, from the individual designs to the overall creative direction. “I built the jewellery from scratch. I was part of the whole creative process, which is something that we don’t really get to do, even in my line of work as an actress,” she explains. Acting often means stepping into a character and bringing someone else’s vision to life. With this collaboration, Zwane had the freedom to explore her own ideas and see them through without having to fit them into someone else’s interpretation. She wanted the pieces to reflect the same qualities she brings to her personal style: boldness, authenticity and a willingness to stand out. “I’m very loud, I’m very authentic, I’m very bold,” she says. “I wanted the collection to reflect that." At the same time, she wanted the collection to be accessible to the people who have supported her throughout her career. For Zwane, creating something of her own also meant making sure her supporters could find a piece that suited their taste and budget. “I wanted everyone to be able to access it,” she says. “Everyone who supports me must be able to get something.”

The 19-piece range includes necklaces, bracelets, anklets, rings and ear cuffs. When asked which designs she loves most, Zwane struggles to choose, eventually settling on the diamond necklace, diamond bracelets, anklets and rings. “I’m not trying to sell, but I love all of them,” she says. “My favourites are the diamond necklace, the diamond bracelets, the anklets and all the rings. All the rings are my favourite.” RUBI x Luyanda Zwane rings. RUBI x Luyanda Zwane anklet. RUBI x Luyanda Zwane necklace. Practicality was another consideration. Zwane wanted pieces that could fit into everyday life, rather than jewellery that needed to be taken off at every opportunity. The collection is designed to be waterproof, reflecting her preference for accessories that can keep up with her lifestyle. That same ease carries through to the way the pieces can be styled. There are options for those who prefer something understated, as well as designs that make more of a statement. The idea is to wear them throughout the day, mixing and matching according to your mood rather than following rules about what belongs in the morning or evening. Zwane is particularly fond of layering her jewellery, especially rings. Even a simple outfit can feel different with a few carefully chosen accessories, and she encourages wearers to experiment rather than overthink their combinations. “I love layering my rings quite a lot,” she says. “Even though your outfit could be simple, you can literally have 10 rings on your fingers and it juices it up already.” The ear cuffs offer another way to play with personal style, particularly for those who want the look of multiple earrings without needing additional piercings. Across the collection, the emphasis is on having the freedom to make each piece your own.