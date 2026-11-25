Catherine Schulze has worked her way up through the hospitality industry, beginning her career as a waitron before stepping into her role as Managing Director of Steenberg Farm. Her journey has been shaped by the people she has worked alongside, the opportunities she has created and the responsibility of leading an estate with a rich history. With the recent restoration of Steenberg’s Manor House, we speak to Schulze about the experiences that have shaped her approach to leadership, the realities of being a woman in hospitality and the importance of preserving heritage while making room for new ideas and talent.

You began your career in hospitality as a waitron and have since become Managing Director of Steenberg Farm. Looking back, what were some of the defining moments that shaped your journey into leadership? Throughout my career, I have worked in environments where my values did not always align with what I observed, particularly in the way people were treated and the impact this had on businesses with the potential to flourish. I learned early on that I would need to earn a credible seat at the table to be truly heard and taken seriously. Leadership is a calling, and if you want to make it count, you need to be comfortable with being knocked down along the way, picking yourself up, dusting yourself off and learning from every experience. Rather than seeing yourself as a victim of your circumstances, recognise that every experience is an opportunity to grow.

You are in service to others, and every decision you make, no matter how small, has an impact on them. Hospitality is an industry that requires a great deal of people management, patience and adaptability. What has working across different levels of the industry taught you about leadership? Working across different levels of the industry has given me a deep understanding of what it means to be on the receiving end of leadership decisions. It has allowed me to speak with conviction and make informed decisions, always considering the people those decisions will affect.

Being relatable is a genuine superpower for anyone in leadership. What has your experience been like as a woman in a senior leadership position within South Africa's hospitality and tourism industry? We are living in an era that has given women an incredible platform to rise to the occasion, and I believe we have a responsibility to make the most of these opportunities. I have been fortunate to create opportunities for others as they progress through the ranks.

There have definitely been periods when things could have been easier, and those challenges have come from both men and women. Being challenged to show up, regardless of the circumstances, has built my confidence, self-belief and incredible grit. Had the journey been easier, I would not have the same sense of reward in knowing what I have overcome. I have had incredible men and women who have been invested in my success and cheered me on when things were particularly tough. Women can sometimes feel the need to compete with one another, particularly when opportunities for recognition have historically been limited. What is wonderful to see today is the shift towards women supporting and uplifting one another.

I believe nurturing others is a strength that should never be compromised, regardless of the challenges we face. Community is key, and when we come together, we create opportunities for collective success. What does being responsible for a property with such a rich heritage mean to you? It is a great privilege to be part of this journey, to honour all who came before me and to do everything I can to ensure Steenberg continues to create opportunities for others. I want to help shape a future and legacy that people can be proud of, regardless of their connection to the property.

The restoration of the Manor House was about preserving its heritage while reimagining its future. How did you strike a balance between honouring the building's historical architecture and introducing contemporary elements that speak to today's luxury traveller? What guided me throughout the restoration was my own sentimentality and deep investment in keeping the richness of our history alive. I also knew that preserving this heritage would only be possible if we approached its future sustainably. At the forefront of every decision was the importance of creating a space that today's travellers could connect with, while remaining respectful of the building's history and character. This required careful consideration of how we could preserve what makes the Manor House special while ensuring it remains relevant and meaningful to the people who experience it.

The Manor House restoration incorporated South African artisans, furniture makers, ceramicists and designers. Why was it important to showcase local creative talent, and how do these contributions help tell Steenberg's story? A fundamental part of my approach to any refurbishment is continuing the legacy of craftsmanship while creating opportunities for others to be recognised and celebrated. South Africa has an incredible wealth of creative talent, and I believe in providing a platform for that talent to be seen and experienced. By incorporating the work of local artisans and designers, we continue this tradition of craftsmanship while creating meaningful connections through the stories behind their work. Their contributions become part of Steenberg's evolving story, celebrating both our heritage and the talent we have here in South Africa.

The luxury hospitality landscape is constantly evolving, with travellers increasingly looking for personalised experiences rather than simply beautiful places to stay. How is Steenberg responding to these changing expectations? In 2012, when I was asked to take over the management of the hotel, I reflected on what I would do differently to make it a success if I were given the opportunity to lead it. I settled on one guiding principle: emotional connection. I believed that if every guest or colleague developed a genuine emotional connection to our farm, it would create a lasting desire to return.

Over the years, this approach has resulted in strong guest loyalty and staff retention. The energy we create has always been central to my approach because how a place makes you feel is ultimately what brings you back. Our guests often refer to this connection, and it is something we will continue to nurture and refine. South Africa has no shortage of beautiful wine farms and luxury hospitality destinations. What do you believe makes Steenberg distinctive, and what do you want people to remember about their experience there? Above all, I want people to remember how they felt.

I want them to feel that they belonged and connected with something meaningful, whether through the history of the farm, the stories shared, the craftsmanship or the people who bring it all to life. Behind every experience are the people who work each day to preserve, refine and build on what makes Steenberg unique. Ultimately, it is these connections and the memories they create that I hope guests carry with them long after they leave. You mentioned that one of your greatest achievements is seeing people develop confidence, build careers and realise their potential. Why is developing others such an important part of your leadership philosophy?

I started at the bottom and experienced situations where others tried to hold me back, prevent my achievements from being recognised and overlook my talents and abilities. These experiences have driven my grit and determination to do better for others and create an environment where people can flourish. Not everyone has had the opportunity to have someone believe in them. Understanding the negative impact this can have is what drives me to empower the people I have the privilege of leading.

I want people to recognise their own abilities, take ownership of their growth and understand that they have the power to create opportunities for themselves through hard work, reflection and determination. I also want to encourage them to pay that support forward to others. Having even the smallest part in someone's journey is a meaningful legacy to leave behind, regardless of your environment. In my opinion, it is far more rewarding than any accolade or title. What advice would you give to a woman who is ambitious about entering the hospitality industry or working towards a senior leadership position?

Be curious and learn to ask the right questions. Everyone has something to teach you, so seek it out. Be humble, follow your instincts, bet on yourself, give those you lead consistent reasons to trust you and be courageous enough to take calculated risks. You only have so much energy in a day, so be clear about where you choose to spend it. It is not always important to be right, but it is important to understand why you do what you do. Making a meaningful difference will always take hard work and determination. Earn your title every day. Never become complacent or believe that good is good enough. Lead by example and inspire others to do the same.

Really listen and pay attention to non-verbal communication. Remember to find joy in your day so that it energises you to return and do it all again. Not everything needs to be taken so seriously. Most challenges can be resolved, and maintaining perspective is important. Stay connected to people at every level of your team. This will help you make the best decisions.

What does being a woman in charge mean to you personally? It is a privilege and, above all, an opportunity to be in service to others. Leadership comes with great responsibility and accountability. For me, it means empowering as many people as possible to stand on their own, create opportunities for themselves and pay that support forward to those around them.