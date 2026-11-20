The slicked-back bun has become something of a beauty staple, loved for its versatility, convenience and ability to pull a look together with minimal effort. But while the hairstyle has earned its place in many of our everyday routines, wearing your hair tightly pulled back too often can come at a cost to your hairline and scalp health. For beauty creator Joy Burnett, this is something she experienced first-hand. Joy first coined the term "No Slickback November" in November 2024, as a playful spin on "No Shave November," to document her own experience and hold herself accountable for giving her hair a much-needed break from gel-heavy, slicked-back styles. After seeing her hair and hairline improve in just one month, what started as a personal commitment grew into a community-wide movement, encouraging others to rethink their hairstyling habits, explore alternative looks and prioritise healthier hair practices, and feel confident in their natural texture.

Now, as the challenge continues to reach hair enthusiasts around the world, we caught up with Joy to talk about the experience that inspired it, the importance of giving your hair a break and the haircare habits and alternative hairstyles she swears by. What inspired you to start No Slickback November, and what was happening with your hair at the time? No Slickback November actually started very organically in 2024. In middle school and high school, before I felt comfortable wearing my curls down, I always wore my hair in a slickback with a headband. I did it so often that I started noticing my hairline receding. That was what initially prompted me to learn how to take care of my curly hair. I realised that constantly wearing my hair in a slickback wasn't sustainable, so I needed to start wearing it down more.

Fast forward a few years, and slickbacks started becoming popular again around 2022, largely because of the clean girl aesthetic. When I got to college, I subconsciously fell back into the habit, partly because I didn't always have the time to style my hair, especially with the demands of studying architecture. By my junior year in 2024, I had been wearing slicked-back styles frequently for about two years, and I started noticing the same issues I had experienced in high school. I was dealing with a lot of breakage, an uneven and sparse hairline, scalp sensitivity, more frequent headaches and curls that were becoming stretched out at the roots. When did you realise that something you had started as a personal challenge was becoming a wider beauty movement? How has it been watching people across the world participate?

No Slickback November was genuinely a personal choice, but it also happened to come about during the same year I started posting consistently on social media. I joined TikTok at the beginning of 2024 and grew quite quickly, so I knew people were already invested in my hair journey. I decided to document the challenge in the same way I had filmed my other curly hair tutorials. I remember being so surprised by how much attention every video about No Slickback November received. I even jumped on a call with my manager to talk about how quickly everything was going viral. I wasn't trying to create a viral trend; I just thought No Slickback November was a catchy name! I think I really began to understand that it had become a wider beauty movement in 2025, when I started seeing followers commenting about November approaching and asking whether I would be doing the challenge again. Other influencers and beauty creators also began documenting themselves taking part, and it continued to grow, reaching audiences beyond my own community.

It's been so much fun watching everyone get involved, and honestly, it's surreal knowing that thousands of people are now participating in something that originally started as just an idea in my head. Slicked-back looks have rapidly become an everyday go-to for many. What do you think has made them so popular, and why is it important to have conversations about the potential impact of wearing them regularly? I really think slickbacks are popular because of how convenient they are. For girls with curly hair, there's often some uncertainty around how our hair will look when we wake up the next morning, so it's easy to rely on a slickback as a quick way to manage your curls when they aren't cooperating. Looking at it more broadly, I think the style is convenient for all hair types because it can help extend the time between wash days, especially when your hair is feeling greasy or isn't freshly styled.

As convenient as slickbacks are, wearing your hair tightly pulled back places a lot of tension on your hairline. Over time, this can contribute to thinning, breakage and even traction alopecia. I've personally experienced some of these effects, which is why I felt it was so important to start No Slickback November and encourage more conversations about what regularly wearing these styles can mean for our hair and scalp health. What can repeated tension from tight hairstyles and frequent use of styling products mean for hair and scalp health? Are there particular signs that someone should pay attention to? Repeated tension from tight hairstyles can contribute to traction alopecia, while frequent product use can also lead to scalp irritation and product build-up. I think one of the first signs to pay attention to is a headache caused by your ponytail or bun. If your hairstyle is giving you a headache, it's probably too tight and putting too much tension on your scalp. Other signs include hair breakage, scalp sensitivity and an uneven or receding hairline.

For someone who regularly wears slicked-back buns, ponytails or other gel-heavy styles, what does giving their hair a proper break actually look like? It's all about letting your hair breathe! Try wearing it down more often or rotating between different low-tension hairstyles that don't put as much pressure on your scalp and hairline. It's about giving your hair a chance to recover rather than constantly pulling it back into the same style. What hairstyles would you recommend for people taking part in No Slickback November who still want to keep their hair styled and manageable?

Banana clips and claw clips have been lifesavers for me during No Slickback November! I also love doing messy buns and ponytails with silk scrunchies. One of my favourite parts of the challenge is discovering new hairstyles that I probably wouldn't have explored otherwise. No Slickback November has really pushed me outside my comfort zone, encouraged me to experiment with different looks and helped me find new styles to incorporate into my weekly routine. Are there particular haircare habits you would encourage people to adopt during the month to support healthier hair? What should their wash-day and everyday routines look like?

During No Slickback November, I love incorporating more scalp care and hair health-focused habits into my routine. A few things I've personally been doing include taking multivitamins and hair health gummies every morning, oiling my scalp once a week before wash day, using a detox shampoo or scalp scrub weekly, and applying a scalp serum every night before bed. I've found that being more intentional about scalp care and maintaining a consistent routine has become an important part of my overall haircare journey. What are some of your go-to products and ingredients when it comes to maintaining your hair and scalp health?

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil: I love using this to oil my scalp before showering. I massage it in with my fingertips, and it's formulated to support scalp circulation and healthier-looking roots. Cécred Edge Drops: I used these last year during No Slickback November and continued using them for several months afterwards. I noticed a significant difference in the appearance of new growth around my hairline and temples. RŌZ Scalp Scrub and OUAI Detox Shampoo: Both are staples when it comes to removing product and oil build-up from my scalp. Especially with curly hair, we tend to use a lot of products when styling, so incorporating a scalp scrub or detox shampoo into your routine can help keep your scalp clean.

Olaplex and Redken: I love products from both brands, particularly their bond-building treatments. I've found them helpful in caring for my curls and improving their overall strength. Beyond the products themselves, I've also realised how important diet is when it comes to hair health. I try to incorporate foods that contain biotin and protein, such as eggs, Greek yoghurt, fatty fish and nuts. I also take Olly Hair, Skin and Nails gummies and MaryRuth's Liquid Multivitamin as part of my supplement routine. Beyond taking a break from slicked-back styles, what do you hope people take away from No Slickback November? Do you see the movement evolving or expanding in the years ahead?