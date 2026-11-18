With the summer holidays around the corner, many people want a golden tan without spending hours in the sun. After all, we know that prolonged sun exposure is extremely dangerous, and that it can lead to skin cancer, sunburn, accelerated skin ageing and hyperpigmentation. Now, a trend known as the Barbie drug has gained popularity on social media, with thousands of users turning to it to achieve a sunkissed glow without spending time outdoors.

The Barbie drug usually refers to melanotan II, a synthetic peptide that stimulates the skin’s pigment production to create a sunless tan. It is marketed online as a shortcut to a darker complexion, promising a no-effort tan through pills, injections and nasal sprays. Despite its online popularity, melanotan II is not approved by health authorities like the FDA, and experts warn it may carry severe safety risks. Why is it dangerous? Health agencies, including CANSA, have issued strong warnings against using tanning drugs. The biggest concern is that the safety and effectiveness of these products has not been established, and products sold online may contain unknown ingredients or contaminants. This results in people ingesting or injecting products without knowing what is in them, which could have catastrophic consequences.

One major concern is how melanotan II affects moles and other pigmented skin lesions. Some users have reported new moles and changes in existing ones, which may make it harder to recognise suspicious skin changes. Melanoma cases have also been reported following use, although these reports do not establish that the drug directly caused the cancer. Other reported side effects include nausea, vomiting, headaches, facial flushing and changes in appetite. More serious complications, including kidney injury and muscle damage, have also been documented. There are additional risks associated with injecting unregulated substances, including infection, contamination and incorrect dosing. Because these products are not subject to the same quality controls as approved medicines, there is no reliable guarantee that the contents match the label.

Importantly, a darker complexion does not protect your skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Melanotan II products should not be considered a substitute for sunscreen or other sun protection. What about tanning pills? Some tanning pills contain canthaxanthin, a colour additive that can accumulate in body tissues when consumed in large amounts. The FDA has warned about potential risks, including deposits in the retina, which can affect vision, as well as liver problems and other adverse effects. These products are different from topical self-tanners, which colour the outer layer of the skin without requiring a drug to stimulate pigmentation. Safer alternatives In an ideal world, everyone would feel comfortable in their own skin, and the need for a tan wouldn’t exist. However, this isn’t the case, and there is a big market for tanning products. If you want a sun-kissed look, topical self-tanning lotions are generally safer alternatives when used as directed.

Remember, these products do not protect against UV damage, so broad-spectrum sunscreen, protective clothing, and clothing cover-ups remain essential. The verdict Social media has made these products appear more appealing than they really are. Influencers may showcase dramatic results without discussing side effects, the uncertainty around long-term safety, or the risks of buying unregulated substances. Just because a product is popular online, it does not mean it has been properly tested. Medical experts advise against using melanotan II injections and unapproved tanning products because their potential harms are significant. The Barbie drug may promise a convenient tan, but the risks don't match the cosmetic results. With safer alternatives available, avoiding unapproved tanning injections and pills is the sensible choice this summer.