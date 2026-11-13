Charlotte Rhys Unwraps the Magic of Festive Gifting

A season of thoughtful gestures, beautiful fragrances and a little everyday luxury. Cape Town, October 2026 – This festive season, proudly South African luxury fragrance and lifestyle brand Charlotte Rhys invites you to celebrate the joy of giving with the launch of its Festive Gifting Collection. Beautifully curated, elegantly presented and filled with the brand's signature fragrances, the collection makes finding the perfect gift a little more magical.



From thoughtful stocking fillers to indulgent gift sets, the collection brings together some of Charlotte Rhys' most loved bath, body and fragrance products in festive packaging designed to delight. Whether you're treating someone special, thanking a valued colleague or simply spoiling yourself, there's something for every gifting occasion.





A LITTLE LUXURY, BEAUTIFULLY WRAPPED

Charlotte Rhys’ festive gift range includes No.17, Bergamot & Lime and St Tomas fragrances.



With playful festive names including Merry Little, Sleigh All Day and Season to Sparkle, the collection balances the magic of the season with the understated sophistication synonymous with Charlotte Rhys.



This year's gifting collection features three much-loved fragrances, each offering its own distinctive personality. No.17 is sophisticated and captivating, bringing an unmistakable sense of luxury to the gifting experience. Bergamot & Lime offers a fresh, uplifting fragrance that feels effortlessly vibrant, while St Tomas, one of the brand's signature scents, evokes the refreshing beauty of coastal escapes with its crisp, aromatic notes.



Beautifully packaged festive crackers add a playful finishing touch, making them ideal fortable settings, stocking fillers or small gestures of appreciation.



