Charlotte Rhys Unwraps the Magic of Festive Gifting

A season of thoughtful gestures, beautiful fragrances and a little everyday luxury. Cape Town, October 2026 – This festive season, proudly South African luxury fragrance and lifestyle brand Charlotte Rhys invites you to celebrate the joy of giving with the launch of its Festive Gifting Collection. Beautifully curated, elegantly presented and filled with the brand's signature fragrances, the collection makes finding the perfect gift a little more magical.
From thoughtful stocking fillers to indulgent gift sets, the collection brings together some of Charlotte Rhys' most loved bath, body and fragrance products in festive packaging designed to delight. Whether you're treating someone special, thanking a valued colleague or simply spoiling yourself, there's something for every gifting occasion.
A LITTLE LUXURY, BEAUTIFULLY WRAPPED
With playful festive names including Merry Little, Sleigh All Day and Season to Sparkle, the collection balances the magic of the season with the understated sophistication synonymous with Charlotte Rhys.
This year's gifting collection features three much-loved fragrances, each offering its own distinctive personality. No.17 is sophisticated and captivating, bringing an unmistakable sense of luxury to the gifting experience. Bergamot & Lime offers a fresh, uplifting fragrance that feels effortlessly vibrant, while St Tomas, one of the brand's signature scents, evokes the refreshing beauty of coastal escapes with its crisp, aromatic notes.
Beautifully packaged festive crackers add a playful finishing touch, making them ideal fortable settings, stocking fillers or small gestures of appreciation.
THE ART OF THOUGHTFUL GIVING
At the heart of the Charlotte Rhys Festive Gifting Collection is the belief that the most memorable gifts are those that make everyday moments feel extraordinary. Fragrance has a remarkable ability to evoke memories, create atmosphere and stir emotion. A familiar scent can transport us to a special place or remind us of someone we love, making fragrance an especially meaningful gift during a season centred around connection.
Proudly made in South Africa, Charlotte Rhys continues to champion quality, local craftsmanship and conscious luxury. The brand's vegan, cruelty-free products reflect its commitment to creating beautiful experiences with care and consideration.
MAKE THIS SEASON ONE TO REMEMBER
Perfect for friends, family, festive hosts and corporate gifting, the collection offers aneffortless way to share a little luxury and appreciation.
Whether it's a beautifully scented surprise beneath the tree or a thoughtful thank-you atthe end of a busy year, Charlotte Rhys believes that gifting should feel just as special as receiving.
The Charlotte Rhys Festive Gifting Collection is now available. Explore the collection and discover your perfect festive gift at www.charlotterhys.com.
Because the most beautiful gifts are the ones that linger long after they're unwrapped.