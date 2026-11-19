Two weeks ago, I got tooth gems. A butterfly design, to be exact. Now, I'm usually quite finnicky about what goes on my teeth. They're my moneymaker, after all. But this time, I thought, 'Just live a little. You've always wanted tooth gems, after all.' So, I got them. And yes, the gems are still intact. Butterfly tooth gem design on Lethiwe Nhlangothi, GLAMOUR's Digital Beauty Content Producer. Naturally, I did my research beforehand and fell down quite the tooth gem rabbit hole. I looked at different designs, application techniques and aftercare advice, convinced I had done my homework. Yet, as I lay back in the client chair, feeling the resin being applied to my teeth and the blue light curing the adhesive, I couldn't help but experience a small wave of regret. What if this damages my teeth? How long will they last? Are they actually safe? And, perhaps most importantly, how do I get them off when I'm ready to say goodbye?

Despite all the research I had done, I still had questions. And I imagine I'm not the only one. Tooth gems have become an increasingly popular beauty accessory, offering a little extra sparkle without committing to a new piercing or permanent cosmetic dental treatment. From delicate crystals to playful butterflies and intricate designs, there's no shortage of ways to personalise your smile. But before you book an appointment or add a tooth gem kit to your online shopping basket, there are a few things worth knowing. Because while the finished result might be small, the implications for your dental health deserve a little more consideration. Here's everything you need to know before getting tooth gems.

What exactly are tooth gems? If you've seen someone smile and noticed a tiny crystal catching the light on one of their teeth, chances are you've encountered a tooth gem. Also known as tooth jewellery, these decorative accessories are small crystals, rhinestones or metallic designs bonded to the surface of a tooth using a dental adhesive. Unlike grills or permanent dental alterations, traditional tooth gems sit on the outside of the tooth and are intended to be removable. They come in different shapes, sizes, colours and finishes, allowing you to choose anything from a barely-there crystal to a more elaborate design. View this post on Instagram A post shared by B.T.M | LONDON PRO TOOTH GEMS ARTIST & TEETH WHITENING (@icedoutldn) How are tooth gems applied? The application process is generally straightforward and doesn't usually require injections, drilling or altering the structure of your tooth. However, the products and techniques used matter.

In a conventional bonding process, the tooth is first assessed and cleaned before its surface is prepared for the adhesive. A dental bonding material is then applied, the gem is carefully positioned and a special curing light, often blue, is used to harden the adhesive and secure the jewellery in place. While the process may be relatively quick, that doesn't mean it should be treated as a casual beauty appointment. Your tooth's health, the materials being used and the practitioner's understanding of dental anatomy all matter. Are tooth gems safe? This was probably my biggest question, and the answer isn't quite as straightforward as I would have liked. Tooth gems can carry risks, even when professionally applied. Dental professionals advise against tooth gems and other forms of oral jewellery because of the potential for adverse dental and oral health outcomes. These include plaque accumulation, tooth decay, enamel damage, chipped teeth and gum inflammation. One of the biggest concerns is that the area around the gem can become a trap for food particles and bacteria, making it more difficult to clean the tooth properly. Poor placement or excessive adhesive can also create additional surfaces where plaque can accumulate. Some dental professionals acknowledge that the risks may be lower when tooth gems are applied correctly using appropriate dental materials. However, lower risk doesn't mean risk-free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Best Tooth Gem Designs (@thebesttoothgemdesigns) Can tooth gems damage your enamel? Yes, they can, although the extent of the risk depends on how they're applied and removed. Enamel is the hard, protective outer layer of your teeth. Unlike some other tissues in the body, it doesn't regenerate once it has been permanently lost. This is why the preparation and removal processes are important. When a tooth gem is bonded correctly, the intention is to attach it to the tooth without unnecessarily removing or damaging enamel. However, improper preparation, aggressive etching, unsuitable adhesives or forceful removal can compromise the tooth's surface. There's also the issue of plaque accumulating around the adhesive. If the area isn't cleaned properly, this can contribute to decay and other dental problems over time.

How long do tooth gems last? There isn't a universal expiry date for tooth gems. Some may fall off within a few weeks, while others can remain in place for several months or even a year or longer. Their longevity depends on several factors, including the bonding materials used, the placement of the gem, your oral hygiene habits and everyday activities such as eating. Biting into hard foods, picking at the gem or repeatedly playing with it using your tongue can also affect how long it stays in place. It's worth remembering that a longer-lasting tooth gem isn't necessarily a better one. The priority should always be maintaining your dental health rather than trying to keep the jewellery attached for as long as possible. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gem Trap (@thegemtrap_) Can you eat and drink normally with tooth gems? Generally, yes, but you'll need to be mindful of what you're eating, especially after application. Your practitioner should provide specific aftercare instructions based on the bonding materials used. These may include avoiding hard, crunchy or sticky foods while the adhesive settles, as well as being careful when drinking hot or fizzy drinks. Once the bonding has set, you can generally return to your usual eating habits, but it's sensible to avoid habits that place unnecessary pressure on the gem like chewing ice or using your teeth to open packaging. If the gem feels loose, changes position or starts irritating your mouth, don't attempt to fix it yourself. Have it assessed by a dental professional. How do you look after tooth gems? Good oral hygiene becomes very important when you have tooth jewellery. Since the gem and surrounding adhesive can create additional areas for plaque to collect, you'll want to be diligent about keeping your teeth clean. Continue brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush. Floss daily, paying specific attention to the spaces around the tooth gem.

If you notice discomfort, swelling, bleeding gums, sensitivity or any changes to the tooth, arrange a dental appointment rather than waiting for the problem to resolve itself or trying to solve it yourself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAYALI I GEMS ART (@http.layali) How do you remove tooth gems? This was another question I found myself asking before getting mine. After all, trends come and go, and I wasn't interested in making a permanent commitment to a butterfly on my tooth.

The good news is that tooth gems are not intended to be permanent. However, removal should always be handled by a dentist rather than attempted at home. A dental professional can use specialised instruments to carefully remove the gem and polish away any remaining bonding material, restoring the tooth's surface as closely as possible to its original condition. Whatever you do, resist the urge to pry the gem off yourself. Using household tools, nail products or excessive force can damage your enamel and potentially cause sensitivity or other complications. If your gem falls off naturally, it's still worth having your dentist check the tooth to ensure no adhesive remains and that the surface is smooth. Should you try a DIY tooth gem kit? I'll admit, the convenience of an at-home tooth gem kit can be tempting. A quick online search will bring up plenty of options promising salon-worthy results without the appointment. But this is one beauty trend I'd be reluctant to experiment with at home.

DIY kits may contain adhesives that aren't designed for use inside the mouth, and you won't necessarily know whether your teeth are suitable for the treatment in the first place. Incorrect application can also result in excess adhesive, poor placement and damage to the enamel. What should you consider before booking an appointment? Before committing to a design, take a moment to consider the practical side of getting tooth gems. A pretty butterfly might be the selling point, but the person applying it and the products they use should be just as important. Here are a few things to consider: