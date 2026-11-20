Many of us know Kayla Kim Kay for her love of pink, which already tells us a lot about her vibrant personal style. Defined by bold colour combinations, playful textures, statement silhouettes and an approach to dressing that isn't really concerned with following the rules, her wardrobe is anything but predictable. For Kayla, fashion is an opportunity to experiment, express herself and, above all, have fun with getting dressed. Her recent trip to Bali offered the perfect backdrop for this more expressive side of her wardrobe. Against the island's tropical scenery, Kayla embraced a selection of looks that balanced holiday ease with her signature love for making a statement. Think vibrant colour palettes, standout accessories and interesting patterns and textures.

Beyond the holiday wardrobe, Kayla's style draws on a mix of influences, from the fearless glamour of the 80s to the effortless sophistication of the 90s. She also makes a case for building a wardrobe that balances quality essentials with more adventurous statement pieces, proving that personal style doesn't have to fit into a specific aesthetic. Image: Supplied We caught up with Kayla to talk all things personal style, her Bali wardrobe, the fashion influences she continually returns to and the pieces she believes are worth investing in. GLAMOUR: How would you describe your personal style, and how has your relationship with fashion evolved over the years?

Kayla Kim Kay: I express my style through bold creativity, individuality and an unapologetic love for standing out. I’ve never been one to follow traditional fashion rules. Instead, I embrace unexpected colour combinations, striking patterns, rich textures and statement pieces that reflect my personality. Fashion is more than just what I wear. It’s a form of self-expression, a visual language that communicates my confidence, mood and creativity without having to say a word. I love experimenting, pushing boundaries and bringing together elements that wouldn’t ordinarily be paired. My style is eclectic, expressive, daring and intentionally unforgettable. I don’t dress to blend in. I dress to tell my story, celebrate my individuality and make a statement wherever I go. That has remained true throughout the years. Image: Supplied GLAMOUR: What are some of the biggest influences on your personal style? Are there particular people, designers, fashion eras or cultural references you find yourself returning to?

Kayla Kim Kay: Without a doubt, my biggest influence has always been colour. It’s where my creativity begins and often what draws me to a piece before anything else. I love how colour can evoke emotion, communicate confidence and completely transform an outfit. I draw inspiration from many people, cultures and everyday experiences, whether it’s a runway look, a beautifully designed interior or an unexpected colour combination in nature. I’m particularly inspired by designers like Christopher John Rogers for his fearless colour blocking and dramatic silhouettes, LaQuan Smith for his bold approach to femininity, and Missoni for its beautiful use of colour, pattern and texture. The two fashion eras I consistently return to are the 80s and 90s. I love the fearless glamour, exaggerated silhouettes and vibrant energy of the 80s, balanced with the effortless sophistication and understated confidence of the 90s.

My personal style is about taking inspiration from different worlds and interpreting it in a way that feels uniquely mine, with colour always at the heart of it. Image: Supplied GLAMOUR: Tropical destinations often inspire a different approach to dressing. What does holiday style mean to you, and how did you interpret that through your Bali outfits? Kayla Kim Kay: Holiday style is all about freedom, expression and effortless confidence. It’s an opportunity to step outside of my everyday wardrobe, experiment with bold colours, playful silhouettes and beautiful textures, and embrace the energy of the destination.

For Bali, I wanted my outfits to reflect the tropical beauty of the island while staying true to my bold, eclectic and unapologetically expressive personal style. I did this through vibrant colour palettes, statement pieces, flowing fabrics and unexpected combinations that balanced comfort with glamour. Bali gave me the opportunity to turn my personal style into a visual experience. Every outfit told a story, captured a mood and celebrated the joy of dressing up. GLAMOUR: How important is versatility when putting together a holiday wardrobe? Kayla Kim Kay: Versatility is incredibly important when curating a holiday wardrobe because style should never come at the expense of comfort or practicality.

When travelling, especially to tropical destinations like Bali, the weather plays a huge role in how I approach dressing. With the heat, humidity and occasional unexpected rainfall, I always consider breathable fabrics, lightweight textures and pieces that allow me to move comfortably while still looking effortlessly put together. I love having the freedom to transition from a relaxed daytime look to something more elevated in the evening without having to completely reinvent my outfit. It’s about choosing pieces that can be styled in multiple ways, layered when necessary and adapted to different activities and weather conditions. A well-curated holiday wardrobe should be as dynamic as the destination itself. Versatility doesn’t mean compromising on creativity or making a statement. It means being intentional with every piece while still embracing my love for bold, expressive fashion.

GLAMOUR: Is there an outfit from the trip that you feel captures your personal style particularly well? Take us through the pieces and the inspiration behind the look. Kayla Kim Kay: Absolutely! One of my favourite looks from Bali has to be my electric blue textured mini dress. It captures everything I love about fashion: bold colours, playful textures, unexpected combinations and unapologetic individuality. Kayla's favourite outfit from her Bali trip. Image: Supplied The dress itself was already a statement, with its intricate detailing, structured bodice and dramatic fringe that added beautiful movement and dimension. I wanted to take it a step further by pairing it with a vibrant pink and orange clutch, soft lilac heels, oversized sunglasses and gold accessories. The contrasting colours complemented one another without following traditional styling rules. My inspiration was tropical glamour with a playful, eclectic twist. I wanted the look to feel fun, feminine, confident and full of personality while embracing the vibrant energy of Bali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Kim Meiring (@kaylakimkay) The beauty of fashion lies in taking risks and creating combinations that feel unexpected yet intentional. This outfit was a reminder that my style isn’t about playing it safe. It’s about having fun, embracing colour and allowing my personality to shine through every detail. GLAMOUR: What’s one fashion or styling discovery you made during the trip that you would carry into your everyday wardrobe?

Kayla Kim Kay: I realised that the freedom and playfulness we associate with holiday dressing shouldn’t be reserved for holidays alone. I’ve always loved bold colours, statement pieces and experimenting with unexpected combinations, but Bali reminded me just how much joy there is in dressing without limitations. I found myself embracing more textures, mixing vibrant colours and allowing each outfit to feel like an extension of my personality rather than dressing for a particular occasion. I want to carry that same sense of spontaneity and effortless confidence into my everyday wardrobe. Whether it’s incorporating a statement accessory into a simple outfit, playing with contrasting colours or elevating everyday basics with interesting textures, I want to bring more of that holiday energy into my daily style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Kim Meiring (@kaylakimkay) GLAMOUR: Has your relationship with fashion and shopping become more intentional as you’ve grown older? How do you approach building a wardrobe today? Kayla Kim Kay: My relationship with fashion has become more intentional in some ways, but I’ve never wanted to lose the spontaneity and excitement that come with shopping. I usually buy what I love, even when I don’t necessarily have the full picture of how I’m going to style it. That’s where the beauty of my personal style lies. It gives me the creative freedom to experiment, play with unexpected combinations and put together looks that I might never have imagined when purchasing the individual pieces.

As I’ve grown older, I’ve become more intentional about investing in quality basics and timeless wardrobe essentials because I understand the importance of having a strong foundation. However, when it comes to statement pieces, I’m still a “shop till I drop” kind of girl! If something catches my eye, whether it’s an unusual silhouette, a striking colour or an interesting texture, I’m immediately drawn to it. Not every purchase needs to have a predetermined purpose. Sometimes the most exciting outfits come together organically. Building a wardrobe is about finding the balance between intentionality and creative freedom. My basics provide the foundation, but my statement pieces are where my personality truly comes alive. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Kim Meiring (@kaylakimkay) GLAMOUR: Is there a particular fashion era you feel most connected to? Are there elements of it that influence the way you dress today? Kayla Kim Kay: I’m most connected to a beautiful crossover between the 80s and 90s. There’s something about these two eras that speaks to the different sides of my personality. The 80s were all about being bold, daring and unapologetically expressive, from exaggerated silhouettes and dramatic shoulders to vibrant colours, statement accessories and the idea that more is more. I absolutely love that fearless approach to fashion! On the other hand, the 90s brought a certain effortless coolness, with sleek silhouettes, timeless basics, playful layering and a more understated approach to glamour. I love the drama of the 80s mixed with the effortless sophistication of the 90s. That contrast is exactly what defines my personal style today.

I can appreciate a beautifully tailored, minimalist outfit just as much as I love an extravagant statement piece. You’ll often find me combining elements of both eras, whether it’s pairing a structured blazer with something playful and feminine or elevating a simple 90s-inspired look with bold colours and oversized accessories. I don’t believe in dressing according to one era or aesthetic. Fashion is about taking the best of different worlds and creating something that feels entirely my own. The 80s taught me not to be afraid of standing out, while the 90s remind me that sometimes simplicity can be just as powerful. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Kim Meiring (@kaylakimkay) GLAMOUR: When it comes to building your wardrobe, which pieces do you believe are worth investing in, and where do you prefer to save? Kayla Kim Kay: The pieces worth investing in are those that form the foundation of a wardrobe and stand the test of time. I believe in spending a little more on quality basics, beautifully tailored blazers, well-fitted denim, timeless handbags and good-quality shoes. These are the pieces I find myself reaching for repeatedly, and they have the ability to elevate even the simplest outfit. I also believe in investing in exceptional statement pieces, particularly when the craftsmanship, design or uniqueness makes them feel truly special.