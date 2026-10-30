Beyoncé wears Roberto Cavalli fringe skirt to Jay-Z's LA concert

When Beyoncé steps out, even a night spent supporting her husband can turn into a fashion moment. The superstar was among the familiar faces at Jay-Z’s JAŸ-Z30 concert celebrations in Los Angeles, where the rapper wrapped up his two-night SoFi Stadium run on 23 and 24 October.
For the occasion, Beyoncé wore a striking look from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, designed by Fausto Puglisi. The ensemble brought together a colourful floral blouse and a sweeping emerald-green fringed skirt, creating the kind of statement-making combination that feels right at home in the singer’s wardrobe.
The skirt's movement is what makes the outfit particularly memorable. Its long fringe adds texture and drama, while the high-slit silhouette brings a little extra attitude. The blouse, meanwhile, introduces a softer element through its colourful print, balancing the statement skirt without taking attention away from it. It is a playful take on evening dressing, with Cavalli's signature love for bold patterns and expressive silhouettes coming through.
Beyoncé completed the look with statement jewellery, allowing the outfit's vibrant colours and textures to do much of the talking. It is another reminder that her off-duty wardrobe rarely means playing it safe.
Beyond the fashion, the Los Angeles concerts were a family affair. During the 23 October show, the couple's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her father onstage, playing piano during The Story of O.J. and Dead Presidents.
Beyoncé watched proudly from the audience alongside her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
Jay-Z's two-night Los Angeles engagement at SoFi Stadium concluded
on 24 October, marking the final stop of his JAŸ-Z30 concert run. The shows celebrated 30 years since the release of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, with special appearances from Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and Blue Ivy among the highlights.
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