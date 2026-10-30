Beyoncé wears Roberto Cavalli fringe skirt to Jay-Z's LA concert

When Beyoncé steps out, even a night spent supporting her husband can turn into a fashion moment. The superstar was among the familiar faces at Jay-Z’s JAŸ-Z30 concert celebrations in Los Angeles, where the rapper wrapped up his two-night SoFi Stadium run on 23 and 24 October. Beyoncé Brings Floral Prints and Fringe to Jay-Z's JAŸ-Z30 Concert For the occasion, Beyoncé wore a striking look from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, designed by Fausto Puglisi. The ensemble brought together a colourful floral blouse and a sweeping emerald-green fringed skirt, creating the kind of statement-making combination that feels right at home in the singer’s wardrobe.

Image:X/@Beyoncelegion The skirt's movement is what makes the outfit particularly memorable. Its long fringe adds texture and drama, while the high-slit silhouette brings a little extra attitude. The blouse, meanwhile, introduces a softer element through its colourful print, balancing the statement skirt without taking attention away from it. It is a playful take on evening dressing, with Cavalli's signature love for bold patterns and expressive silhouettes coming through. Image:X/@Beyoncelegion Beyoncé completed the look with statement jewellery, allowing the outfit's vibrant colours and textures to do much of the talking. It is another reminder that her off-duty wardrobe rarely means playing it safe. Beyond the fashion, the Los Angeles concerts were a family affair. During the 23 October show, the couple's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her father onstage, playing piano during The Story of O.J. and Dead Presidents.