South African fashion designer Jacques Lagrange presents his latest collection in Paris

South African couturier Jacques Lagrange has made his Paris statement, presenting a collection that brings his distinctive approach to bespoke luxury and traditional craftsmanship to an international audience. Known as the King of Couture, Lagrange presented his latest collection in Paris as an independent showcase, at the Fashion Synergy Events Paris Fashion Week Runway Show at Le Salon des Miroirs on 3 October 2026, marking an important moment for a designer whose work has attracted a significant amount of international clientele. For Lagrange, Paris was an opportunity to place his work within one of the world's most discerning luxury markets and to demonstrate that exceptional South African design can stand confidently on an international stage.

THE COLLECTION The all-black collection is a study in contrast: structured tailoring against fluid gowns, intricate handmade embellishment against clean modern silhouettes, and dramatic texture against the depth and simplicity of black. Lagrange's signature couture takes centre stage, with embellished bomber jackets among the standout pieces. Richly detailed and constructed with precision, the jackets bring a contemporary edge to traditional couture techniques, contrasting beautifully with flowing, high-end gowns that move with softness and fluidity. The collection's depth comes through its exceptional use of texture and embellishment. Ostrich feathers, layered textures and hand-beaded embroidery are integrated into modern luxury silhouettes, creating pieces that are tactile, sophisticated and unmistakably individual.

Traditional hand-constructed techniques remain at the heart of the work. Each garment reflects his immaculate attention to detail, from the construction of the silhouette to the placement of individual embellishments.The collection extends beyond the garments themselves, with Lagrange collaborating with South African footwear brand Coast & Koi for the Paris presentation. The partnership brings two homegrown creative voices together on an international stage, with Coast & Koi footwear complementing Lagrange's sculptural silhouettes and meticulous craftsmanship. RECOGNITION ON THE PARIS STAGE The collection’s movement drew significant praise, with critics highlighting Lagrange’s expert use of generous draping, massive sequins and “clouds of sheer tulle”, creating incredible volume and movement across the runway.

The response was particularly significant for a designer whose international clientele has helped shape the exacting standards behind his work. Lagrange has built a substantial client base across Europe, the United States and the Middle East, and his Paris presentation demonstrated that his craftsmanship and execution meet the expectations of some of the world's most discerning luxury markets. For Lagrange, the recognition is a reflection of a philosophy that has remained consistent throughout his career: exceptional luxury is created through exceptional craftsmanship. FROM PARIS TO FAME WEEK AFRICA Lagrange will close Chapter Two: Africa Elevated at Tastes + Threads, the FAME Week Africa runway celebrating the evolution of African style and the future of African luxury.

As the final designer in the Threads of Africa showcase, Lagrange joins Neimil, GUGUBYGUGU and Viviers in a chapter centred on craftsmanship, artistry and contemporary African luxury bringing his Paris collection to a home audience just weeks after its international presentation. It is a fitting next chapter for the King of Couture: a collection created in South Africa, presented in Paris, and now returning home as part of a celebration of the creativity, craftsmanship and ambition shaping contemporary African luxury. FROM PARIS TO FAME WEEK AFRICA AND BEYOND