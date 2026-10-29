TREND: Pearls, but make them modern: the jewellery trend to try now

Say hello to the new wave of pearls! In 2026, we’re breaking rules and redefining style with these stunning gems. From casual chic to bold layers, pearls are the must-have accessory this season.

Pearl jewellery is officially the season’s biggest trend, and we are absolutely here for it. Forget the old stereotype of pearls belonging exclusively to elderly women in conservative skirt suits and pussy-bow shirts. There was a time when these gems felt dated, uncool, and strictly reserved for royalty, wealth, and aristocracy. Not anymore. In 2026, we are breaking the rules and having fun with these classic accessories. Today, pearls are youthful, versatile, and effortlessly cool. Pearls, but make it everyday The biggest shift this season is how casually pearls are being worn. Think a strand of pearls over a plain white tee and your favourite jeans, or tiny studs paired with a oversized blazer for the office. The formality has gone, and what’s left is a little polish that makes even the simplest outfit look considered. If you’ve ever saved your pearls for weddings and special occasions, consider this your invitation to take them out of the jewellery box and into your daily rotation.

Launchmetrics/Spotlight Copenhagen S27 Street style Layer them up Why wear one strand when you can wear five? Bold layering is where pearls really get to show off. Mix chunky and delicate strands, play with different lengths, and don’t be afraid to combine pearls with gold chains, charms, or even a statement pendant. The key is to let the look feel collected rather than matched. Uneven, mismatched and a little undone is exactly the point. Mix and match shapes and colours

Pearls are no longer just round and white. This season’s designs embrace baroque and irregular shapes, oversized statement beads, and a softer palette of blush, grey, champagne and even black. Irregular pearls bring an organic, one-of-a-kind feel to a piece, while bolder sizes turn a simple necklace into the focal point of your outfit. It’s a great way to make a classic look feel fresh and personal. Style them your way Pearls now work with almost everything, which makes styling them so much easier and a lot more fun:

For a laid-back look, wear a short pearl choker with a knit or a slip dress. Or, try a long strand knotted at the front over a tailored suit. Additionally you can invest in pearl earrings, hair clips, bracelets and even rings. Let the accessories do all the talking. Why pearls are here to stay Pearls carry a timeless quality, but what has changed is the attitude. They no longer say “serious” or “traditional”. But instead are playful, confident and personal. Whether you’re investing in a heritage-style strand or picking up an affordable, fashion-forward piece, pearls offer an easy way to elevate your look without trying too hard.