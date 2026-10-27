Ted Baker’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection brings garden romance to modern dressing

There's something in the air this season that invites a grand sense of renewal. Rich, natural textures weave into soft tones, revealing a conversation between past and present. This spring, one’s style can be both ornate and contemporary, especially when inspired by history or the natural world as seen in Rose in Bloom, the Spring/Summer 2026 collection from Ted Baker.

From Garden to Garment Capturing spring feels kismet for Ted Baker as the iconic rose served as the starting point for the artistic approach to a fresh, contemporary take on floral dressing. Tastefully splashed throughout romantic dresses, occasionwear that calls for flouncy elevated styles, structural handbags and accessories, the handpainted roses of Rose in Bloom combine the visual world of vibrant brush strokes with Ted Baker’s emblematic motif across rich tones and stronger hues.

A sense of place and history are also combined in exuberant ways to reveal additional inspiration behind each piece that transports you into the most lush of London spaces. A stroll through London’s Holland Park brings the flowers and foliage found in this inner city oasis tucked away amongst the bustling streets, pointing to the soft power of the floral kingdom. A standout piece that captures this spirit is the Indya Dress. Decorated with rambling roses along an elegant silhouette, this style is defined by draping through the bodice, sleeves, and sharp neckline, all elements of classic, British style. Ted Baker Spring/Summer 2026 Collection The Art of Detail

Exquisite fabrics like satin, organza, and neoprene form the soft canvas for the painterly roses. Like any great painting, from afar they appear deceptively simple, but up close reveal intricacies, nuance and details that shift based on their material backdrop. The Noehla dress in grey organza illuminates the climbing rose. A satin top in solid burgundy allows the purple Kiti Skirt to draw your eye to the bold greenery, especially when paired with Limitar heels for a wonderful ‘Ted-to-toe’ moment. The pieces are effortlessly expressive and turn even the most simple outfits into a sophisticated, stand out moment. The shorter, pink Laveny dress for example, adopts a drop waist that mimics layered petals. The print on the Ischia dress is lush but not bushy; the stems climb throughout but are refined instead of untamed, while neoprene accessories ensures structure like a rose’s strong stems.

For these handpainted roses, the wearer is her own muse, feeling the freedom to embody her own style. Her modern wardrobe is a reflection of the many facets of femininity - expressive, fluid, and never confined. With many floral options out there, the season calls for styles that express something a little more endearing and feels like an heirloom that can be traced back to something recognised with fondness. It’s true when one says, “a rose garden is time made visible.” Though Rose in Bloom feels absolutely contemporary, it has seamlessly woven the heritage of Ted Baker into moments that reflect its wearer: signature sophistication, playful colour palette and delicate prints that bring femininity to the fore.