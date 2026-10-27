Four South African creatives show how individuality, curiosity and personal style bring Vans classics to life

Born out of skate culture and adopted by generations of musicians, artists, designers and creative outsiders, Vans has long provided a canvas for people to make their own. Your Style Your Story brings that spirit to life through four distinct perspectives on personal style, exploring how classics can be reinterpreted through the people who wear them.Bee Diamondhead: The Art of Not Giving a DamnCreative director and stylist Bee Diamondhead has spent close to two decades shaping the visual language of South African fashion, developing an approach to style led by instinct rather than trends."I like what I like, and I don't like being told what to do," she says. "I also believe that a lot of rules were set by people that I probably don't even like, so there's absolutely no reason for me to follow them."Buying mostly local, avoiding fast fashion and gravitating towards classic pieces with interesting silhouettes, Bee has built a wardrobe designed to endure rather than constantly change, “I have an internal compass that points straight back to me.”

Creative director and stylist Bee Diamondhead

For music artist K.Keed, creative self-expression is about remaining open to new possibilities. Beyond music and performance, her creative world extends into fashion and new experiences, driven by a desire to maintain the curiosity of her younger self.“Outside of my creative persona and career, I am still a young girl all the way from Gugulethu, who is still curious about the world and what it has to offer for young people like me,” she says. That curiosity feeds every aspect of her creativity. “I'm a big fan of self-actualisation, and this is the very same mentality I incorporate in the different sides of me.”Through Your Style Your Story, Bee Diamondhead, Njabulo Hlope, Pholani Mncube and K.Keed each bring a different perspective to Vans classics, united by the freedom to interpret them on their own terms. The result is a celebration of personal style and the individuality that has always defined Vans’ Off The Wall spirit.

Music artist K.Keed

For artist Njabulo Hlope, better known as Dirty Native Chief, creativity begins with curiosity. Growing up in Soweto, his fascination with the visual culture around him developed into a creative practice spanning illustration, murals and public installations.“I learn a new lesson about life and my position in this world every day in every place,” he says. That same curiosity shapes Njabulo’s interpretation of Your Style Your Story. Drawing inspiration from people, places and subcultures, he collects, borrows and reinterprets influences to create a style entirely his own.

Artist Njabulo Hlope

Johannesburg-based fashion curator and FabrikHunter founder Pholani Mncube has built his creative practice around vintage clothing, archival fashion and workwear, finding new value in pieces others might overlook.It’s an approach that naturally draws him to Vans. “I think it's because Vans gives people room,” says Pholani. “The shoe itself is relatively simple, but that simplicity allows different people and communities to interpret it in their own way.”Describing Vans as “almost a democratic object”, Pholani sees the brand's classics as something that can move freely between generations, aesthetics and communities. “The shoe remains consistent, but the people wearing it continuously give it new meaning.”