SAFW: Gert-Johan Coetzee’s AW27 “Reflections” collection dives deep, and debuts a bridal line

Inspired by a childhood pond on the family farm, the designer’s South African Fashion Week showcase asks who we were, who we’ve become, and what shows up in the water.
Long before the runways and the flashing cameras, there was a young boy sitting beside a pond on a farm. This week, Gert-Johan Coetzee took us back there.
At South African Fashion Week on 25 October, the luxury fashion house presented its Autumn-Winter 2027 collection, Reflections. It also marked a milestone: the debut of a dedicated range of couture-inspired bridal gowns, which expands the label’s footprint in luxury wedding wear.
A pond, a memory, a mirror
The collection is rooted in Coetzee’s childhood on the farm, where the quiet pond was a place of solitude. The world slowed down there, and his imagination could wander freely. Looking into the water, he would see his own reflection, with no idea how much that boy, and the world around him, would one day change.
Reflections isn’t simply a nostalgic look back. It’s a meditation on identity, ambition and the distance between the people we once were and those we eventually become. What happens when the person you’ve spent your life becoming finally meets the person you used to be?
For Coetzee, the pond is a metaphor. Water shows what stands before it, but beneath the surface lies an entirely different world. “Water mirrors what sits on the surface, but beneath it lies infinite depth,” he says. “With ‘Reflections,’ we translate that duality into garment design, balancing strength with vulnerability, and bold structural tailoring with organic, flowing movement.”
The collection looks at the contradictions that make us human: strength alongside vulnerability, confidence alongside uncertainty, and the desire to be seen alongside the instinct to stay hidden. We spend years building an image of ourselves, shaped by expectations, achievements, disappointments and other people’s opinions. Reflections gently asks whether that image still reflects who we really are.
The clothes
That idea comes to life through liquid-like textiles, organic sculptural forms, high-texture outerwear and masterwork embellishment. The palette follows the water itself, moving from aquatic cobalts and teals into earthy greens, rusts and graphic houndstooth.
Texture is everywhere. Look for scale-like petal appliqués, floor-length fringe, pom-pom jackets and hand-embroidered details.
Enter the bridal line
Anchoring the showcase was a series of romantic ballgowns, which marked the debut of Gert-Johan Coetzee’s new bridal range. Coetzee calls the move a natural evolution. “This collection returns to the simplicity of where my imagination first took shape,” he says. “Introducing our dedicated bridal line alongside this collection feels like a natural evolution, bringing couture artistry and emotional depth into the bridal space.”
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