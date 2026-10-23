Reigniting an Icon: Bringing Jockey back to the forefront of South African fashion

This year, Jockey celebrates 150 years globally and 75 years as a household name in South Africa. For generations, the brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality and durability, often introduced to consumers by their parents and becoming a trusted everyday essential. While that heritage remains one of Jockey's greatest strengths, the brand is embracing a new chapter, one that builds on its legacy while connecting with the evolving lifestyles and expectations of modern consumers. Model: Nicole Alves, Photographer: Rizqua Barnes Since joining Jockey as Marketing and E-commerce Manager in June 2024, Nombuso Ncapai has been instrumental in shaping the brand's contemporary marketing direction, bringing together storytelling, creativity and e-commerce to strengthen consumer connection, brand relevance and commercial growth.

Beyond the Basics: Comfort for Every Occasion At the heart of Jockey's evolving brand direction is a desire to inspire consumers to see underwear differently, not simply as an everyday necessity, but as an important part of how they dress, feel and express themselves. "Jockey has always been the brand people turn to for comfort, and that's something we're incredibly proud of," shares Ncapai. "But we want to be part of so many more moments in our consumers' lives. Whether you're dressing for work, heading out for the evening, going to the gym or simply relaxing at home, we want Jockey to be a brand you instinctively reach for. It's about showing people just how versatile comfort can be." This philosophy is reflected in Jockey's growing offering of contemporary sleepwear, loungewear and versatile everyday essentials. Think relaxed pyjama pants, tanks and knit boxers that transition effortlessly from a slow Sunday morning to a coffee run, styled with an oversized white shirt, denim jacket and sneakers.

Model: Nicole Alves, Photographer: Rizqua Barnes The Anniversary Edit: Standout Pieces to Invest In Celebrating its 150th global anniversary, Jockey's special Anniversary Edit pays homage to some of the brand's most loved pieces while introducing fresh colourways and contemporary styling. Among Ncapai's favourites are: The Forever Fit Bra: A Jockey bestseller, available in moulded and V-neck options. This wire-free style delivers exceptional support and shape, making it as suitable for everyday comfort as it is styled beneath a blazer or sheer top.

The Invisible Edge Range: Designed for a smooth, seamless finish, it's the perfect foundation beneath form-fitting dresses, tailored trousers and lightweight summer fabrics. Fit, Function and Fashion-Forward Choices For Jockey, great underwear starts with understanding real bodies and real lifestyles. From back-smoothing designs and wire-free support to seamless finishes and thoughtful construction, the brand continues to develop products that balance practicality with contemporary style.

Model: Nicole Alves, Photographer: Rizqua Barnes Ncapai is particularly passionate about giving women more choice, recognising that underwear needs change depending on the occasion, outfit and stage of life. This includes encouraging women to choose underwear shades that complement their skin tone rather than defaulting to traditional nude options. Through its online Build a Pack offering, Jockey is also making it easier for consumers to personalise their everyday essentials, selecting colours and styles that suit their individual preferences. "Women shouldn't have to choose between feeling comfortable and looking good. Our role is to create products that give them the confidence to do both."

More Than Aesthetics: Comfort, Quality and Care While Jockey continues to evolve through contemporary design and innovation, the fundamentals that have defined the brand for generations remain firmly at its core. Comfort goes beyond how a garment looks or feels. It also considers breathability, thoughtful fabric choices and intimate wellbeing. Jockey's commitment to responsibly sourced cotton and its alignment with Better Cotton principles reflect this philosophy. Even as the brand introduces innovative fabrics and blends, details such as cotton gussets in relevant styles remain important considerations. With over 95% of its garments manufactured in South Africa, Jockey's commitment to quality also extends to supporting local manufacturing, skills and employment, an important part of the brand's identity and heritage.

Model: Nicole Alves, Photographer: Rizqua Barnes What's Next for Jockey? Through strategic partnerships with retailers such as Woolworths, engaging styling experiences and collaborations with leading fashion and lifestyle publications, Jockey is finding fresh ways to connect with consumers and participate in contemporary fashion conversations. Looking ahead to 2027, the focus is on building this momentum through product innovation, meaningful collaborations, community-led initiatives and experiences that bring the brand closer to both existing and new audiences. "We have 150 years of history behind us, but what excites me most is what lies ahead. We want Jockey to remain a brand people know and trust, while giving a new generation reasons to discover it, love it and make it their own."