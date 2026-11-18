Wedding season has officially arrived in South Africa, and finding the right guest outfit can be stressful. That’s why we’re offering a few options we believe will work for most occasions. The good news? The rules haven’t changed much in 2026. Most invitations call for either formal or relaxed cocktail attire, so chances are you already know what’s expected. And with so many stunning wine farms on our doorstep, at least one of your invitations is likely to be set among the vines.

Before you start shopping, read your invitation carefully. Check the time, the venue and whether a dress code has been specified. It’s worth doing all three before you RSVP yes. There is nothing worse than arriving at a wedding in the wrong dress code. Decoding the dress code Formal or black tie optional: Think floor-length or midi dresses, elegant jumpsuits and tailored dark suits with a tie.

Think floor-length or midi dresses, elegant jumpsuits and tailored dark suits with a tie. Cocktail attire: Knee-length or midi dresses, dressy separates, or a suit with or without a tie. This is the most common request.

Knee-length or midi dresses, dressy separates, or a suit with or without a tie. This is the most common request. Smart casual or relaxed: Lighter fabrics and softer colours, such as a linen shirt with tailored chinos, or a flowy sundress. Relaxed still means a wedding, so skip denim and sneakers.

Lighter fabrics and softer colours, such as a linen shirt with tailored chinos, or a flowy sundress. Relaxed still means a wedding, so skip denim and sneakers. No dress code given: Aim for cocktail attire. It’s better to be slightly dressed up than too casual. Launchmetrics/Spotlight Elie Saab S27 Many weddings on wine farms happen outdoors, often with an afternoon ceremony followed by an evening reception, so plan for the full day.

Beat the heat: November and December days can be hot, so choose breathable fabrics like linen, cotton blends, chiffon and silk. Heavy synthetics will leave you uncomfortable by the time the vows start.

November and December days can be hot, so choose breathable fabrics like linen, cotton blends, chiffon and silk. Heavy synthetics will leave you uncomfortable by the time the vows start. Mind your shoes: Lawns, gravel paths and cobbles are common. Block heels, wedges and dressy flats are far more practical than stilettos, which sink into grass. Men should choose leather loafers or lace-ups over anything too delicate.

Lawns, gravel paths and cobbles are common. Block heels, wedges and dressy flats are far more practical than stilettos, which sink into grass. Men should choose leather loafers or lace-ups over anything too delicate. Pack a layer: Evenings can cool down, and the Cape wind can pick up without warning. A light wrap, pashmina or blazer is worth carrying.

Evenings can cool down, and the Cape wind can pick up without warning. A light wrap, pashmina or blazer is worth carrying. Plan for sun and shade: Ceremonies can be long, and seating isn’t always in the shade. Sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat or fascinator for the ceremony will keep you comfortable.

Ceremonies can be long, and seating isn’t always in the shade. Sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat or fascinator for the ceremony will keep you comfortable. Think about the wind: Very full or very short skirts can be a challenge on an open lawn. A hem with some weight, or a wrap style, helps. Choosing colours and prints Soft pastels, sage and olive greens, dusty blues, terracotta and jewel tones all suit a South African summer wedding. Florals are a classic for daytime, while deeper shades such as emerald, burgundy and navy work well for evening receptions. If the couple has specified a colour palette, it’s thoughtful to stay within it. Dress for the venue, the time of day and the weather, and when in doubt, choose comfort with a touch of polish. If you feel good in what you’re wearing, you’ll enjoy the day far more, and that’s the point of celebrating.