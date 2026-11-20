If you have been following Luyanda Zwane's career, you will know that the actress is no stranger to new chapters. From building an impressive acting portfolio to using her platform to encourage young people to dream beyond their circumstances, she is steadily carving out a space for herself both on and off screen. Now, she is adding beauty ambassador to her growing list of achievements. Luyanda Zwane. Image: Supplied Zwane has officially joined Garnier as its newest brand ambassador for Sub-Saharan Africa, representing the brand across skincare, haircare, hair colour and deodorant.

Interestingly, this is one of those career moments that comes with a little personal history. The actress reveals that Garnier was once something she had written down on her vision board. Fast-forward to today, and she is working with a brand she has admired for years. “I’m incredibly excited to join the Garnier family in Sub-Saharan Africa. I’ve loved Garnier skincare for a long time, and I even had the brand on my vision board, so seeing this partnership come to life feels truly special,” she says. She adds that she is particularly looking forward to connecting with young people around skincare, personal style and confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @luyanda__zwane The appointment also places her alongside Natasha Thahane, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Bradley Nkoana, who are already part of Garnier's Sub-Saharan African ambassador line-up. But what makes Zwane an interesting addition is the world she occupies beyond beauty and entertainment. Born and raised in Umlazi, Durban, she has built a growing screen career with appearances in Durban Gen, Redemption, Outlaws, Miseducation, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, Shaka iLembe, The Polygamist and Spinners season two.

She has also made youth development a significant part of her work. Through IsiZansi SikaNkulunkulu NPO, the organisation she founded, Zwane is committed to supporting young people, helping them navigate difficult circumstances and encouraging them to see themselves as future leaders. It is a side of her journey that adds another dimension to her latest appointment. For Zwane, being visible is not simply about the roles she plays or the campaigns she features in; it is also about what she can do with the platform she continues to build. Luyanda Zwane. Image: Supplied Lerato Mokoena, Content, Education and Talent Manager at Garnier Sub-Saharan Africa, points to this commitment as one of the reasons the actress makes a meaningful addition to the brand.