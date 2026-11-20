There is something inspiring about watching a homegrown idea travel beyond borders without losing the story that made it special in the first place. For sisters Morongwe “Mo” and Michelle Mokone, what started as a small creative venture in Pretoria has grown into a business putting African craftsmanship in front of an international audience. And their latest move is taking them all the way to Los Angeles. Founded in 2016, Mo’s Crib began with handmade origami swans sold at a local Pretoria market. It was a humble starting point, but the sisters had a bigger vision for what they could create. Ten years later, their business has grown into one of Africa's largest exporters of handcrafted goods, working with more than 400 artisans across sub-Saharan Africa.

Mo's Crib Planters Their journey has also seen them build a loyal following closer to home. Since introducing their Factory Sales concept in Pretoria in 2021, thousands of shoppers have turned up for the opportunity to shop their collections, which bring together contemporary homeware, traditional techniques and materials sourced from across the continent. Now, the sisters are taking that experience overseas. From 4 to 13 December 2026, Mo’s Crib will host African Craftsmanship Comes to Los Angeles, a 10-day sip-and-shop experience in the city's Arts District. For the first time, American customers will get to experience the brand's Factory Sales concept in person, with more than 10,000 handcrafted pieces available to shop. “For the first time, we’re bringing the world of Mo’s Crib directly to LA,” Mo says.

The collection will feature everything from baskets and furniture to art and accessories, incorporating materials such as woven raffia, recycled PVC, natural fibres and cane. But beyond the finished products, it is the people and traditions behind them that make the brand's story particularly interesting. Mo’s Crib works with artisan communities across Malawi, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya and South Africa, bringing together different regional techniques and creative traditions. From basket weavers in KwaZulu-Natal to artisans transforming recycled PVC in Pretoria and sisal weavers in Kenya, each collection reflects the distinctive skills and resources of the communities involved. “We started our production in Pretoria, and we did not even imagine that we would actually be looking at a Pan-African production!” the sisters share.

The Los Angeles expansion is also a significant step for a brand that already has an established presence in the American retail market. Mo’s Crib has supplied major retailers including Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Target. This time, however, the sisters want to connect directly with consumers, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase from the manufacturer while learning more about the craftsmanship behind each piece. Mo's Crib's craftsmanships For Mo, the significance of this goes beyond introducing another homeware collection to a new market. It is about changing perceptions of African-made products and recognising the creativity, time and expertise that go into producing them. “African craftsmanship tells a much bigger story. It is a story of resourcefulness, of taking what is around us and transforming it by hand into something beautiful. And that is the story we’re bringing to Los Angeles,” she says.