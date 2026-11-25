Summer in South Africa brings longer days, warmer temperatures and plenty of reasons to spend more time outdoors. From beach days and weekend getaways to braais with friends and afternoons spent in the garden, the season often comes with a busier social calendar and a little more time in the sun. A bit of preparation can make all the difference, esepcially when it comes to looking after your skin, hair and overall wellbeing. Beyond what goes into your beach bag, it's worth thinking about the everyday habits that will help you stay hydrated, protect yourself from the elements and feel your best throughout the season. Consider this your guide to getting summer-ready.

Hydration starts from within With temperatures climbing, keeping your water intake up should be a priority. Carry a reusable water bottle and make a habit of drinking water throughout the day, particularly when exercising, travelling or spending extended periods outdoors. If plain water isn't particularly appealing, add slices of lemon, orange or cucumber, or a handful of berries for a little flavour. Rooibos iced tea is another refreshing option, especially on particularly warm days. Your diet can also contribute to your daily fluid intake. Water-rich foods such as watermelon, cucumber and citrus fruits are easy additions to summer meals and snacks.

Your diet can also contribute to your daily fluid intake. Image: Instagram/@happyaging Sun protection is non-negotiable A good summer wardrobe goes beyond swimwear and sundresses. A wide-brimmed hat, UV-protective sunglasses and a reliable sunscreen should all have a place in your everyday routine. A hat helps protect your face, ears and neck, while sunglasses with proper UV protection help shield your eyes. Keep a lightweight sarong or cover-up nearby for additional coverage when needed. Sunscreen should be part of your daily routine, not something reserved for beach days. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF30 and apply it generously to exposed skin. Remember to reapply at least every two hours, as well as after swimming, sweating or towel-drying. Pay particular attention to often-overlooked areas, including the tops of your feet, ears and the back of your neck. It's also worth remembering that UV rays can reach your skin on overcast days. Where possible, seek shade during the strongest midday sun and make sun protection a daily habit.

UV rays can reach your skin on overcast days. Image: Instagram/@standardprocedure Give your skincare routine a summer refresh Between heat, humidity, swimming pools, salty seawater and increased sun exposure, summer can present a few challenges for your skin. It's a good opportunity to reassess your routine and consider whether your current products are still working for you. If heavier creams feel uncomfortable in warmer weather, a lighter moisturiser can provide hydration without leaving your skin feeling weighed down. However, don't mistake a change in texture for a reason to skip moisturising altogether. Keeping your skin hydrated remains important, particularly after swimming or spending time in the sun. Remember to moisturise your body after showering, paying attention to areas that tend to become dry, such as your elbows, knees and heels. Your lips deserve some attention, too. Sun exposure and dehydration can leave them feeling dry, so keep a nourishing lip balm with SPF in your handbag.

Sun exposure and dehydration can leave your body feeling dry. Image: Instagram Show your summer hair some extra care Your hair needs a little consideration during the warmer months, too. Regular swimming, sun exposure, chlorine and salt water can leave strands feeling dry and looking dull. Coloured hair may also become more prone to fading or unwanted changes in tone, making a few preventative steps worthwhile. A few simple habits can help keep your hair in good condition throughout the season: Rinse your hair with fresh water before and after swimming to help minimise the amount of chlorine or salt water absorbed by your strands.

Use a suitable conditioner to replenish moisture and incorporate an intensive hair mask when your hair needs additional care. Wear a hat when spending extended periods in the sun to help protect your scalp and hair. Give your hair a break from excessive heat styling, particularly when it's already exposed to environmental stressors.

Consider adding a leave-in conditioner to your routine for extra moisture and easier detangling. Opt for practical protective styles such as buns, ponytails, plaits or braids when spending time outdoors. If you have colour-treated hair, consider using products formulated for your particular shade to help maintain its vibrancy. A little extra attention can help keep your hair manageable, hydrated and looking its best, even with a busy summer schedule.

A little extra attention can help keep your hair manageable, hydrated and looking its best. Image: Instagram/@gracetaylorr19 Make time for the things that make summer special Of course, getting summer-ready isn't entirely about practical essentials. Longer days also offer more opportunities to get outside, reconnect with friends and family and make time for the activities you enjoy. A few ways to make the most of the season include: Put together a summer playlist: Whether you're heading out on a road trip, hosting a garden gathering or spending a lazy afternoon at home, a good playlist can set the mood.

Spend more time outdoors: Explore local hiking trails, botanical gardens, nature reserves, beaches or picnic spots. South Africa has no shortage of beautiful outdoor spaces, and a change of scenery can be a welcome break from everyday routines. Make plans with friends: A braai, picnic or sundowner doesn't need much planning to be enjoyable. Sometimes the simplest get-togethers make for the best memories. Eat with the season: Make the most of fresh summer produce, from watermelon, mangoes and peaches to nectarines, berries, tomatoes and leafy greens. Add seasonal fruit to your breakfast, prepare a fresh salad or try a new smoothie combination.

Plan a mini adventure: You don't need to book an expensive holiday to get out and explore. Visit a local market, take a scenic drive or spend a day discovering somewhere new in your own area. Leave room for downtime: A fuller social calendar can make it tempting to fill every weekend. Make space for slower afternoons, a good book, a favourite hobby or simply doing nothing. Longer days also offer more opportunities to get outside, reconnect with friends and family and make time for the activities you enjoy. Image: Instagram/@elenakulikovastudio The extras worth keeping close Not every summer plan needs to be organised down to the last detail. Whether you're heading out for the day or packing for a weekend away, keeping a few additional essentials in your car or travel bag can make unexpected situations a little easier to manage.

Some useful additions include: Wet wipes: Useful for cleaning up spills, sticky hands and everyday messes.

Flip-flops or sandals: An easy footwear option to keep on hand for beach days and casual outings.

A spare towel: Always useful after a swim or an impromptu stop at the beach. A picnic blanket: Ideal for outdoor lunches, park visits and afternoons spent outside. Insect repellent: Particularly useful for evenings outdoors, garden gatherings and trips to nature reserves.