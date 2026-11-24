In decades past, eating food while travelling was something that happened almost incidentally in between sightseeing activities. But these days, for many travellers, food is the itinerary. Culinary travel – where tourists choose destinations and experiences designed specifically around food and drink culture – is one of the fastest-growing segments in tourism worldwide. According to the World Food Travel Association, around a third of global tourists’ spending now goes toward food and drink experiences, and travellers increasingly cite cuisine, wine regions or food traditions as their primary reason for choosing a travel destination. While ticking off landmarks still has its place, more and more travellers want to come home with stories about what they ate, where it came from and who made it.

Why river cruising is made for food lovers Of all the ways to travel, river cruising in Europe is perhaps most suited to deep culinary exploration of the region. Whether you’re on the Douro River winding through Portugal’s wine country, sailing the Rhone through Burgundy in France or on the Po in Northern Italy, Europe’s rivers generally run through the heart of some of the world’s most renowned food and wine regions. From local markets selling fresh produce to restaurants where the signature dish is a secret recipe passed down for generations, a river cruise gets you up close and personal with truly memorable culinary experiences. River cruising is far more than a mode of transport to a new destination: it’s a true sensory immersion in local food culture. France: where gastronomy is a way of life

France has long captured the world’s culinary imagination, and a river cruise such as Uniworld’s 8 day cruise through Burgundy and Provence makes it clear why. A visit to Lyon means savouring quenelles, andouillette and tarte praline at a local bouchon, while Avignon’s famous covered market overflows with locally grown fruits and vegetables, seafood, cured meats, cheese and artisanal bread. In rural Provence, one of the world’s finest olive-growing regions, you’ll learn about traditional olive horticulture and sample the fruits of the groves at an olive farm. Throughout your journey, you’ll settle into a rhythm of eating that is inextricably linked to the season and the land. Portugal: the art of unhurried eating Portugal’s Douro Valley is one of the oldest cultivated landscapes in the world, to which you’ll have a front row seat on a river cruise. Porto, Portugal’s second city after Lisbon and home to the nation’s famous Port wine, is a treasure trove of discoveries for the foodie traveller, thanks to its thriving restaurant scene. As you move deeper into the valley, the terraced hillsides rise steeply on both banks, and you can visit a local quinta to enjoy Portuguese classics such as Bola de Lamego (stuffed bread), Caldo Verde (soup made with potatoes and leafy greens), and Leite Creme (the Portuguese iteration of crème brûlée).

Italy: a celebration of culinary pleasure Perhaps no country takes its food more seriously than Italy, whichever part of the country you visit. From rustic rural meals and farmers’ markets to Michelin-starred city restaurant experiences, Italy is a masterclass in the joy of food. A river cruise through the waterways of Northern Italy puts you in the midst of one of Italy's most underrated food regions: think cured meats, rich risotto alla pilota and stuffed pasta like tortelli di zucca. Further south, discover the secrets of Tuscan cuisine in a cooking class, explore local towns and villages to sample the best of the region's specialities, or visit local family restaurants to enjoy food that’s been served the same way for generations. Eating in context