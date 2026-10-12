Navi Pillay: 5 Things to know about South Africa's 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Winner

South African judge Navi Pillay has made her mark on the global stage through decades of work defending human rights and holding perpetrators of serious crimes accountable. Her career has taken her from South African courtrooms to some of the world’s most influential judicial institutions.From breaking barriers in the legal profession to advancing international criminal law, Pillay’s journey is one of perseverance, courage and a commitment to justice.Here are five things to know about her.
1. She grew up under apartheid
Born Navanethem Pillay on 23 September 1941 in Clairwood, Durban, Pillay grew up under apartheid, a system that legally enforced racial segregation and discrimination.Of Indian Tamil heritage, she went on to study at the University of Natal, now the University of KwaZulu-Natal, earning degrees in arts and law. She later obtained a Master of Laws and a Doctor of Juridical Science from Harvard University.Her experiences growing up in apartheid South Africa helped shape her commitment to challenging discrimination and defending human rights.
2. She broke barriers in South Africa’s legal profession
In 1967, Pillay became the first woman to establish a law practice in Natal Province, now KwaZulu-Natal. During her career as an attorney, she represented anti-apartheid activists and advocated for the rights of political prisoners.Following South Africa’s transition to democracy, she made history again in 1995 when she became the first Black woman appointed to the country’s High Court.Her achievements challenged racial and gender barriers in the legal profession and paved the way for greater representation within the justice system.
3. She helped change how international law recognises sexual violence
She served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda from 1995 to 2003, later becoming its president.During her time at the tribunal, she contributed to the landmark 1998 case against Jean-Paul Akayesu, a former Rwandan mayor convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity.The judgment recognised that rape and sexual violence could constitute acts of genocide under certain circumstances. It was a significant development in international criminal law, strengthening the recognition of sexual violence as a tool of genocide rather than an inevitable consequence of conflict.
4. She held influential positions in international justice
Navi’s career extended beyond South Africa and Rwanda. She served as a judge at the International Criminal Court from 2003 to 2008 before being appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, a position she held from 2008 to 2014.In the role, she advocated for human rights, equality and accountability for violations around the world.Her work has continued through international inquiries and legal proceedings, including her involvement in United Nations investigations into human rights violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Israel and Myanmar.
5. Her legacy extends beyond the courtroom
Pillay’s career has been defined by her commitment to justice, accountability and the protection of human dignity.Her work has helped strengthen international legal frameworks for prosecuting genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. It has also contributed to broader recognition of the rights of survivors of sexual violence.Her recognition with the Nobel Peace Prize places her among South Africans whose work has received international acclaim for advancing peace and human rights.For Pillay, the legacy is not simply about breaking barriers. It is about strengthening the institutions and principles that hold those responsible for serious human rights violations accountable.
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