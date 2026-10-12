Navi Pillay: 5 Things to know about South Africa's 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Winner

South African judge Navi Pillay has made her mark on the global stage through decades of work defending human rights and holding perpetrators of serious crimes accountable. Her career has taken her from South African courtrooms to some of the world’s most influential judicial institutions.From breaking barriers in the legal profession to advancing international criminal law, Pillay’s journey is one of perseverance, courage and a commitment to justice.Here are five things to know about her. 1. She grew up under apartheid Born Navanethem Pillay on 23 September 1941 in Clairwood, Durban, Pillay grew up under apartheid, a system that legally enforced racial segregation and discrimination.Of Indian Tamil heritage, she went on to study at the University of Natal, now the University of KwaZulu-Natal, earning degrees in arts and law. She later obtained a Master of Laws and a Doctor of Juridical Science from Harvard University.Her experiences growing up in apartheid South Africa helped shape her commitment to challenging discrimination and defending human rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nobel Prize (@nobelprize) 2. She broke barriers in South Africa’s legal profession In 1967, Pillay became the first woman to establish a law practice in Natal Province, now KwaZulu-Natal. During her career as an attorney, she represented anti-apartheid activists and advocated for the rights of political prisoners.Following South Africa’s transition to democracy, she made history again in 1995 when she became the first Black woman appointed to the country’s High Court.Her achievements challenged racial and gender barriers in the legal profession and paved the way for greater representation within the justice system. 3. She helped change how international law recognises sexual violence She served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda from 1995 to 2003, later becoming its president.During her time at the tribunal, she contributed to the landmark 1998 case against Jean-Paul Akayesu, a former Rwandan mayor convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity.The judgment recognised that rape and sexual violence could constitute acts of genocide under certain circumstances. It was a significant development in international criminal law, strengthening the recognition of sexual violence as a tool of genocide rather than an inevitable consequence of conflict.