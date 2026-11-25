There are few things that bring people together quite like food. And with the festive season approaching, we all know that the kitchen is about to become one of the busiest places in the house. From the traditional seven-colour plates and slow-cooked family favourites to desserts, fresh inspiration and recipes you've been meaning to try, there's always room to add something new to the menu. Whether you're the designated family chef, the person who volunteers to bring a dish or someone hoping to impress their guests with a new recipe, having a good cookbook within reach can make all the difference.

This holiday season, GLAMOUR has rounded up three cookbooks worth exploring. From celebrating the richness of South African food culture to discovering new flavours and getting creative in the kitchen, there's something here for every kind of food lover. A Food Love Story by Onezwa Mbola A Food Love Story by Onezwa Mbola Food is often about more than what's on the plate; it's about the memories, traditions and people attached to it. In A Food Love Story, Onezwa Mbola explores the relationship between food, identity and storytelling, offering readers a celebration of the experiences and connections that make cooking meaningful. It's a lovely addition for anyone who enjoys recipes with a little more heart and appreciates the stories behind the dishes.

The South African Cookbook by Nokx Majozi The South African Cookbook by Nokx Majozi If there's one thing South Africans can agree on, it's that food is central to how we celebrate. From family gatherings to Sunday lunches and festive occasions, our food traditions are as diverse as the people who make them. Nokx Majozi's The South African Cookbook is one to have on hand if you're looking to explore the country's culinary heritage and bring more local inspiration into your kitchen. Think of it as an invitation to celebrate the flavours and food traditions that make South African cooking so special.