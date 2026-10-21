Kim Kardashian dresses as North West for Halloween 2026

Kim Kardashian understood the assignment. For Halloween 2026, the SKIMS founder skipped the usual spooky-season suspects and took inspiration from someone much closer to home: her eldest daughter, North West. And honestly? The resemblance is almost too good.
Unveiled on Instagram, Kim’s transformation recreated North’s signature alternative aesthetic, complete with waist-length turquoise-blue hair, dramatic lashes, facial studs and a black-and-silver manicure that deserves its own moment.
The outfit was just as committed to the brief. An oversized black graphic T-shirt layered over black-and-white striped sleeves, a pleated skirt, chunky trainers and statement jewellery brought the look together. A skull-and-crossbones pendant, spiked accessories and extra-long, embellished nails delivered the finishing touches. This was not a last-minute costume assembled five minutes before a Halloween party. Kim came prepared.
And then there was the posing. From the hand-over-mouth shots to the deliberately casual, slightly blurry pictures, Kim channelled North’s social-media energy as much as her wardrobe. The result? A mini-me moment that had fans doing a double take.
Her caption was short and sweet: “Halloween 2026🧟♀️.” But the pictures did all the talking.
North, who has been experimenting with her personal style, is known for embracing blue hair, gothic-inspired pieces and bold accessories. Her fashion choices have sparked plenty of online conversation, making Kim’s decision to recreate her daughter's look all the more interesting. Rather than opting for a traditional celebrity costume, she leaned into North’s individuality, right down to the details that make the look unmistakably hers.
The Kardashian family is no stranger to a coordinated Halloween moment. In 2023, Kim and North dressed as Cher and Dionne from Clueless, giving us a mother-daughter fashion moment rooted in one of the most iconic films of the '90s. This time, however, Kim flipped the script, making North herself the inspiration.
It is giving cool mum energy with a side of gothic glam. Kim did not just borrow a few pieces from North’s wardrobe; she committed to the entire aesthetic, attitude included. And if this is how Halloween 2026 is starting, we are officially paying attention
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