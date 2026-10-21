Kim Kardashian dresses as North West for Halloween 2026

Kim Kardashian understood the assignment. For Halloween 2026, the SKIMS founder skipped the usual spooky-season suspects and took inspiration from someone much closer to home: her eldest daughter, North West. And honestly? The resemblance is almost too good. Instagram/@kimkardashian Unveiled on Instagram, Kim’s transformation recreated North’s signature alternative aesthetic, complete with waist-length turquoise-blue hair, dramatic lashes, facial studs and a black-and-silver manicure that deserves its own moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) The outfit was just as committed to the brief. An oversized black graphic T-shirt layered over black-and-white striped sleeves, a pleated skirt, chunky trainers and statement jewellery brought the look together. A skull-and-crossbones pendant, spiked accessories and extra-long, embellished nails delivered the finishing touches. This was not a last-minute costume assembled five minutes before a Halloween party. Kim came prepared. And then there was the posing. From the hand-over-mouth shots to the deliberately casual, slightly blurry pictures, Kim channelled North’s social-media energy as much as her wardrobe. The result? A mini-me moment that had fans doing a double take.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian Her caption was short and sweet: “Halloween 2026🧟‍♀️.” But the pictures did all the talking. North, who has been experimenting with her personal style, is known for embracing blue hair, gothic-inspired pieces and bold accessories. Her fashion choices have sparked plenty of online conversation, making Kim’s decision to recreate her daughter's look all the more interesting. Rather than opting for a traditional celebrity costume, she leaned into North’s individuality, right down to the details that make the look unmistakably hers. The Kardashian family is no stranger to a coordinated Halloween moment. In 2023, Kim and North dressed as Cher and Dionne from Clueless, giving us a mother-daughter fashion moment rooted in one of the most iconic films of the '90s. This time, however, Kim flipped the script, making North herself the inspiration.