Kaytranada returns to South Africa to kick off Milk + Cookies Music Week

Kaytranada is officially returning to where it all started. The Grammy-winning producer and DJ, who headlined the inaugural Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa in 2025, touches down to play Kenilworth in Cape Town on 18 December and Nasrec in Johannesburg on 20 December. The highly anticipated dates will kick off Milk + Cookies Music Week, serving as the cultural runway leading into the festival’s massive third edition this January. When Kaytranada headlined the festival’s 20,000-person South African debut, he laid the foundation for the Milk + Cookies movement in the region, later calling the Johannesburg set “definitely on my top 3 best performances & best crowd.” After a massive year selling out arenas globally, he is bringing that energy back to kick off the 2027 season right where it all began.

“We’ve been rocking with Kaytranada for over a decade, and he laid the blueprint for us in South Africa,” said Chase Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer for Milk + Cookies. “When it came time to launch Music Week and set the tone for the 2027 season, there was no other phone call to make. He understands this community and the energy we’re bringing into the summer better than anyone.” Lou Phelps will join Kaytranada across both cities, alongside a curated roster of South African talent. The Cape Town bill features Jinji, Kid Fonque, Kudbeu, Mamthug, and Tumi Moliko, while Johannesburg brings out MCHLSN, Muzi, Shamiso, Thakzin, and Yolophonik. Milk + Cookies Music Week serves as the runway ahead of the main festival, spanning music, fashion, wellness, and community. The week's programming includes exclusive merch collabs, intimate yacht parties, Dot Connector industry panels, writing workshops, exclusive parties, and community givebacks, with more announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa then returns on 29 January at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town and 31 January at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, with Olivia Dean headlining alongside Elaine, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan and Jade T. Additional artists to be announced. TICKETS Sign Up For Early Access: Monday, 9 November | 12:00 PM SAST. Sign up for first access to the lowest-priced, limited ticket allocation. Sign up here.

Monday, 9 November | 12:00 PM SAST. Sign up for first access to the lowest-priced, limited ticket allocation. Sign up here. Early Access: Wednesday, 11 November | 10:00 AM SAST. One lowest-priced tier per ticket type (GA and VIP). Limited allocation, first come, first served. When it sells out, early access closes and does not reopen.

Wednesday, 11 November | 10:00 AM SAST. One lowest-priced tier per ticket type (GA and VIP). Limited allocation, first come, first served. When it sells out, early access closes and does not reopen. General on sale: Thursday, 12 November | 10:00 AM SAST via Howler; Three pricing tiers per ticket type.

Thursday, 12 November | 10:00 AM SAST via Howler; Three pricing tiers per ticket type. Prices: Ticket prices starting at R849 This event is open to ages 18+ only.

About Milk + CookiesMilk + Cookies is a global music and culture platform, founded in Atlanta by four friends and built on the belief that the people making the culture should own the platform it runs on. Through its festivals, concerts and multi-day Music Week programming, Milk + Cookies brings music, fashion, food, art and design into the same space, working with the artists, creators and venues of every city it enters. Launched in South Africa in January 2025 with a 20,000-person debut headlined by Kaytranada, it has since grown to more than 30,000 attendees across Cape Town and Johannesburg, and returns for its third edition in January 2027. FOLLOW MILK + COOKIES MUSIC WEEK Website: mcmw.global

Instagram: @mcmw.global X: @mcmwglobal Tickets: Howler — Cape Town | Johannesburg