Khayelitsha Maskandi Festival: Celebrating the sound of Maskandi and its growing influence

Maskandi is finding new audiences among younger generations, and festivals like the Khayelitsha Maskandi and Friends Festival are helping keep the genre's cultural legacy alive. Bringing together some of South Africa's established musical voices and contemporary artists, the festival celebrates the sounds, stories and traditions that continue to shape the country's music landscape.Beyond the performances, the festival also highlights the role of music in creating economic opportunities, supporting local businesses and giving emerging talent a platform to grow. The Full Line Up A Celebration of Culture, Community and the Sound of Maskandi

On Saturday, 7 November 2026, Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium will become a meeting place for music lovers as the Khayelitsha Maskandi Festival returns with its expanded Maskandi & Friends concept. This year's edition brings together established Maskandi musicians and contemporary South African artists, including Khuzani, Sjava, Shwi noMtekhala, Limit Nala, Mlindo, Menzi, Nkeshemba and Sminofu.The full announced line-up also includes JikiJiki, Mnotho, Ntofontofo, Myovu, Saliwa, Shenge, Mpathiwohlelo and Prince Sotashe. The expanded concept reflects the organisers' intention to introduce the genre to wider audiences while creating space for different musical influences to share the same stage. For Siphokazi Zanazo, PR representative of the Maskandi and Friends Festival, the aim is to embrace the evolution of South African music without losing sight of the traditions that make Maskandi special."Maskandi has always been a genre with a strong identity, storytelling tradition and cultural significance," she says.She believes its growing appeal among younger audiences speaks to a generation increasingly interested in music that reflects their heritage, identity and lived experiences. Digital platforms, social media and contemporary artists incorporating traditional sounds have also helped introduce Maskandi to new listeners.Artists such as Sjava demonstrate how these influences can coexist with contemporary sounds. His inclusion in this year's line-up is particularly significant, bringing together African Trap, hip-hop, R&B and traditional musical influences."I think young people are not necessarily looking backwards; they are finding new ways to connect with their roots while expressing themselves in a modern context," Zanazo explains.

More Than Music: Supporting the Township Economy While the performances are a major attraction, the festival's contribution extends beyond the stage. By bringing thousands of people into Khayelitsha, the event creates opportunities for local food vendors, traders, entrepreneurs, suppliers and small businesses to reach new customers.Zanazo says the organisers want local businesses to be active participants in the festival's growth, benefiting from increased foot traffic, sales and exposure."Our intention is to ensure that the festival's growth is not measured only by attendance and entertainment, but also by the economic opportunities it creates for the community."This approach also speaks to the wider role of township festivals in supporting the creative economy. From event production and technical services to entertainment suppliers and independent traders, large-scale cultural events can create opportunities across several sectors.For emerging musicians, the festival offers another important platform. By bringing established performers and newer voices together, organisers hope to give developing artists access to larger audiences, industry networks and opportunities beyond their immediate communities."One of the important roles of the festival is to contribute to the development and visibility of South African music talent," Zanazo says. Keeping the Roots While Embracing Change

At its heart, Maskandi is more than a musical genre. It is a form of storytelling that carries history, language, identity and lived experiences across generations. Festivals such as this one provide an opportunity to celebrate that heritage while ensuring it remains accessible to younger audiences.Zanazo believes preserving the genre does not mean resisting change. Instead, it requires allowing musicians to experiment, collaborate and explore new sounds while retaining the cultural elements that define Maskandi."I believe the key is to embrace evolution without compromising authenticity," she says.She points to digital platforms, streaming services and collaborations with artists from other genres as important opportunities for Maskandi to reach younger and international audiences.As the festival prepares to welcome music lovers to Khayelitsha, its expanded programme is a reminder of the connections between music, culture, community and economic opportunity. What to Expect at This Year's second Festival The Khayelitsha Maskandi Festival and Friends takes place at Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium on Saturday, 7 November, with performances scheduled from 12:00 to 22:00. General admission tickets are advertised from R200, with premium packages also available.

Event details Date: Saturday, 7 November 2026 Venue: Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium