A look at Kirstenbosch summer sunset concerts full line up

A picnic blanket, friends on the lawn and live music beneath Table Mountain. The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts return on Sunday, 22 November 2026, with Mi Casa opening a 19-concert season. Now in its 34th year, the series continues a Cape Town summer tradition of gathering people around music, with Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis, Simphiwe Dana and Mango Groove among the artists on the 2026/27 bill.
Running until 28 March 2027, the line-up pairs South African voices and bands with international guests and three distinct concerts featuring the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Across the season, audiences can move from Afro-soul and kwela-pop to rock, electronic music and orchestral storytelling, all in the same open-air setting. Kirstenbosch’s lawns and the eastern slopes of Table Mountain give the concerts their familiar sense of occasion. For returning concertgoers, it is a chance to add another summer to years of shared songs and picnics; for newcomers, an introduction to a long-running part of the city’s cultural life.
“For this season, we have brought together artists and sounds that give people different ways to enjoy live music together. The concerts give people a chance to gather on the lawn, share a picnic, and experience music in Kirstenbosch's beauty. This sense of connection is what keeps the tradition alive. Just as importantly, putting South African artists on this stage connects local talent with audiences and supports the people whose skills make live music possible. In that way, the concerts positively contribute to the country and city’s creative economy,” says Sarah Struys, Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch.
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s three unique performances begin on 31 January with Broadway at Kirstenbosch, featuring American singer Jessica Vosk, known for playing Elphaba in Wicked. Rob van Vuuren joins the orchestra on 7 February for a children’s concert featuring Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals. On 7 March, the orchestra, in collaboration with the Cape Town International Piano Competition, will have a symphony concert with conductor Arjan Tien and pianist Emanuil Ivanov, featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3.
Familiar faces and fresh combinations
The season brings back performers who have helped shape recent Kirstenbosch summers. Mi Casa, Freshlyground, Mango Groove, Goldfish, Matthew Mole, Jeremy Loops and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra all featured in both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 line-up. Rob van Vuuren returns after joining the orchestra for Peter and the Wolf last season, while Mandisi Dyantyis, Lloyiso and Congo Cowboys also featured in the 2024/25 line-up. We are also excited to have The Parlotones back this year, who were a big favourite at Kirstenbosch several years back.
This year, Freshlyground shares the bill with Booshle G on 29 November. Mandisi Dyantyis follows on 6 December, The Billy Joel Experience on 13 December and Lira on 27 December. Matthew Mole and Congo Cowboys take the season into 2027 with a New Year’s Eve concert running until just after midnight.
January pairs Simphiwe Dana with Selaelo Selota, Kurt Darren with Me & Mr Green, and Just Jinjer with GoodLuck, with Lloyiso also on the line-up. Will Linley takes the Valentine’s Day slot, followed later in February by Mango Groove and The Parlotones. Goldfish and Jeremy Loops return in March before Canadian duo Neon Dreams and Dutch band Chef’Special close the season on 28 March.
A stage for South African creativity
Kirstenbosch gives local artists a recurring platform to perform before local and visiting audiences. Every concert also draws on musicians, technical crews, and event services. Supporting local performances helps sustain creative work and keeps live music part of Cape Town’s cultural and visitor offering.
Full concert line-up
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town
Date
Performers
22 November 2026
Mi Casa
29 November 2026
Booshle G and Freshlyground
6 December 2026
Mandisi Dyantyis
13 December 2026
The Billy Joel Experience
27 December 2026
Lira
31 December 2026
Matthew Mole and Congo Cowboys
3 January 2027
Simphiwe Dana and Selaelo Selota
10 January 2027
Kurt Darren and Me & Mr Green
17 January 2027
Lloyiso
24 January 2027
Just Jinjer and GoodLuck
31 January 2027
Broadway at Kirstenbosch featuring Jessica Vosk with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
7 February 2027
Carnival of the AnimalsA children’s concert with Rob van Vuuren and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
14 February 2027
Will Linley
21 February 2027
Mango Groove
28 February 2027
The Parlotones
7 March 2027
Rachmaninoff’s Third
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in collaboration with the Cape Town International Piano Competition
14 March 2027
Goldfish
21 March 2027
Jeremy Loops
28 March 2027
Neon Dreams and Chef’Special
Ticket Details
Tickets: Exclusively available via Webtickets or at Kirstenbosch
Please note that tickets purchased from any source other than Webtickets or at the Kirstenbosch Ticket Office cannot be guaranteed. Concertgoers are encouraged to book early to secure their tickets and avoid disappointment.
Times
All Kirstenbosch concert tickets allow ticket holders into Kirstenbosch from 08:00. Concert venue gates open at 16:00 for Sunday concerts, with music starting at 17:15 and ending at 19:00. On New Year’s Eve, concert venue gates open at 19:00, with music from 20:30 until just after midnight.
Food and Beverages
Concertgoers are welcome to bring a picnic and blanket and settle in for the afternoon Concert attendees can enjoy food from Moyo Restaurant’s new food trucks and menu, or bring picnic baskets. Pizza options include Margherita, Boerewors & Chakalaka, Pepperoni with Hot Honey & Basil, and Garden Melody with roasted butternut, courgette ribbons, pesto and rocket. Beef and chicken prego rolls and boerewors rolls will also be available, alongside biltong and droëwors snacks. Gelato, cake cans, coffee, homemade lemonade and other refreshments round out the offering.
Attendees may bring alcoholic beverages, but the venue does not sell alcohol. Attendees can also pre-order picnic hampers from the Kirstenbosch Fynkos Restaurant (https://fynkos.co.za/shop/order-picnic/ ) or MOYO Restaurant (https://moyo.co.za/events/moyo-picnics/ ) up to five days in advance.
Non-smoking venue
As with all Kirstenbosch concerts, this is a non-smoking venue with no designated smoking areas, and strict enforcement will apply.
Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and memories. Share your experiences and join the conversation with #KBRocks.
For more information, visit Webtickets or contact Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden directly.
Garden information: www.sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenbosch
Media enquiries: Funie Rabambi | [email protected] | 071 252 0027