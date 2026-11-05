A look at Kirstenbosch summer sunset concerts full line up

A picnic blanket, friends on the lawn and live music beneath Table Mountain. The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts return on Sunday, 22 November 2026, with Mi Casa opening a 19-concert season. Now in its 34th year, the series continues a Cape Town summer tradition of gathering people around music, with Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis, Simphiwe Dana and Mango Groove among the artists on the 2026/27 bill.

Running until 28 March 2027, the line-up pairs South African voices and bands with international guests and three distinct concerts featuring the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Across the season, audiences can move from Afro-soul and kwela-pop to rock, electronic music and orchestral storytelling, all in the same open-air setting. Kirstenbosch’s lawns and the eastern slopes of Table Mountain give the concerts their familiar sense of occasion. For returning concertgoers, it is a chance to add another summer to years of shared songs and picnics; for newcomers, an introduction to a long-running part of the city’s cultural life.

“For this season, we have brought together artists and sounds that give people different ways to enjoy live music together. The concerts give people a chance to gather on the lawn, share a picnic, and experience music in Kirstenbosch's beauty. This sense of connection is what keeps the tradition alive. Just as importantly, putting South African artists on this stage connects local talent with audiences and supports the people whose skills make live music possible. In that way, the concerts positively contribute to the country and city’s creative economy,” says Sarah Struys, Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s three unique performances begin on 31 January with Broadway at Kirstenbosch, featuring American singer Jessica Vosk, known for playing Elphaba in Wicked. Rob van Vuuren joins the orchestra on 7 February for a children’s concert featuring Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals. On 7 March, the orchestra, in collaboration with the Cape Town International Piano Competition, will have a symphony concert with conductor Arjan Tien and pianist Emanuil Ivanov, featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3.