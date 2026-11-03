Rising South African Artist, Miiss Makoti on authenticity, faith, and healing through music 

Miiss Makoti is forging a path defined by purpose, vulnerability, and undeniable talent. From her early beginnings ministering through song in church to placing globally on international stages, her journey reflects a deep commitment to her craft and faith. Stepping confidently into her identity as a solo artist, the emerging South African vocal powerhouse shares the stories, values, and vision shaping her musical legacy. She opens up about her journey from church choir roots to solo artistry, the true meaning behind her stage name, and creating music rooted in emotional safety.

GLAMOUR: What was your earliest memory of discovering your voice? Miiss Makoti: It actually happened in church. I knew I could sing, but I wasn't necessarily aware that others didn't know that about me. Every time I saw the worship team standing at the front, leading the congregation, I would feel my heartbeat accelerate. Something within me knew that I needed to be there, doing exactly what they were doing. One day, at the age of nine or ten, I sang “Father, Can You Hear Me” by the Nashville Singers, which featured in Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman. After the service, multiple people came up to me and shared how healing it had been to listen to me minister. That experience gave me my first glimpse into what I believe my purpose is: to heal with my voice. GLAMOUR: How did your experience competing globally impact your perspective on music and performance?

Miiss Makoti: Placing fifth globally in our category made me realise that South Africa has something truly special when it comes to talent and artistry. As a daughter of this very soil, it made me realise that sometimes, as a collective, all we need to do is be ourselves and showcase what is already within us. Great things can happen, big doors can open, and I began to wonder, why not for me, too? Furthermore, the level of training required to bring our music to the standard expected by the judges was incredibly high. I remember being placed in an audition room with eight voice groups, with one singer representing each voice group. Each singer had to know their notes because if even one note was off, the judges would hear it. There was no one to lean on vocally. That experience challenged me to become both vocally capable and mentally prepared for the pressure of performing before people who had dedicated their lives to studying and mastering this gift of music. It taught me that talent is beautiful, but discipline, preparation, and the courage to stand on your own are what allow that talent to truly shine. GLAMOUR: How has the transition from performing in a collective to working as a solo artist influenced your songwriting? Miiss Makoti: Being part of a collective taught me how to empathise emotionally. Singing songs and having to give them life and meaning, while genuinely tapping into someone else's emotions, is a challenge in itself. Now, being in a space where I have to write my own music and express my own true feelings leaves me feeling bare, almost like Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. It has really forced me to bring out emotions I thought I could hide and take to the grave. I think that's one of the most beautiful, yet uncomfortable, parts of becoming an artist. You realise that music doesn't always let you hide behind the melody. Sometimes, the melody is the thing that exposes you. I'm learning and adjusting to the fact that there's freedom in being vulnerable enough to tell your own story, even if you're still figuring out what it means. As a solo artist, I'm discovering that my voice is not only an instrument to minister to others, but also a space where I can process, understand and even heal myself. I think that's been one of the biggest shifts, accepting that I don't have to have the answers before I write or sing about something. Sometimes the beauty of music is that it lets you ask the questions too.

Rising South African Artist, Miiss Makoti on authenticity, faith, and healing through music Miiss Makoti: Miss Makoti is more than a stage name to me. It's actually my surname, so in many ways it carries a part of who I am. When I think about the name, there's a beautiful juxtaposition between Miss, which speaks to an unmarried woman, and Makoti, which means bride. “He who finds a wife finds a good thing.” See she's not a wife but she’s already a Makoti and although Miss Makoti isn't necessarily a wife, she embodies qualities that -I believe -are beautiful in a woman, tenderness, intentionality, warmth,and the ability to love. Beyond the name itself, Miiss Makoti represents the woman I'm becoming. I'm a Christian, and I'm still growing into the woman I believe God has called me to be. I'm standing in my identity, but I'm no longer the same girl I used to be. I'm evolving and becoming the best version of myself. GLAMOUR: What is the story behind your stage name, Miiss Makoti? Miiss Makoti: I’m trying to be here for a good time AND a long time. I want to be proud of what I'm building, both at the beginning of my career and when I eventually reach the end of it. I don't want to confuse being seen with being successful, or mistake attention for achievement. There's a difference between having a moment and having a legacy. I want to build brick by brick, with intention, integrity, and a sound that genuinely represents who I am and what I believe. My faith has taught me the importance of having a strong foundation. And I believe that when the foundation is strong, the building will stand. Ultimately, I want to create something I can look back on years from now and still be proud of, knowing I never compromised the very things that made me fall in love with music in the first place.

GLAMOUR: What approach are you taking toward building your music career? Miiss Makoti: I don't necessarily expect people to think the same thoughts I'm thinking, but I do hope my music communicates something real. We experience life through our senses. Even something as simple as touching an object is actually millions of signals firing within our bodies so we can feel the world around us. In all the rush, we forget to notice those things: the little moments, the overwhelming emotions, the suffering, the pain. My intention is for my songs to meet people where they are, like somebody whispering life into them, reminding them their emotions matter. Not because life is always beautiful, but because it's worth noticing. And if somebody's in a dark place, I want my music to remind them that your story's not over. There's still so much life to live and so much to discover. I want my music to feel like life being whispered back to you. Consider this; what do you gain if you lose your Mind, will and emotions which is your soul. I sing “soul” to connect your essence back to your own soul. GLAMOUR: What do you hope listeners take away from your songs?

Miiss Makoti: So Cool was inspired by a longing i had in my heart to have a love that is safe, nurturing, healing and soft in a world where there is so much rhetoric surrounding relationships and how they should look, I found myself still longing for something that sometimes feels as though it no longer exists. I wanted to capture the feeling of being a woman who doesn't want to fight for love, but simply wants to experience it beautifully as part of life. I think love should add to the human experience. It should allow you to explore another dimension of life, to discover parts of yourself and someone else, without constantly having to defend yourself or prove that you're worthy of being loved. There's something beautiful about allowing yourself to be soft with someone, knowing that your softness is safe in their hands. And that's the feeling I wanted ‘So Cool’ capture. GLAMOUR: What inspired your song ‘So Cool’? Miiss Makoti: Ultimately, I think emotional safety is understanding that love should be a place where both people can flourish. It's not about losing yourself in another person; it's about sharing a space where neither person has to lose themselves to be loved. It means having a regulated nervous system. It means being able to exist as yourself without constantly feeling the need to defend who you are. And I do think women are becoming more vocal about what they need from relationships, and I love that. We're asking for tenderness, consistency, respect and accountability, and I don't think those are unreasonable expectations. She’s not asking for too much; she’s just asking for the foundations of a healthy relationship.

Miiss Makoti GLAMOUR: How do you define emotional safety in relationships? Miiss Makoti: A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. I think it's important to have this conversation in a space where the ambiance is love, because tenderness can now be viewed under a romanticised lense, as a kind of strength, like a warrior king who knows when to show restraint. It takes tact, intellect and emotional awareness to control yourself rather than let every emotion control you. Men have a powerful voice, whether they like it or not; and understanding how to govern that influence is connected to their responsibility to create safer relationships and communities for the women and children that they are sworn to protect. STEWARDSHIP. Understanding your office as a man is imperative to how you show up in this world. GLAMOUR: How do you view the role of restraint and communication in building healthy dynamics?

Miiss Makoti: My faith in Jesus is at the centre of who I am as a person. King Jesus already loves me, that immediately changes the way I approach the matters of the heart, love, womanhood and writing my music. "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres." I make sure to keep all of this in mind at all times when I represent Love in my music. "Woman” is God’s second HANDCRAFTED creation, she was made from the rib which guards the heart, this reveals to me that as a woman my femininity is rooted in this nature, guarding the heart. GLAMOUR: How does your faith inform your perspective on womanhood and love? Miiss Makoti: I am that young woman, “Gurl I don’t know what’s going on either.” Waiters serve. If you are waiting, serve, baby girl. Adam was snoring, fast asleep when God made Eve. Eve met God before she met Adam. Try meeting God and having him HANDCRAFT you into the most amazing version of yourself because you will love her and once you love you, you’ll be able to spot someone who doesn’t love you from far away. That's my advice to her, and remember you are ALREADY in possession of these things you long for.