Nomzamo Mbatha opened the One Young World Summit in Cape Town

Actress, executive producer, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and TIME100 Next honouree Nomzamo Mbatha opened the Summit, reflecting on what it means to gather in South Africa at this moment in history. The Pankaj Award to End Conflict, presented by Regent Global: Founded by Professor Selva Pankaj and Dr Tharshiny Pankaj, who fled civil war in Sri Lanka, Regent Global's $250,000 Award to End Conflict is the biggest single prize ever presented at One Young World. The inaugural winner was announced on stage from ten global finalists, each recognised for their work bridging divided communities and building sustainable peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Young World (@oneyoungworld) Courage in the Face of Tyranny: Vladimir Kara-Murza, a close colleague of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was twice poisoned, sentenced to 25 years for "high treason" and released in August 2024 as part of the largest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War, joined his wife Evgenia, who led the global campaign for his freedom, in conversation with multi-award-winning journalist Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson. Peace Is a Skill: Academy Award-winning actor, UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation and founder of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), Forest Whitaker, was joined by WPDI Executive Director Caroline Descombris, Conflict Resolution Trainer Khadija Mayman and Youth Peacemaker Rancenzo de Jager, in a conversation moderated by Regan Adams, CEO of RCS, on community-led peace work in the Cape Flats and beyond.

The Opportunity We Create: Judith Wiese, Chief People and Sustainability Officer and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, and Hanya Elhashemy, Key Expert at Siemens Research, explored the link between purposeful work and peaceful, stable societies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Young World (@oneyoungworld) Why Institutions Matter, The South African Experience: Lifelong anti-apartheid campaigner and former British Cabinet minister Lord Peter Hain, Justice Albie Sachs, who helped draft the post-apartheid constitution, and constitutional and administrative lawyer Prelisha Singh examined what makes institutions resilient and what makes them vulnerable.

Keynote, Mteto Nyati: The Chairman of Eskom, Executive Chairman of BSG and former CEO of MTN South Africa spoke on what it truly takes to lead, challenging young leaders to back themselves in the face of systemic barriers. Sandoz: CEO Richard Saynor and Chief People Officer Tripti Jha explored why access to medicine remains one of the world's biggest healthcare challenges, using the story of penicillin and examples from across Africa. Plenary Session, Peace and Security: Opened by Benedikt Franke, Chief Executive of the Munich Security Conference, with delegate speakers Katembo Raphaël, Fanna Abdu Muhammad, Taban Nuai Deng Wuor, Chantale Zuzi, Yuliia Dziuba and Maeen Aldahbali, introduced by Per Heggenes, Luis Javier Castro, Mónica de Greiff, Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Michael Moller and Tawakkol Karman.

AFTERNOON SESSION: HEALTH, OPPORTUNITY AND ENDING GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE: Growing Tomorrow: Natalie den Breugom de Haas, Deputy Director for the Department Sustainable Economic Development of the Netherlands' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke with Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kusi Appiah on circular solutions for Africa's food security. Novartis: Bernd Bucher, CIO and Global Head of Data, Digital and IT Operations, spoke on AI, impact and opportunity.

AstraZeneca: David Gibbons, Country President, African Cluster, joined Young Health Programme Impact Fellows Magdaline Anguche and Abhishek Kumar on advancing health equity through youth leadership. Ambassador in Action, Every Pregnancy: Founder and CEO Isra Chaker, who has mobilised more than $135 million worldwide for maternal and newborn health, reflected on her journey from applying to speak at One Young World in 2019 to becoming an Ambassador and establishing the inaugural Every Pregnancy Scholarship. She was joined by Deborah Kemi Olakunle, Lela Precious Dolo, Tosi Jones Nkwain and Israt Shetu. If You Can Learn Anything, You Can Become Anything: Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, shared the values and lessons that have shaped him as a professional and a leader.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Young World (@oneyoungworld) Young Leaders and National Ambition: HE Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfeeqi, Minister for Youth Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in conversation with Michael Moller. Moment of reflection: Led by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

L'Oréal: Delmari Van Zyl, YSL Beauty Brand Purpose Director, and Jessica Mahlekisi, Partnerships and Performance Manager, addressed intimate partner violence and building a healthier, safer and more equitable future. Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls: Actor and activist Danai Gurira, women's activist and former Miss South Africa Shudu Musida, and model and humanitarian Adot Gak, moderated by Andrea Thompson, discussed how women can use storytelling and their public platforms to champion women's empowerment. #AmINext? A Mother's Fight for Justice: Noma Mrwetyana, whose daughter Uyinene was murdered in Cape Town in 2019, igniting a national reckoning with gender-based violence, spoke about her fight for justice and accountability through the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation