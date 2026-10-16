Uncle Waffles set to perform at Gallo 100 centenary music festival in Cape Town

Gallo Records is marking 100 years of African music with a major music festival at Cape Town’s Grand Parade on 15 December 2026, with internationally acclaimed South African DJ and producer Black Coffee set to headline the celebration.

The full line-up for Gallo 100: The Sound of a Century includes Uncle Waffles, DJ Maphorisa, Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse, Sun-El Musician, Julian Gomes, Ami Faku, Oscar Mbo, Da Mike, Fraser Jones, Lelo Whats Good, Jay Jayy and Temple Boys. Special guests are also expected to join the festivities.

The festival will bring together artists across generations and genres, reflecting the diversity of South African music and its enduring influence on the global music scene.Established in 1926, Gallo has played a significant role in documenting and preserving the country’s musical heritage. Its catalogue spans genres including jazz, mbaqanga, isicathamiya, maskandi, gospel, reggae, soul, kwaito and house, with recordings associated with some of South Africa’s most celebrated musical figures, including Solomon Linda, Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Lucky Dube.