A snapshot of our November Issue Cover Story featuring Gaisang Keaikitse Noge, Gezelle Magerman and Thembeka Zondo-Cele alongside Gail Mabalane

Summer’s here, and the Ackermans A-list campaign couldn’t have come at a better time. The girlies are outside, traveling, moving between different roles, and showing up for every occasion in style. Three dynamic powerhouses step into the spotlight to showcase a curated lineup of versatile wardrobe essentials designed for every mood and moment. Starring alongside Gail Mabalane, Gaisang Keaikitse Noge, Gezelle Magerman, Thembeka Zondo-Cele bring Ackermans highly anticipated Summer campaign to life. Beyond their distinct individual talents, the true common thread uniting these exceptional women is an unwavering commitment to authentic self-expression and unshakeable confidence in every arena of life.

Gaisang Keaikitse Noge Gaisang Keaikitse Noge As silver screen sweetheart captured the hearts of South Africans through her standout on-screen appearances in House of Zwide and The Wife. Reflecting on her time on both shows, she shares, “Both were incredible experiences that opened so many doors for me and paved the way for other opportunities in television. It’s been amazing to see how those projects have contributed to my journey as an artist.” Through these two projects, she learnt to stretch herself creatively, challenge her abilities and nurture the range she has as an actress. “They will always hold a special place in my heart because they were such important chapters in my career.” Reflecting on the impact of her breakout roles, she notes: “I’ll forever be grateful to have been part of House of Zwide and The Wife. Both were incredible experiences that opened so many doors for me and paved the way for other opportunities in television. It’s been amazing to see how those projects have contributed to my journey as an artist. Through them, I learnt to stretch myself creatively, challenge my abilities and nurture the range I have as an actress. They will always hold a special place in my heart because they were such important chapters in my career.” Looking back on how her approach to personal presentation has evolved over the years, she notes that it hasn’t changed drastically. “I’ve always loved looking good. I think, if anything, I’ve become a little girlier and more feminine as I’ve gotten older. But, generally, I’ve always cared about how I look.” Whether she is wearing sportswear, formal attire, or casual pieces, she remains committed to a polished aesthetic. “For me, it’s all in the details: neat hair, well-groomed nails, a beautiful fragrance and good shoes. No matter what I’m wearing, I want the overall look to feel intentional and polished.” Gaisang describes her style as somewhere between boho chic and an ’80s/’90s pop star, with a sprinkle of whimsy. “I draw inspiration from different musical genres, my love for adventure, and, of course, my mom. She has always been a fashionable girl who loves beautiful shoes, and most of her wardrobe consists of custom-made pieces. I think that influence has stayed with me over the years.” She shares that she loves how fashion allows her to explore different sides of her personality, experiment with different looks and express her femininity. “I’m inspired by different eras, sounds and experiences, and I love bringing all those influences together to create a style that feels uniquely mine.” Elaborating on her approach to styling, she says, she loves a matching set. “It’s simple, effortless and comfortable, and I’ve almost come to consider it my uniform, especially on workdays when I don’t have the energy to think too much about putting a look together. Matching sets make getting dressed so much easier, but I also enjoy switching things up by incorporating denim or layering different pieces.” Letting us in on her personal style, she shares that she’s never been someone who follows trends religiously, “so I couldn’t tell you what’s trending at any given moment. For me, it’s always about whether I genuinely like something and whether it aligns with my personality. If I love it and it feels like me, I can wear it any day, whether it’s trending or not. I think that’s the beauty of personal style: you get to decide what works for you.”

When asked about her favourite pieces from the Ackermans A-Listers must have collection, Gaisang shares: “The colourful halter dress and the satin halterneck top paired with satin balloon- leg trousers set. I also loved styling the top with a flattering pair of denim from Ackermans. I was drawn to the colours, particularly the blues, whites and mixed prints, and I loved how I felt in those pieces. I think that’s always important when it comes to fashion; you can love an outfit, but how it makes you feel is what really seals the deal.” On styling a halter look for different occasions, she adds: “When it comes to styling a halter, it really depends on where I’m going. For a simple summer afternoon outdoors, I’d wear my hair up and away from my face, accessorise with studs and a matching necklace, and finish the look with a small handbag and slides if I’m going to a picnic. If it’s a lunch date, I’d swap the slides for a beautiful pair of heels. And, of course, I’d never leave out a great fragrance and my “star” the one that’s always on my cheek. For me, it’s all in the details. Gezelle Magerman Gezelle Magerman For track star Gezelle Magerman, winning at the Youth Olympic Games stands out as a defining milestone in her athletic career. Reflecting on that pivotal moment, she shares, “What I remember most is the feeling of knowing that all the hard work, sacrifices and difficult days had led to that specific moment. It was such a special achievement, and I felt incredibly proud and grateful. As an athlete, you spend so much time working towards a goal that sometimes you forget to stop and appreciate how far you’ve come. That moment reminded me that consistency, faith and believing in yourself really do matter.” Having hurdled from a young age, she emphasises that the discipline required on the track goes far beyond raw athletic ability. “Hurdling is about so much more than speed; it requires technique, strength, coordination and consistency,” she explains. “Some days are harder than others, but I’ve learnt that you cannot only show up when you feel motivated. You have to show up because you’re committed to the goals you’ve set for yourself.” Detailing her routine, she notes that a standard training day involves waking up early, gearing up for a 9 am gym session, refueling with electrolytes and a protein shake, and preparing for a second training session at 4 pm after a quick nap or balancing her modeling commitments. When high-pressure moments demand mental fortitude, Gezelle relies on purpose and perspective to keep pushing forward. “For me, it comes down to remembering my why and trusting the process. There are days when things don’t go according to plan and as an athlete you have to bounce back quick even when you feel tired or when progress seems slow. Those are the moments that really test you. My faith also plays a big role in keeping me grounded. I remind myself that every difficult season has something to teach me, and that one bad day doesn’t define my journey.” Beyond the track, she makes a conscious effort to step out of competition mode and nurture all sides of her identity. “I think it’s important to remember that I’m more than just an athlete. Athletics is what I do and not who I am,” she says. “As much as I love what I do, I also enjoy embracing the softer, more feminine and fun side of myself. I love spending time with the people who mean the most to me, enjoying the little things and having moments where I don’t have to think about training or performance. It’s about giving myself permission to just be me.” While sportswear dominates her daily training schedule, trading activewear for high fashion offers a welcome shift in creative expression. “Getting dressed up allows me to explore a completely different side of my personality. Sportswear is practical and comfortable, and it’s a big part of my everyday life, but I also love feeling feminine, elegant and put together. There’s something special about putting on an outfit that makes you feel beautiful and confident.”

Notably, her relationship with fashion has evolved organically alongside her growing self-assurance. On her off-duty days, she gravitates toward a seamless blend of style and ease, opting for a classic pair of denim, a cute top, and comfortable sneakers.“I think it’s something I’ve grown into more as I’ve grown in confidence,” she notes. “As an athlete, so much of your life revolves around performance, routine and sportswear, so it’s been great to explore fashion as another form of self- expression. I’ve learnt that style doesn’t mean following every trend or wearing what everyone else is wearing. It’s about discovering what you love, what suits you and what makes you feel good.” Stepping in front of the lens for the Ackermans A-list must have’s campaign offered a refreshing departure from her athletic routine. “It was such a fun and refreshing experience!” she recalls. “I’m so used to being in an environment where the focus is on performance, technique and achieving a particular result, so stepping into a fashion shoot allowed me to embrace a different side of myself. I loved being able to play around with different looks and just enjoy the experience.” Exploring the collection revealed unexpected favorites that instantly clicked with her personal style. “I loved discovering how certain pieces could change your perspective... I really enjoyed the opportunity to experiment with different styles and discover pieces that felt both fashionable and true to who I am.” Among the lineup, the statement balloon leg pants proved to be an instant winner. “They make a statement while still feeling relaxed and comfortable, which I think is such a great combination. I like pieces that have a little personality and don’t require too much effort to style." Thembeka Zondo-Cele Thembeka Zondo-Cele As an UKhozi FM personality coming from KwaMashu, Thembeka Zondo-Cele reaches a massive audience, but what she cherishes most is the deep personal connection with her listeners. “What I love most is the connection I have with people. Radio gives you the privilege of becoming part of someone’s everyday life, whether they’re getting ready for work, driving, cooking or going through a difficult season. You may never meet some of these people, but your voice becomes familiar to them, almost like family. Coming from KwaMashu and being able to speak to millions of people through UKhozi FM is something I never take for granted. I love knowing that my voice can inform, inspire, comfort and make someone feel seen and heard.” Describing herself as a natural storyteller, she gravitates toward narratives rooted in human strength, identity, and shared experiences. “I’m drawn to stories about people, their journeys, their resilience and the things that make us human. I love stories that remind us that greatness can come from anywhere, even places that the world may overlook. I’m particularly passionate about telling African stories, celebrating our heritage and giving ordinary people a platform to share extraordinary experiences. For me, storytelling is about preserving our identity, inspiring the next person and making people realise that their own story matters.

In addition to her broadcasting career, she is an entrepreneur balancing multiple demanding roles, a feat she manages through focus and intentional prioritization. “I’ve learnt that balance isn’t necessarily about giving everything equal attention; it’s about knowing what needs you at a particular moment. Radio is my passion and profession, while entrepreneurship allows me to build, create opportunities and contribute to something beyond myself. Between my work, business and being a mother, planning and prioritising are essential. I also believe in teamwork and surrounding myself with people who understand the vision. Some days are more demanding than others, but I’m driven by the bigger picture of building a legacy, creating opportunities and showing that a woman can occupy different spaces without losing herself.” Through her ongoing interaction with her audience, her listeners have imparted invaluable lessons about empathy, humility, and the weight of her role. “My listeners have taught me the power of connection and the importance of never underestimating the impact you have on someone’s life. Sometimes, a conversation that seems ordinary to you can be exactly what someone needs to hear. They have also taught me that people are carrying stories we know nothing about, so we must lead with empathy. Most importantly, they remind me that being a voice for people is a responsibility, not just a privilege. You have to remain relatable, humble and willing to listen.” Her warm and expressive style is an extension of who she is, deeply rooted in her background and culture. “I think my style is a reflection of my personality. I’m warm, expressive, confident and unapologetically African, and I love when my clothes communicate that before I even say a word. My upbringing, our culture and the women around me have influenced my appreciation for colour, texture and beautiful details. I also believe fashion should be joyful. It should allow you to express different sides of yourself while remaining true to who you are.”