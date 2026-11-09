Miss South Africa redefines beauty and influence

he Miss South Africa Organisation launched the R5 Million Women's Leadership Impact Fund. The new Women's Leadership Impact Fund is expected to mobilise close to R5 million through philanthropic, corporate and development partnerships to support leadership, entrepreneurship and community impact initiatives led by young women. A dedicated R1 million EYA Ambassador Impact Fund will be available to support projects designed and led by the Top 12 finalists. Investment in All 12 Finalists Miss South Africa announced R300,000 in cash awards across the Top 12 cohort, together with leadership development, mentorship, wellness support, ambassadorial training and access to professional networks. Importantly, all 12 finalists have been inducted as Empower Youth Africa (EYA) Ambassadors and will continue serving in those roles after the finale, leading initiatives focused on education, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, youth leadership and community development. Rather than ending with the competition, their leadership journey will continue through Empower Youth Africa, ensuring that every finalist remains part of the platform's long-term impact mission.

Miss SA 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni Enhanced Awards for the Top Three The organisation also unveiled an expanded awards structure that combines personal financial support with dedicated resources for social impact. Miss South Africa 2026: R1 million cash award plus a dedicated R500,000 Impact Fund.

First Princess: R250,000 cash award plus a dedicated R150,000 Impact Fund.

Second Princess: R150,000 cash award plus a dedicated R100,000 Impact Fund. The Top Three will also receive executive development opportunities, mentorship, wellness support and access to regional and global leadership networks. During a fireside conversation, UCT Chancellor and Patron of Miss South Africa, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe said:

"The future of Miss South Africa is bigger than a crown. We are creating a platform that invests in leadership, opportunity and impact. Our ambition is not simply to crown a winner, but to support a generation of women leaders who will help shape South Africa's future." Representing the JSE, Valdene Reddy supported the initiative and highlighted the importance of creating pathways that expand access to leadership opportunities, entrepreneurship and economic participation for young women. She noted that investing in women leaders contributes to stronger businesses, stronger communities and a more inclusive economy. Reigning Miss South Africa. Qhawekazi Mazaleni encouraged the finalists to embrace the opportunity ahead of them, saying: