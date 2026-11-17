Before social media turned personalities into stars, television was where South Africa discovered its icons. From talk-show pioneers and news anchors to music-TV stars, lifestyle hosts and the women redefining broadcasting today, these are the presenters who became part of our collective viewing history.

FELICIA MABUZA-SUTTLE FELICIA MABUZA-SUTTLE She changed the South African talk-show landscape when she began hosting Top Level for the SABC in 1992. The programme later became The Felicia Show, creating a platform for conversations around social, political and personal issues at a pivotal time in the country's history. Her guest list included some of the world's most influential figures, including Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu and Miriam Makeba. VINOLIA “V-MASH” MASHEGO VINOLIA “V-MASH” MASHEGO Affectionately known as V-Mash, she became one of the recognisable faces of South African entertainment television during the 1990s. Her time on Jam Alley introduced her to a generation of young viewers, while later acting roles on Generations, Muvhango and Isibaya showcased her versatility beyond presenting.

NOELEEN MAHOLWANA-SANGQU NOELEEN MAHOLWANA-SANGQU For 12 years, she was the face of 3Talk with Noeleen. The show became known for its intimate conversations and willingness to tackle everything from relationships and race to social issues and celebrity. Her ability to make high-profile guests feel comfortable while asking thoughtful questions established her as one of the country's most respected talk-show presenters.

ZAMA NGCOBO ZAMA NGCOBO She first became familiar to audiences as an SABC1 continuity presenter before expanding into acting, radio and television production. Her career has included acting on Generations, work at Ukhozi FM and presenting Leading Citizens. Her ability to move between entertainment, radio and television has made her one of the industry's enduring multi-hyphenates. NONHLE THEMA NONHLE THEMA Before influencer culture became an industry, she understood the power of personality. Through Channel O's O-Boma and O-Access and later Vuzu's V Entertainment, she became one of the defining entertainment faces of the 2000s. Her own reality show, Nonhle Goes to Hollywood, further cemented her position as one of the era's most talked-about personalities.

LALLA HIRAYAMA Lalla Hirayama She was introduced to South African television audiences as a teenager on e.tv's Craz-e. From there, she became a familiar face on SABC1, hosted Tropika Island of Treasure and Masters of Rhythm and became associated with Vuzu's V Entertainment. Her career has moved fluidly between presenting, acting and dance.

CYNTHIA TSHAKA CYNTHIA TSHAKA She made history when she became South Africa's first Black female sports broadcaster. Beginning her television sports career in 1995, she covered football, rugby, boxing, athletics and cricket, including major international sporting events. She also created Women Sports Talk, a programme dedicated to women in sport, opening up conversations around representation long before they became mainstream. PRECIOUS KOFI PRECIOUS KOFI She began her television career as a teenager on Hip 2B Square before creating and hosting The Precious Show, later Keeping It Real with Precious. At just 19, she conceptualised Precious Africa, a documentary series exploring people and cultures across seven African countries. Her career has since expanded into acting and contemporary art.

NOMALANGA SHOZI Nomalanga Shozi She represents a new era of South African television presenters who move effortlessly between presenting, acting, radio and live entertainment. After landing a role on Rhythm City, she expanded into presenting through All Access Mzansi and BET Africa, establishing herself as a versatile young broadcaster with a growing presence across entertainment.

BONANG MATHEBA BONANG MATHEBA Her arrival on SABC1's LIVE helped redefine what a South African television presenter could become. Her distinctive voice, fashion sense and commanding on-screen presence turned her into a brand far beyond television. Radio, business, producing, fashion and international opportunities followed, making her one of the country's most recognisable entertainment exports. ZANELE POTELWA ZANELE POTELWA Her career is a reminder that today's presenter no longer belongs to one medium. Beginning in radio, she moved into television and live entertainment while building a reputation as a presenter, MC and voice artist. Her work across SABC platforms has placed her firmly among the newer generation of broadcasters carrying South African television forward.

THEMBISA MDODA-NXUMALO THEMBISA MDODA-NXUMALO She became a household name when she took over as host of Our Perfect Wedding. Her warmth and natural ability to connect with people made her a memorable presence on the show, while her wider career has spanned radio, theatre and acting. She has built a career around storytelling in its many forms.

PENNY LEBYANE PENNY LEBYANE She has spent decades moving between radio and television. After establishing herself at Metro FM, she became a familiar television face through programmes including Motswako and Sunrise. Her career has consistently made room for conversations around society, culture and the issues affecting South Africans, alongside entertainment. NOMUZI MABENA Nomuzi Mabena Nomuzi Mabena (Moozlie) has remained one of South Africa's most recognisable entertainment personalities, carving out a space for herself across music, television and popular culture. From her early days on MTV Base to becoming an established rapper and media personality, she brings an unmistakable confidence, quick wit and individuality to every room she enters. Her ability to connect with audiences while staying true to her personality makes her a compelling presence on and off screen.

LEANNE MANAS LEANNE MANAS For more than two decades, she has been one of the most recognisable faces of South African breakfast television. As the long-standing anchor of Morning Live, she has interviewed politicians, business leaders and international personalities while covering some of the country's biggest national moments. Her calm, authoritative presence has made her a trusted fixture of the morning news cycle.

HULISANI RAVELE HULISANI RAVELE For an entire generation of South African children, she was television. She became a household name through YOTV, beginning her career as a child presenter before transitioning into adult broadcasting. Her journey from children's television to major live events, radio and hosting has made her one of the country's most enduring examples of growing up in the public eye. PAMELA MTANGA Pamela Mtanga Her journey began with a childhood dream: she would stand in front of her grandfather's mirror pretending to be a YOTV presenter. Years later, that imaginary television set became real. After establishing herself through radio and MC work, she moved into television, eventually hosting her own Channel O show and building a career across entertainment and broadcasting.

CAROL Tshabalala CAROL Tshabalala She was making history before she had even turned 20. She became South Africa's first female television sports-programme anchor and went on to work across SABC sports as a presenter, reporter and scriptwriter. Her career included reporting from the 2006 FIFA World Cup, helping establish a path for women in a television space that had traditionally been dominated by men.

DEVI SANKAREE GOVENDER DEVI SANKAREE GOVENDER She built her reputation on asking the questions others sometimes avoided. During her 18 years on Carte Blanche, she investigated stories spanning politics, corruption, healthcare and social issues. Her work established her as one of South Africa's most formidable television journalists, while The Devi Show allowed her to continue that tradition of difficult, direct conversations. MINNIE DLAMINI Minnie Dlamini She entered the spotlight in 2010 as the new face of SABC1's Live Amp. Her charisma, style and ease in front of a live audience quickly made her one of the country's most recognisable young presenters. She later expanded into acting and production, founding Beautiful Day Productions and building a career that reaches well beyond the presenting desk.

NOXOLO GROOTBOOM NOXOLO GROOTBOOM There are voices that become part of a country's cultural memory. Hers is one of them. After more than three decades at the SABC, she became synonymous with isiXhosa television news, delivering stories with a distinctive warmth and authority. Her retirement in 2021 marked the end of an extraordinary broadcasting career, and a moment of genuine national nostalgia.

JEANNIE D JEANNIE D She became synonymous with Top Billing, bringing South African audiences closer to international travel, fashion, food, luxury and celebrity culture. Her ability to move between glamorous international locations and intimate celebrity interviews made her one of the programme's most recognisable presenters. Her career has since extended into radio, acting and entertainment. PEARL THUSI PEARL THUSI Her television career has crossed genres and borders. She became a familiar face through shows including The Real Goboza and LIVE Amp, while also building an acting career. In 2016, she joined the cast of the American series Quantico, marking an important crossover moment for a South African television personality on an international network series.