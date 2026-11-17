Selected as one of the top 15 Création Africa finalists, designer and creative director, Gugu Peteni is championing a new vision for contemporary African luxury. Rooted in her deep expertise with South African mohair and natural fibres, her brand GUGUBYGUGU bridges local craftsmanship, sustainable production, and distinct, gender-relaxed tailoring. Here, she unpacks identity, elevating local manufacturing, and pushing the boundaries of design.

GLAMOUR: How has growing up as a twin shaped your design identity, and what does individuality mean to you? Gugu Peteni: Growing up, my twin sister and I were often introduced as “the Peteni sisters”. Fashion became a way for me to establish an identity of my own. I became known as the fashionable one, and being recognised for something I had chosen meant a great deal to me. That experience still shapes GUGUBYGUGU. The oversized silhouettes and relaxed approach to gender give people freedom in how they wear the clothes. I want the designs to be recognisable while allowing the person wearing them to feel entirely themselves. This inspired One of Two, the campaign for our new GUGU Core Collection, which launches on 23 November. The campaign explores that relationship between connection and individuality. For me, individuality means knowing your own taste and having the confidence to trust it.

GLAMOUR: When did you begin to see local materials as the foundation for an internationally relevant luxury brand? Gugu: My time at Mohair South Africa made that possibility very real. I studied Fashion and Textile Design, then spent three and a half years working in the mohair industry. That gave me practical experience of the fibre, knitwear development and the international market for a material produced here. I began to see how much more value we could create through our own brands. South African mohair already had a place in luxury. There was an opportunity to build greater recognition for the South African designers and manufacturers working with it. I wanted to create finished garments here and sell them internationally under our own name. Having that industry experience gave me the knowledge and confidence to pursue it.

GLAMOUR: What does luxury mean to you, and how are you redefining it through a South African lens? Gugu: Luxury, for me, begins with original design and exceptional material quality. It is the feeling of a garment against your skin, the way it sits on your body and the pleasure of wearing something that feels considered. I also want to understand where the material comes from and who has made the garment. A South African perspective on luxury comes through the choices we make. At GUGUBYGUGU, that includes working with local mohair and merino wool, manufacturing in South Africa and developing a design identity of our own. I want the recognition attached to our materials to extend to the people and brands creating with them. The finished garment should carry the value of that whole process.

GLAMOUR: What establishes an enduring design identity, and how will GUGUBYGUGU remain distinctive as it grows? Gugu: You need a clear point of view and the discipline to develop it over time. For GUGUBYGUGU, that comes through refined silhouettes, relaxed tailoring and knitwear. There is a relationship between the pieces, even when the fabric or silhouette changes. As the brand grows, I have to be deliberate about what belongs in that world. GUGU Core Collection gives us a permanent range through which we can refine our signature designs and allow customers to become familiar with them. There is value in returning to a silhouette and making it better. Consistency also extends to how a garment fits and how well it is made. Those details have to support the identity people see in the imagery.

GLAMOUR: How do you honour mohair’s origins while pushing creative boundaries and appealing to a global audience? Gugu: Working in the mohair industry taught me to respect the knowledge behind the material. Understanding the yarn and working closely with the people who produce and knit it gives me a stronger basis for experimenting. Choices about the blend, knit structure and weight all affect the shape and feeling of the finished garment. With our mohair and silk knitwear, I can explore that through colour, proportion and the way a piece is worn. I am interested in giving the material a contemporary expression that feels recognisably GUGUBYGUGU. The design should draw someone in, and learning about the fibre and its South African origin should deepen their appreciation of the garment.

GLAMOUR: How important is supporting South Africa’s textile and manufacturing ecosystem to the business you are building? Gugu: It is fundamental to the kind of business I want to scale. A collection depends on yarn suppliers, patternmakers, knitters and garment manufacturers, each bringing knowledge that affects the final piece. Having worked within the mohair industry, I understand how much happens before a garment reaches a customer. Keeping production in South Africa means that as the brand grows, more of that work can happen here. A permanent collection also gives us a basis for repeat orders and longer relationships with our suppliers. I want our growth to translate into more consistent work for the people making the clothes and more opportunities for those skills to develop. That requires us to build a business that can keep ordering, producing and selling.

GLAMOUR: Have you felt that you needed to work harder to establish credibility in an industry where luxury is often associated with European heritage? Gugu: Yes, I think there is an additional layer of work in establishing a luxury brand from South Africa. European brands benefit from generations of recognition. As a South African brand, we are introducing our name and often explaining the context behind the work at the same time. Presenting in Paris and New York, and at Tranoï, has given me opportunities to put the clothes in front of international audiences. Those experiences have strengthened my confidence in the work. I also know that credibility has to be sustained through the product and the way the business operates. I want someone to encounter GUGUBYGUGU, recognise its quality and remember its point of view. Over time, that is how we build authority of our own.

GLAMOUR: How do you balance creative integrity with the commercial realities of running a fashion business? Gugu: I can love a design and still have to decide when we can afford to produce it. Materials, sampling and manufacturing all require money before a garment is sold. Being the founder means taking responsibility for those decisions as well as the creative work. Developing GUGU Core Collection was an important response to that. We concentrated on fourteen styles that express the brand and can remain available across seasons. That gives us the opportunity to use our development work over several production runs and replenish according to demand. It also means being disciplined about how many ideas we take into production at once. I want to protect the design and material quality while making sensible decisions about timing and quantities. The business needs to be able to fund the next collection.

GLAMOUR: What is the global fashion industry missing about the creative and commercial potential of African luxury? Gugu: I think the industry still underestimates the range of businesses African designers can build. There is enormous variety in our design perspectives, and we have the ambition to develop brands with lasting commercial value. That deserves sustained investment and access to retail opportunities. For GUGUBYGUGU, international recognition has to be supported by a strong business at home. Over the next five years, I want to establish a physical retail presence in South Africa, develop the right stockist relationships and build more consistent international sales. South African materials and manufacturing are the basis of that ambition. I want to build a brand whose design and quality bring customers back. GLAMOUR: What would you like your contribution to South African fashion to be, and what lesson would you share with the next generation?