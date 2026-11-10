GLAMOUR Exclusive: Pamela Mtanga on returning to TV, dual hosting, and building a career on her own terms

Pamela Mtanga is making a triumphant return to the small screen, taking on dual hosting roles across two vastly different shows: VIP Lounge and Elevator Love Mzansi. From celebrating Black South African excellence and culture to guiding singles through unpredictable romantic journeys, she demonstrates dynamic versatility and undeniable charisma. Here, she reflects on her personal growth, balancing love with high-flying career ambitions, protecting her mental peace, and inspiring the next generation of young women to step into their power.

GLAMOUR: Two shows, two very different worlds! You’re currently hosting VIP Lounge and Elevator Love Mzansi. What has this season of your career been teaching you about your versatility as a presenter, and which side of Pamela do we get to see in each show? Pamela: I think this season has reminded me that I don’t necessarily have to fit into one particular box as a presenter, and that’s been such an exciting thing to discover. With VIP Lounge, audiences get to see a more curious and conversational side of me. I genuinely enjoy learning about people, understanding their journeys and celebrating the incredible things happening in our entertainment industry. Elevator Love is a completely different experience! It’s fun, unpredictable and definitely brings out my more playful side. You have to be comfortable with not knowing what’s coming next, and I’ve really enjoyed that challenge. I think the biggest lesson has been learning to trust myself in different environments and understanding that versatility doesn’t mean becoming someone else. It’s about being comfortable enough in who you are to show different sides of yourself.

GLAMOUR: Your return to television feels like a significant career moment. After spending some time away from the small screen, what does this chapter mean to you personally, and how different is the Pamela stepping back in front of the cameras today? Pamela: It feels like such a full-circle moment, but also the beginning of something completely new. I’ve always loved television, and having the opportunity to return with two shows that are so different from each other has made this chapter particularly special. I think the Pamela stepping back in front of the cameras today is a lot more confident in herself and what she brings to the table. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work across different platforms, meet incredible people and learn so much about myself along the way. Those experiences have taught me to trust my instincts more and not put so much pressure on myself to have everything figured out. I’m still learning and growing, but I’m also allowing myself to enjoy where I am right now, which is something I think I’ve become much better at.

GLAMOUR: Let’s talk about VIP Lounge. The show celebrates culture, lifestyle, entertainment and Black South African excellence. What does it mean to be part of a platform that tells these stories, and whose stories do you think deserve more airtime? Pamela: I think there’s something incredibly powerful about seeing our own people, stories and culture being celebrated on television. We have so much talent and creativity in South Africa, and I love being part of a platform that recognises that and gives people their flowers. What excites me is that we’re not just celebrating the success people have achieved, but also getting to understand the journeys behind it. I would also love to see more stories about the people who are contributing to our creative industries behind the scenes. The people who are building brands, creating opportunities and shaping culture in ways that audiences might not always recognise.

There’s so much happening beyond the personalities we see every day, and I think those stories are just as important. Everyone has a journey worth sharing, and sometimes it’s the stories we least expect that inspire us the most. GLAMOUR: On the other hand, Elevator Love Mzansi puts you right in the middle of people’s romantic journeys. What has hosting a dating show taught you about modern love, relationships and the way people approach finding a partner today? Pamela: I think one of the biggest things I’ve learnt is that everyone approaches love so differently. We all have our own expectations, experiences and ideas of what we’re looking for in a partner, and it’s really interesting seeing how those things come into play when two people meet for the first time. What I also find fascinating is how quickly people can form an impression of someone. Sometimes there’s an immediate connection, and other times two people who might seem perfect for each other just don’t have that chemistry. But beyond the entertainment, the show has reminded me that putting yourself out there takes courage. I think we sometimes underestimate how vulnerable dating can be, especially when you’re opening yourself up to the possibility of rejection. If anything, it’s reminded me that there really isn’t one formula for finding love, and that human connection is a lot more complex than we sometimes make it out to be.

GLAMOUR: You’re helping people navigate their romantic lives while also being very intentional about your own journey. How do you balance the idea of being a lover girl with your desire for independence, personal growth and career ambition? Pamela: I don’t think being a lover girl and being an ambitious, independent woman have to exist separately. I’ve always believed that you can be passionate about your career, have your own dreams and still make room for love and meaningful relationships. For me, it’s really about understanding who you are as an individual and not losing sight of that when you’re sharing your life with someone else. I think love should be something that adds to your life rather than something that requires you to put parts of yourself aside. And that goes both ways. There’s something really beautiful about being able to support someone else’s dreams while still pursuing your own.I’m also learning that balance doesn’t always mean giving everything equal attention all the time. Sometimes certain parts of your life require more of you, and that’s okay. What’s important is being intentional about what matters to you. Pamela Mtanga on returning to TV, dual hosting, and building a career on her own terms GLAMOUR: Television presenting requires a certain level of vulnerability, spontaneity and confidence. What is something audiences might be surprised to learn about what happens behind the scenes, and have either of these shows pushed you outside your comfort zone?

Pamela: I think people would be surprised by just how much preparation goes into making something look effortless on television! There’s a lot happening behind the scenes, and even when something feels natural and spontaneous on screen, there’s an entire team working to bring everything together. Both shows have definitely challenged me in different ways. With VIP Lounge, I’ve had to become more intentional about how I approach conversations and really learn to listen beyond the questions I’m prepared to ask. Elevator Love has probably pushed me the most when it comes to spontaneity because you genuinely cannot predict how people are going to respond. I’ve learnt to become comfortable with those moments where things don’t necessarily go according to plan. Sometimes you have to let go of wanting everything to be perfect and just trust yourself. And I think that’s where some of the most memorable moments happen. GLAMOUR: You’ve built a strong personal brand across digital media, fashion, hosting and entertainment. In an industry where everyone is constantly reinventing themselves, how do you ensure that you’re evolving without losing the essence of who Pamela is? Pamela: I think the most important thing is being clear about who you are and what matters to you, even as your interests and ambitions evolve. I’ve never wanted to feel like I have to become a completely different person every time I enter a new space. Of course, growth comes with change, and I think it’s important to allow yourself to explore different things without feeling restricted by how people have always known you. But at the centre of everything, I still want to be someone who is curious, passionate about what she does and genuinely enjoys connecting with people. I also think it’s important to give yourself permission to grow without feeling like you owe everyone an explanation for every change. The Pamela people knew a few years ago isn’t necessarily going to be exactly the same Pamela they see today, and I think that’s a beautiful part of growing up.

GLAMOUR: Fashion has always been an important part of your public identity. You’ve become known for your distinctive style, but how would you describe the woman behind the outfits? Has your relationship with fashion and self-expression changed as you’ve grown? Pamela: I’ve always loved fashion because it’s such a beautiful way of expressing yourself without necessarily having to say anything. I love that an outfit can reflect how you’re feeling, the mood you’re in or even a different side of your personality. But behind the outfits, I’m really just someone who loves what she does, enjoys the people around her and is constantly learning more about herself. I think my relationship with fashion has definitely evolved as I’ve grown. I’m becoming more comfortable with wearing what genuinely feels like me rather than feeling like I always have to meet a particular expectation. Fashion should be fun! I love experimenting, trying new things and allowing my style to evolve with me. I don’t think you should ever feel like you have to dress the same way forever just because that’s how people have come to recognise you.

GLAMOUR: As a woman building a career in the entertainment industry, visibility often comes with expectations and pressure. How do you navigate the need to be constantly present, relevant and accessible while still protecting your private life and mental space? Pamela: I think one of the biggest things I’ve learnt is that being visible doesn’t necessarily mean having to be accessible all the time. I’m incredibly fortunate that my career allows me to connect with so many people and share parts of my life, but I’ve also become quite intentional about what I choose to keep private. There can definitely be pressure to constantly show up, create something or be part of every conversation, especially when so much of our industry exists online. But I think it’s important to remember that you can still be passionate about your work without allowing it to consume every part of your life. For me, spending time with the people I love and having moments where I can simply be myself, away from everything else, is really important. Those moments remind me that there’s a whole person behind the work people get to see.

GLAMOUR: Let’s talk about ambition. You’ve conquered presenting, influencing, hosting major events and now have two television shows. What does success look like to you at this stage of your life, and are there dreams you’re still quietly working towards? Pamela: I think my understanding of success has changed quite a bit over the years. Of course, there are milestones I’ve always wanted to achieve, and being able to look back at some of the opportunities I’ve had is something I’m really proud of. But I think success is also about being fulfilled by what you’re doing, continuing to challenge yourself and having the freedom to explore the things you’re passionate about. I’m at a stage where I don’t necessarily want to measure my growth only by the next big opportunity or achievement. I want to continue building a career that feels meaningful to me and allows me to grow creatively. And there are definitely still dreams I’m working towards! I’d love to continue expanding my work in television, explore different forms of storytelling and see how far I can take my career, even beyond the spaces I’m currently working in.I think the exciting part is knowing that there’s still so much I haven’t done yet.

GLAMOUR: Representation matters, particularly for young women watching women like you occupy spaces in television and popular culture. What do you hope young South African women take away from seeing you build a career on your own terms? Pamela: I hope they understand that they don’t have to limit themselves to one dream or one version of who they think they’re supposed to be. I think as young women, we sometimes put so much pressure on ourselves to have a clear plan for what our lives and careers should look like. But I’ve learnt that it’s okay for your dreams to evolve and for you to discover new things about yourself along the way. I’d also love for young women to feel confident enough to take up space, even when they don’t necessarily have everything figured out. You can be ambitious and still be learning. You can be confident and still have moments of uncertainty. I grew up watching women on television who inspired me to imagine a future for myself in entertainment, so if my journey can do even a little bit of that for someone else, it would mean so much to me.