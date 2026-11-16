SEVEN Villa Hotel: Sandton’s best-kept secret

Sometimes, the best city escapes are the ones you almost don't want anyone else to know about. Tucked away in the leafy suburb of Strathavon, SEVEN Hotel, Villas & Spa is a little-known Sandton gem that combines understated luxury, thoughtful hospitality and a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere. Once you discover it, you may find yourself returning time and again. There is something rather special about discovering a hotel that feels like a secret. Especially in a place as busy and familiar as Sandton, where the pace is fast, the streets are bustling and there is always somewhere to be. Yet, tucked away on Helen Road, just beyond the familiar Sandton buzz, is SEVEN, an address that feels like a welcome exhale. It is the kind of place you could drive past without knowing what lies behind its gates, but once you check in, you quickly understand the appeal.

Just two kilometres from the Gautrain and conveniently positioned close to Sandton's business district, the hotel manages to offer the best of both worlds: easy access to the city and a wonderfully secluded setting that feels a million miles away from its demands. This is not simply somewhere to sleep when you're in Johannesburg; it is somewhere to settle in, slow down and enjoy being away. And there is even more reason to discover it. As part of The Capital Hotels Group, SEVEN has recently undergone an extensive R18-million refurbishment, reimagining all 61 of its rooms and villa suites, from its Grand Luxe rooms to the Presidential Villa Suite. The relaunch is centred around a rather lovely philosophy: that a great hotel experience should engage all the senses and, ultimately, leave you feeling more like yourself. A different kind of luxury From the moment you arrive, there is a noticeable shift in atmosphere. The energy is calm, the surroundings feel private and the experience is refreshingly removed from the often impersonal feel of a traditional city hotel. SEVEN has clearly been designed around the idea that luxury is not necessarily about making the biggest statement. It is about how a space makes you feel.

The hotel's recent refurbishment brings this philosophy to life through considered interiors, carefully selected finishes, beautiful textures and an overall sense of quiet refinement. The architecture and interiors strike a balance between contemporary sophistication and warmth, while South African art and a curated collection of sculptures give the property character. Step through the gates and the city seems to fall away. Mature trees, secluded greenery, private gardens and the gentle sound of trickling water create an atmosphere that feels wonderfully removed from the surrounding urban landscape. Where you would ordinarily expect to find glass buildings, traffic and the familiar pace of Johannesburg, here your attention is drawn to green spaces, art and natural textures. There is something quite restorative about that contrast. Even the air feels different, with the scent of fresh grass and the gardens adding to the sense of tranquillity.

The attention to the senses extends into the accommodation, too. The redesigned villa suites have been thoughtfully considered to offer genuine privacy, with an emphasis on comfort, quiet and the kind of darkness that makes for a proper night's sleep. A room of your own My room was one of the highlights of the stay. Beautifully appointed and thoughtfully laid out, it had that lovely combination of comfort and understated elegance that makes you feel at home almost immediately. Everything had its place, and rather than overwhelming the space with unnecessary extravagance, the room focused on the things that genuinely matter when you are travelling: comfort, convenience, privacy and a good night's sleep. The recent refurbishment has given the accommodation a renewed sense of sophistication, with the design placing as much importance on how the space feels as how it looks. There is a lovely interplay of textures and finishes that makes the room feel polished without being overly formal.

One of my favourite features was the private balcony. There is something about having your own outdoor space that elevates a hotel stay, particularly when you are in the middle of a busy city. It became my little pocket of tranquillity, somewhere to enjoy a quiet moment, take in the surroundings and ease into the day without feeling the need to rush anywhere. Image: Supplied Whether you are travelling for work or leisure, having that extra space makes all the difference. It is also one of those details that encourages you to spend a little more time in your room rather than treating it simply as somewhere to sleep. The room also has all the practical comforts you would expect from a five-star stay, with thoughtful touches that make it easy to settle in. It is the sort of space where you can comfortably spend a little more time than you originally planned.

For guests looking for an even more indulgent experience, the hotel offers a selection of villa suites, including Jacuzzi Villa Suites and the impressive Presidential Villa Suite. These provide an additional level of privacy and space, making them particularly appealing for couples, special occasions or anyone looking to turn a Johannesburg stay into a proper escape. Slow mornings and a breakfast worth waking up for If there is one thing that can turn a good hotel stay into a memorable one, it is breakfast. And SEVEN certainly gets this right. My mornings began on a delicious note, with breakfast that was genuinely one of the highlights of my visit. There is something lovely about not having to think about the day's demands just yet, taking your time over your first meal and enjoying the slower rhythm of a hotel morning. Whether you are preparing for a busy day ahead or have the luxury of a leisurely morning, the experience encourages you to take your time.

Breakfast is an experience to savour rather than simply a stop before heading out. It is also a reminder that some of the best moments of travel are often the simplest ones: a good breakfast, a comfortable setting and nowhere you urgently need to be. The hotel's dining offering extends well beyond breakfast, with Textures at SEVEN adding another dimension to the property. In fact, the restaurant's name is a clever reflection of the hotel's broader philosophy, bringing together two of the most important senses in any dining experience: taste and touch. A little more than a place to stay One of the things that makes SEVEN particularly appealing is that there is enough to keep you occupied without making you feel as though you need to fill every moment.

The gardens and water features add to the peaceful atmosphere, creating pockets of calm throughout the property. There is a lovely sense of being tucked away from the city, even though you are still conveniently positioned in one of Johannesburg's most sought-after neighbourhoods. For those who like to incorporate a little movement into their travels, the outdoor heated lap pool is a welcome addition. It offers the opportunity to get in a swim or simply enjoy a moment outside, while the 24-hour gym means there is no need to abandon your fitness routine just because you are away from home. Image: Supplied I particularly like that these facilities cater to different kinds of travellers, whether you are someone who enjoys starting the day with a workout or prefers a slower approach to a weekend escape.

Then there is Spa by Camelot, which makes a strong case for extending your stay and turning a simple hotel visit into a proper pampering experience. If your idea of a city break involves switching off, taking time for yourself and indulging in a little self-care, having a spa on the property is a definite bonus. In keeping with the hotel's focus on the senses, the spa offers another opportunity to leave the city's pace behind and reconnect with yourself. It adds another layer to the experience, particularly for guests who want to combine accommodation with wellness and relaxation. As the day moves into evening, Poison Ivy Bar offers a change of pace. With its intimate atmosphere, leather finishes and low lighting, it is a lovely setting for champagne, cognac and cigars. Whether you are staying in or meeting friends for a drink, it means you do not have to go far to transition from a relaxed afternoon into an evening out.

The luxury of thoughtful service What I appreciated most about my stay, beyond the room and the peaceful surroundings, was the overall feeling of ease. Good hospitality is not always about grand gestures or constant attention. Sometimes, it is about knowing when to step in and when to give guests their space. SEVEN understands this balance. The service feels attentive without being intrusive, creating an environment where you can enjoy your stay without feeling as though every moment has to be managed for you. This is particularly relevant to the hotel's renewed approach to hospitality. Its philosophy is built around the belief that the best service is often the kind you barely notice: staff who understand when you need assistance and, just as importantly, when you simply want to be left alone.

The hotel's versatility is another selling point. While it is an excellent option for leisure travellers and local staycationers, it also caters to business travellers, with conference, meeting and event facilities that make it a practical choice for corporate stays and gatherings. Weddings and other celebrations can also be hosted here, while the pet-friendly offering is a thoughtful touch for those who prefer not to leave their four-legged companions behind. Room service is available 24 hours from Tuesday to Saturday, another convenient detail for guests who prefer the comfort and privacy of their own room. Image: Supplied Your Sandton home away from home Perhaps what makes SEVEN Hotel, Villas & Spa so appealing is that it does not try too hard to be anything other than what it is: a beautifully considered, comfortable and welcoming place to stay. It has the convenience of a Sandton address, but with a sense of privacy and calm that makes it feel like a world away.

Its recent R18-million refurbishment has clearly given the property a renewed sense of purpose, but what stands out is how seamlessly the upgrades complement the hotel's existing character. Rather than simply creating beautiful spaces, the emphasis is on creating an experience that stays with you. As Marc Wachsberger, founder and CEO of The Capital Hotels Group, puts it, Sandton asks a great deal of the people who move through it, and SEVEN was reimagined to give something back. Whether you are an executive visiting for a few nights or a couple looking for a nearby escape, the intention is for guests to leave feeling more composed and more like themselves. Marc Wachsberger, founder and CEO of The Capital Hotels Group. Image: Supplied For Johannesburg locals, SEVEN is also worth considering for those occasions when you want to experience your own city differently. Sometimes, you do not need a flight or an elaborate holiday itinerary to feel as though you have escaped. A beautiful room, a private balcony, a leisurely breakfast, a swim and a little time at the spa can be more than enough.

If you are looking for a Sandton stay that offers five-star comfort without the fuss, put this one on your list. Whether it is for a business trip, a weekend escape, a special celebration or simply a little time to yourself, SEVEN makes a rather convincing case for staying in. And just don't be surprised if, after discovering it, you find yourself keeping it as your own little secret. The GLAMOUR verdict A hidden gem with all the makings of a favourite. Come for the peaceful setting, beautifully refurbished rooms and private balconies; stay for the excellent breakfast, thoughtful hospitality, tranquil gardens, indulgent spa and wonderful dining at Textures. SEVEN Hotel, Villas & Spa is proof that sometimes the best luxury is simply having somewhere you love coming back to.