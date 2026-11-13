Rechelle Kloek on the vision behind PowerHER and creating spaces for women through wellness

Wellness has become more than a workout routine or a supplement regime. For Rechelle Kloek, founder of Motherkind, it's about creating spaces where women can prioritise themselves, build meaningful connections and feel supported at every stage of their lives. What began as a wellness and supplement brand has grown into a community-driven platform, with experiences such as Glow Social Club and PowerHER Fit Fest bringing women together beyond the products. Ahead of the Cape Town edition of PowerHER on 14 November, GLAMOUR speaks to Rechelle about redefining women's wellness, building a community and her ambition to create a lasting platform that empowers women. Motherkind has grown from a wellness and supplement brand into a platform that brings women together. How has your role in the wellness space evolved, and what are you focusing on now?

When I started Motherkind, my vision was to create products that would help women look and feel their best from within. Over time, I've realised that wellness extends far beyond the products we use. It's also about how we feel, the people we surround ourselves with and how we show up for ourselves every day. Motherkind has grown into something much bigger. We've built a community of women who want to connect, move, learn and celebrate one another. Through Glow Social Club and our wellness events, we've been able to bring the brand to life beyond the products. My focus now is on expanding our product range while creating meaningful experiences that make women feel part of something special. I want Motherkind to be a brand women don't just buy from, but one they genuinely feel connected to.

Rechelle Kloek. Women are increasingly prioritising wellness, but access to meaningful wellness experiences can still feel limited. What needs to change about the way we approach women's wellbeing? I think we need to stop making wellness feel like something women have to earn or achieve. There's so much pressure to look a certain way, exercise a certain way and constantly work on ourselves. Wellness shouldn't become another overwhelming item on our to-do lists. As a mother of three and a businesswoman, I understand how difficult it can be to prioritise yourself when you're constantly looking after everyone else.

Wellness needs to become more inclusive, accessible and realistic. It should be about feeling good, finding balance, looking after your mental and physical health and surrounding yourself with people who support you. It's not about becoming someone else. It's about taking care of the woman you already are. PowerHER Fit Fest brings fitness, wellness, conversations and entertainment together. What was important to you when creating the experience, and what do you want women to take away from it?

PowerHER was never intended to be just another fitness event. I wanted to create an experience that celebrates women in every sense. Through Motherkind and Glow Social Club, we've hosted several wellness and community events, and I've seen firsthand how powerful it is when women come together. I wanted PowerHER to take that experience to another level. There's incredible fitness, amazing trainers, music and entertainment, but there's also room for meaningful conversations, connection, laughter and inspiration.

I want women to leave feeling energised, empowered and reminded of what they're capable of. Most importantly, every woman should feel that she belongs, regardless of where she is in her wellness journey. If they leave feeling stronger, happier, more connected and inspired to do something for themselves, then we've achieved what we set out to do. Why was Cape Town the right place to host an event of this scale, and what does bringing PowerHER to a local audience mean to you?

Cape Town has incredible energy, particularly when it comes to health, fitness and outdoor living. It's a city that naturally embraces movement and wellness, so it felt like the perfect place to bring PowerHER. We also hosted an incredible edition in Johannesburg, where we have a large community, and it was a huge success. Beyond the locations, however, it was important to create something of this scale right here in South Africa. We often look internationally for exciting wellness festivals and experiences, and I wanted South African women to have access to something just as inspiring.

Bringing a global fitness icon like Kayla Itsines to Cape Town, alongside incredible local talent, shows what's possible when people, brands and communities come together. I'm incredibly proud that we're creating these experiences on home soil and giving South African women something special to be part of. Kayla Itsines is joining the line-up as a headline guest. What made her the right fit for PowerHER, and what does her involvement bring to the event? Kayla has been a personal inspiration to me for many years. What I admire most isn't just what she's achieved in fitness, but the community she's built around women supporting women.

She's inspired millions of women around the world to move their bodies, believe in themselves and prioritise their wellbeing. She's done so in a way that feels genuine and relatable, which is exactly what I want PowerHER and Motherkind to represent. Rechelle and Kayla Having Kayla come to South Africa is a dream come true for me, both personally and professionally. Her involvement brings an incredible international element to the festival, but more importantly, she represents the power of one woman inspiring millions of others. She's proof that empowering one woman can create an impact that reaches far beyond what you might imagine.

Fitness spaces can sometimes feel intimidating, particularly for women who are just starting their wellness journeys. How have you made sure PowerHER is welcoming to women beyond the already active fitness community? This was important to me from the beginning. I never wanted PowerHER to be an event where women felt they had to be fit enough, strong enough or look a certain way to attend. At Motherkind, our message has always been about being kind to your body. That means recognising that every woman's journey is different. Some women are incredibly active, others are just getting started, some are rebuilding their confidence after having children, while others simply want to be surrounded by positive energy.

PowerHER is designed for all of them. We've brought together different fitness experiences, inspiring speakers, wellness brands, entertainment and opportunities to connect, so there's something for everyone. You don't need to be the fittest woman in the room. You just need to show up for yourself. Movement should be something we celebrate, not something we feel judged for. PowerHER also creates space for conversations beyond physical fitness. Which aspects of women's wellness do you think deserve more attention, and why?

I think women's mental and emotional wellbeing deserves much more attention. As women, we carry enormous responsibility. We're mothers, partners, businesswomen, friends and caregivers, and often put everyone else's needs ahead of our own. We talk a lot about physical health, exercise and nutrition, which are important, but we also need to have more open conversations about mental health, burnout, confidence, self-worth and the pressure women place on themselves. We need to normalise asking for help, slowing down and recognising that looking after yourself isn't selfish.

That's why I value creating spaces for honest conversations at our events. Sometimes hearing another woman's story is exactly what someone else needs. Wellness isn't just about having a strong body. It's also about having the emotional support, confidence and strength to navigate life. Community is a big part of the Motherkind experience. Why is it important for women to have spaces where they can connect, share experiences and support one another?

Community is one of the things I'm most passionate about. Building a business that allows me to bring women together has become one of the most rewarding parts of what I do. There's something powerful about being in a room surrounded by women who encourage one another, celebrate each other's successes and share their experiences. I've seen women arrive at our events on their own and leave with new friendships. I've also seen women gain confidence, feel inspired and realise they're not alone in what they're going through.

We're living in a world where we're more digitally connected than ever, yet so many people still feel isolated. Creating real, meaningful human connections is something I believe we need more of. When women come together, we inspire one another, lift each other up and remind each other of our strength. With wellness becoming an increasingly crowded industry, how does Motherkind remain intentional about the experiences and conversations it puts forward?

For me, it comes down to staying true to why I started Motherkind. Our philosophy is simple: kindness to your body. We're not here to promote unrealistic beauty standards, quick fixes or the idea that women constantly need to change themselves. Everything we do, from our products to our events and the conversations we create, should encourage women to look after themselves in a positive and sustainable way. I'm also very hands-on with our events because I genuinely care about the experience women have when they attend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motherkind Co. | Collagen (@motherkindco) It's not just about creating something that looks beautiful on social media. It's about creating something that makes people feel something. Trends will come and go, but making women feel seen, supported and valued will always be relevant.

Looking beyond 14 November, what is your bigger vision for PowerHER, and how would you like to see it grow into a lasting platform for women? My vision for PowerHER is much bigger than a single event. I want to build something women look forward to every year, a platform that continues to grow, evolve and bring women together across South Africa and hopefully beyond. I'd love to see PowerHER become one of the leading women's wellness and empowerment platforms, bringing fitness, education, connection and inspiration together.