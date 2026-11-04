What are back abs and can you actually build them?

Are back abs actually a thing? And if so, can regular people get them too? Short answer: Kind of, yes. What are back abs? They’re beyond having a toned back. “Back abs refer to the visible muscle definition and aesthetic of the posterior chain, particularly the muscles of the back and core that contribute to the overall V-shape appearance,” says Juan Ball, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Bay Club tells SELF. “The muscles doing the heavy visual lifting include the lower trapezius, rhomboids, and erector spinae—plus help from the lats and deep core stabilizers.”

This group of muscles shapes your back from your shoulder blades down to your lower spine. Together, they can create an abdomen aesthetic—grooves, shadows, and contours that resemble the segmented look of a six-pack on the front of the body. In elite athletes, those details become even more pronounced given their intense training. “In the case of athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin, back abs are formed through rigorous training that combines strength training, sport-specific movements, and a low body fat percentage,” Ball explains. A sport like alpine skiing requires strong posterior engagement (the backside of your body) and constant core engagement.

So while back abs isn’t an official term, it’s a catchy way to describe visible back-muscle definition. Can nonathletes develop back abs? “Achieving back abs can be more challenging for the average person compared to developing front abs,” Ball says. One big factor: visibility depends largely on overall body fat percentage. Lower body fat allows muscle definition to show more clearly, but that level isn’t always attainable, healthy or sustainable for everyone. Another factor is time and family history. “A strong, defined back is often the result of years of consistent strength training. Genetics also influence where you store fat and how easily muscle definition shows up,” Ball says.

It is worth noting that there are many benefits to building a stronger back, such as improved posture and reduced injury risk—even if your back doesn’t end up looking exactly like Shiffrin’s. However, chasing a specific aesthetic outcome may lead to frustration. “Back abs represent a blend of strength, functionality, and aesthetic appeal,” Ball says. But focusing exclusively on how a body part looks can overshadow what matters more—how your body performs and feels. The exercises that build a strong, defined back A balanced routine that includes strength training, cardio, and mobility can improve everything from daily function to athletic performance, while also shaping muscle over time.

If you’re interested in cultivating that back abs look—or, more importantly, a resilient backside—Ball suggests focusing on these compound strength moves that hit multiple back muscles at once. Pull-ups or chin-ups: These engage the lats, upper back, and arms while demanding core stability.

or chin-ups: These engage the lats, upper back, and arms while demanding core stability. Deadlifts: a cornerstone posterior-chain exercise. “Although deadlifts largely focus on the hamstrings, quads, and glutes, due to strong core engagement, the back can also be developed,” Ball says.

Bent-over rows: great for the upper and middle back, helping to build thickness and definition.

Lat pulldowns: If pull-ups aren’t accessible yet, this machine-based move targets the lats for width and shape.

Planks and side planks: primarily core exercises, but they also train the back muscles as stabilizers.

and side planks: primarily core exercises, but they also train the back muscles as stabilizers. Superman raises: activate the lower back while engaging glutes and hamstrings.

raises: activate the lower back while engaging glutes and hamstrings. Back extensions: directly target the erector spinae, which contribute to that “lined” lower-back appearance. For best results, Ball suggests programming these movements two to three times per week, and making them progressively harder with heavier weight. And don’t forget to prioritize your recovery and nutrition. You don’t need back abs to be strong, fit, or impressive. But if Mikaela Shiffrin’s post motivates you to pick up a barbell, try pull-ups, or care a little more about your posterior chain, that inspiration is already doing its job.