How to reset after a stressful week: A gentle guide to finding your flow

We all have those weeks, the kind that stretch us to our absolute limits. The anxiety creeps in before you’ve even logged on, and every notification or email chime feels like a punch to the gut. These weeks are long, draining, and mentally exhausting. You feel as though you're being pulled in every direction, juggling tight deadlines, slipping KPIs, and the pressure to perform, all while trying to appear composed and in control. Behind the scenes, it’s chaos. You’re overwhelmed with tasks that all require your full attention. And yet, you still have to show up. You have to smile in meetings, respond to emails, and continue working through the pile in front of you, even when your brain feels foggy and your energy depleted.

Image: Instagram/@officserena So how do you face a brand-new week when last week left you completely burnt out? I’m not a psychologist, but I’ve had my fair share of weeks where I’ve wanted nothing more than to close my laptop, vanish from all responsibilities, and fly off on a fully paid holiday to somewhere far, far away. But then reality kicks in. Life doesn’t pause, so I have to regroup, shift my mindset, and find ways to show up, not just for my role, but for myself and the colleagues who count on me to deliver. It’s not easy. It takes intention and kindness towards yourself. But step by step, you can rebuild. You start putting one foot in front of the other, and eventually, you’ll notice your to-do list shrinking and your sense of calm slowly returning. So, where do you begin? Here are a few practical steps to help you reset:

Establish a Morning Routine Start your day with a moment of calm. Whether it’s stretching, a cup of tea, journaling, or five minutes of stillness, create a consistent routine that grounds you before the chaos begins. Write Down Five Things You’re Grateful for About Your Job This may sound simple, but it’s powerful. Gratitude can shift your mindset. Perhaps it’s the flexibility, the team you work with, the opportunity to grow, or even just the steady income. Acknowledging the positives can lighten the emotional load.

Make a To-Do List (But Be Realistic) Write everything down, then prioritise. What’s urgent? What can wait? What can be delegated? Breaking it down helps you regain control, and ticking items off brings a sense of accomplishment. #productivity #workhack #corporatelife #corporategirlies ♬ original sound - Riding With Rhi @ridingwithrhi How to write the perfect to do list. #todolist Communicate with Your Colleagues Don’t suffer in silence. Let your team know if you’re feeling overwhelmed. Often, they’ll understand more than you expect, and collaboration or shifting responsibilities can ease the pressure. Take Short, Intentional Breaks Every hour or two, step away from your screen. Even a five-minute walk, a breath of fresh air, or a glass of water can rewire your thinking and reduce mental fatigue. And please—remember to eat. Nourishment fuels focus.