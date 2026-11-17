Mzansi's search for love is officially getting its own reality TV moment. Netflix has released the first official trailer for Love Is Blind: South Africa, giving viewers a first look at the local adaptation of the popular dating experiment.

Hosted by real-life married couple Dineo and Solo Langa, the series brings together a group of South African singles willing to put their ideas about dating to the test. The premise? Finding love without ever seeing the person they're getting to know.

Unlike traditional dating shows, contestants will meet potential partners in specially designed pods, where conversations take place without physical appearances influencing their decisions. They'll have to rely on communication, emotional connection and shared values as they explore whether a relationship can develop without the usual first impressions.

Once a couple gets engaged, they finally meet in person and begin the next chapter of their relationship. They'll have to work through the realities of living together, meet each other's families and prepare for their weddings. The experiment eventually leads to the altar, where each person must decide whether to go ahead with the marriage or walk away.

Bringing the experiment to South Africa

The series is produced by South African production company afrOkaans and forms part of Netflix's 2026 local content slate. The streaming platform previously confirmed that the show would launch later this year, although the exact premiere date has not been officially announced.