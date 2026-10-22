Burnout or Boredom? signs it's time to look for a new job or career

We've all had those mornings when the thought of opening your laptop feels... exhausting. Or maybe you're counting down to 5 p.m. before your first meeting has even started. But before you fire off a resignation email, it's worth asking yourself one important question: Am I burnt out, or am I simply bored? While the two can feel surprisingly similar, they're not the same thing. One may require a holiday and healthier boundaries, while the other could be your sign that it's time to chase something new.

The biggest clue? You don't necessarily dislike your job, you just don't have anything left to give. Boredom: When You've Outgrown Your Role Boredom at work feels different. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, you feel underwhelmed. Your work has become repetitive, you're no longer learning new skills, meetings feel predictable, and you've stopped feeling challenged. You complete tasks on autopilot and spend more time thinking about what you'd rather be doing than the work in front of you.

Rather than feeling exhausted, you feel uninspired. Sometimes boredom isn't a sign that you're in the wrong company—it may simply mean you've outgrown your current role. Questions Worth Asking Yourself Before making any big decisions, take a moment to reflect. Do I still feel excited about my industry?

Have I learned everything I can in my current role? Am I valued and recognised for my work? Do I have opportunities to grow?

Am I tired because I'm overworked, or because I'm no longer interested? If money wasn't a factor, would I still choose this job? Your answers can reveal a lot about what's really going on.

Signs It Might Be Time to Move On Perhaps you've stopped caring about your work, dread Mondays every single week or haven't felt genuinely excited about a project in months. Maybe you've been passed over for growth opportunities or you've realised your personal values no longer align with your company's culture. It could also be that you've discovered a passion you can't stop thinking about—whether it's starting a business, freelancing, studying something new or changing industries altogether. Growth often begins with feeling uncomfortable. Before You Quit... If burnout is the issue, taking leave, setting better boundaries, having an honest conversation with your manager or reducing your workload could make all the difference. Sometimes what you need isn't a new career—it's a healthier relationship with your current one.

@janelabrahami 👀 I keep getting some version of the same DM: “I don’t know if I’m burnt out or if I just hate my job.” And my honest answer is this: those are really different problems. They feel similar from the inside (heavy, foggy, vaguely doomed), but they have completely different root causes and different antidotes. So, I want to try to pull them apart. Here are three states of career crisis dis-ease that get lumped together but shouldn’t. ♬ original sound - Janel Abrahami If boredom is the problem, consider asking for new responsibilities, leading a project, learning a new skill or exploring internal opportunities before looking elsewhere. The goal isn't to escape your job; it's to move towards work that feels meaningful. Remember: Careers Aren't Meant to Stay the Same Gone are the days when people spent 40 years in one role. Today's careers are more flexible than ever. Many people reinvent themselves multiple times, switching industries, returning to study or turning side hustles into full-time careers.

Changing direction doesn't mean you've failed. It often means you've grown. The skills you've gained, from communication and leadership to problem-solving and resilience—will travel with you wherever you go. Whether you're feeling burnt out or simply bored, don't ignore what your mind and body are trying to tell you. Burnout is a signal to rest and recover. Boredom is often an invitation to grow.