SADAG Launches New Online Support Groups to Help People Living with Cancer and Their Family Members Feel Less Alone

These feelings can also affect relationships, daily life and a person’s sense of self. To help people living with Cancer feel less alone, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is launching a Free Online Mental Health Support Group for cancer patients, their families and caregivers on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at 7pm.

A Cancer diagnosis can bring changes that affect much more than a person’s physical health. Feelings of fear, uncertainty, Anxiety and sadness can be difficult to manage, especially when someone is trying to cope with treatment and the changes that come with a diagnosis.

“Through this Support Group, I want people living with Cancer, as well as their families and caregivers, to know that they are not alone. Connecting with others who understand what you are going through can offer emotional support, encouragement and hope. This is a space where people can talk, listen, ask questions or simply be present. Every Cancer journey is unique, and there is no right or wrong way to feel. Nobody should ever feel pressured to share more than they are comfortable with,” says Support Group Leader, Jonomine.

“There are so many uncertainties throughout the cancer journey, and it helps to speak to people who have walked this road themselves. Connecting with Cancer survivors can offer comfort and reassurance, while partners can also benefit from speaking to others who understand what it is like to support a loved one through cancer. Cancer affects the whole family, and having people who understand what you are going through can make a real difference. You don’t have to navigate this journey alone,” adds General Practitioner Dr Louisa Albertyn.

This New Support Group will give Cancer patients, their families and caregivers an opportunity to connect with others who understand the challenges that can come with a Cancer diagnosis. The group will offer a place to share experiences, talk openly and learn coping strategies that can help support emotional wellbeing, hope and resilience. Because the Support Group is online, people across the country can access free support, wherever they are in their Cancer journey, without having to leave their homes to attend. Every person's experience is different, and members can participate in whatever way feels comfortable for them.